More terrorism charges filed against suspected subway shooter Frank James

The man who allegedly shot 10 people trapped on a northbound N train earlier this year faces new charges contained in a superseding indictment returned Friday by a federal grand jury in Brooklyn.

The superseding indictment charges Frank James with 10 counts-one for each gunshot victim-of committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system and vehicle carrying passengers and employees, as well as one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

The new indictment identifies each of the gunshot victims by their initials.

James had previously been charged with a single terrorism offense to which he pleaded not guilty.

James "terrifyingly opened fire on passengers on a crowded subway train, interrupting their morning commute in a way this City hasn't seen in more than 20 years," assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Winik said when James first appeared in court. "The defendant's attack was premeditated; it was carefully planned; and it caused terror among the victims and our entire City."

The updated charges come just one day after a report from the MTA Inspector General revealed new details in the attack.

The report found that surveillance cameras in the 36th Street subway station had been broken for four days prior to the April attack. The investigation also found the surveillance camera outage was not intentional, but the cameras were not fixed due to limited staffing and inadequate training.

