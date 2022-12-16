Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mypanhandle.com
Ski Report
Arizona Snowbowl – Wed 5:42a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 21 of 48 trails 44% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Sunrise Park – Wed 2:31p machine groomed 28 – 28 base 6 of 67 trails 9% open, 3 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Dec 26-30: 9a-8p.
mypanhandle.com
Cheeks’ 23 lead Robert Morris past Saint Francis (PA) 77-66
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP)Enoch Cheeks had 23 points in Robert Morris’ 77-66 victory against Saint Francis (PA) on Wednesday night. Cheeks had five rebounds for the Colonials (6-7). Josh Corbin scored 15 points while finishing 4 of 11 from 3-point range and 3 for 3 from the line, and added three steals. Kahliel Spear shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.
mypanhandle.com
Rutgers hosts Bucknell in pursuit of second straight win
For Rutgers, the solution to a pair of gut-wrenching losses was a complete performance against a quality non-conference opponent. Rutgers hopes to produce another complete showing Friday when it hosts Bucknell in Piscataway, N.J. On Saturday, the Scarlet Knights (7-4) responded to a controversial one-point loss at Ohio State (Dec....
Comments / 0