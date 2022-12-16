ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

More terrorism charges filed against suspected subway shooter Frank James

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ToNjE_0jlMG6uK00

The man who allegedly shot 10 people trapped on a northbound N train earlier this year faces new charges contained in a superseding indictment returned Friday by a federal grand jury in Brooklyn.

The superseding indictment charges Frank James with 10 counts-one for each gunshot victim-of committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system and vehicle carrying passengers and employees, as well as one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

The new indictment identifies each of the gunshot victims by their initials.

James had previously been charged with a single terrorism offense to which he pleaded not guilty.

James "terrifyingly opened fire on passengers on a crowded subway train, interrupting their morning commute in a way this City hasn't seen in more than 20 years," assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Winik said when James first appeared in court. "The defendant's attack was premeditated; it was carefully planned; and it caused terror among the victims and our entire City."

The updated charges come just one day after a report from the MTA Inspector General revealed new details in the attack.

The report found that surveillance cameras in the 36th Street subway station had been broken for four days prior to the April attack. The investigation also found the surveillance camera outage was not intentional, but the cameras were not fixed due to limited staffing and inadequate training.

RELATED | MTA Inspector General report reveals new details in Brooklyn subway shooting

New report from the MTA Inspector General reveals new details in the mass shooting on a subway N train car in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. N.J. Burkett has the story.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man accused of groping girl, 14, on Brooklyn train

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man is accused of groping a 14-year-old girl aboard a Brooklyn subway train, police said. Juan Cantoran, 22, was arrested Saturday in connection to the Dec. 8 incident on the southbound D train, according to the NYPD. Cantoran allegedly touched the teen’s backside as the train pulled into the subway station […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Bronx man shot to death by housemate over noise complaints

A man was shot to death over ongoing noise complaints outside the Bronx house he shared with his killer, police said Sunday. The 39-year-old victim was shot in the chest just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday outside the three-story multifamily home on Morgan Ave. near Arnow Ave. in Pelham Gardens, cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not ...
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Second Migrant Dies by Suicide in NYC Shelter System, Sources Say

A second migrant has died by suicide in New York City's shelter system, law enforcement sources and sources in the city's aid community said Monday. The 26-year-old man died in a Queens shelter Wednesday of last week, the sources said. Aid sources familiar with the family's situation indicated the young man was here with a child and the child's mother.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

75-year-old assaulted trying to stop shoplifter in Brooklyn: NYPD

CYPRESS HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A shoplifter assaulted a 75-year-old employee in Brooklyn on Friday, sending him to the hospital, according to NYPD. The employee saw the woman hide an item in her coat around 8 p.m. and went to confront her outside the store on Fulton Street to try and get the item back. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
132K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy