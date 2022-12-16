ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen injured after rollover accident

GENTRY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Wednesday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Chevy Impala driven by a 16-year-old McFall boy was westbound on Highway T one half mile west of McFall. The driver failed to negotiate a...
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Suspect captured in Missouri for man's murder in Kansas

WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just after 9a.m. Dec. 9, emergency dispatch received a call regarding shots fired near the intersection of 10th and Pacific Avenue, according to Kansas City, Kansas Police. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a man later identified as 23-year-old Ali Alesani-Natvidad on a sidewalk just west of the intersection, dead from gunshot wounds.
KANSAS CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Residents urged to bundle up during this winter storm

Bitter cold and dangerous wind chills across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas bring dangers to anyone daring to get out. Doniphan County Health Clinic Supervisor Sheryl Pierce says there are a couple of major dangers with the cold, including hypothermia. "Of course, frostbite can also happen in extreme cold weathers,...
DONIPHAN COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Burglary: Kansas man accused of entering home, taking cash

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with a burglary. On December 16, police arrested 32-year-old Zachary C. Elder of Seneca on a District Court warrant for burglary and theft, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. Elder is accused of unlawful entry into...
ATCHISON, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas teen accused of interference with law enforcement

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen a second time in just over a month for alleged failure to appear in court. On Tuesday, police arrested 18-year-old Irving A. Boldridge of Atchison in the 100 block North 4th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is...
ATCHISON, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police: One dead in Kansas shooting

KANSAS CITY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead. Just after 9:30p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 4000 block of Lloyd Street in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release. At the scene, police discovered one person...
KANSAS CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Beware the porch pirate this holiday season

With Christmas around the corner and people finishing up their holiday shopping, people should be aware of any Grinches that are out and about. Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett says now is the time of year where people are having packages stolen, whether it be from their porch or even their cars.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
