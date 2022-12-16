Read full article on original website
Missouri man dies after pickup rolls down embankment
WORTH COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 5a.m. Wednesday in Worth County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 GMC 2500 driven by Adam L. Brown, 41, Grant City, was westbound on MO 45 four miles west of Grant City. The driver failed to negotiate...
Missouri teen injured after rollover accident
GENTRY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Wednesday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Chevy Impala driven by a 16-year-old McFall boy was westbound on Highway T one half mile west of McFall. The driver failed to negotiate a...
Maryville man dies after pickup strikes trees, overturns
HOLT COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just after 8p.m. Monday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Silverado driven by James E. Hurst, 50, Maryville, was eastbound on Route C two and one half miles west of Maitland. The pickup slid on...
Atchison worries Missouri River water levels threaten water supply
Atchison city officials are asking residents to conserve water after an ice jam upstream on the Missouri River dropped the river’s levels and threatened the water supply for the city. Officials in the northeast Kansas city point out the Missouri River level has already been lowered by persistent drought...
Suspect captured in Missouri for man's murder in Kansas
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just after 9a.m. Dec. 9, emergency dispatch received a call regarding shots fired near the intersection of 10th and Pacific Avenue, according to Kansas City, Kansas Police. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a man later identified as 23-year-old Ali Alesani-Natvidad on a sidewalk just west of the intersection, dead from gunshot wounds.
Missouri man injured after SUV slides, strikes embankment
ANDREW COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 8p.m. Monday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Ron D. Stanton, 55, Amazonia, was eastbound on U.S. 59 just south of Route H four miles south of Fillmore. The driver...
Kansas City teacher fired after repeated use of racial slur
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City charter school with a largely minority student population has fired a white teacher who was recorded repeatedly using a racial slur in his classes, school administrators said. University Academy officials said in a letter to families that Johnny Wolfe, a history and...
Residents urged to bundle up during this winter storm
Bitter cold and dangerous wind chills across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas bring dangers to anyone daring to get out. Doniphan County Health Clinic Supervisor Sheryl Pierce says there are a couple of major dangers with the cold, including hypothermia. "Of course, frostbite can also happen in extreme cold weathers,...
Burglary: Kansas man accused of entering home, taking cash
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with a burglary. On December 16, police arrested 32-year-old Zachary C. Elder of Seneca on a District Court warrant for burglary and theft, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. Elder is accused of unlawful entry into...
Kansas teen accused of interference with law enforcement
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen a second time in just over a month for alleged failure to appear in court. On Tuesday, police arrested 18-year-old Irving A. Boldridge of Atchison in the 100 block North 4th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is...
KC-area woman sentenced for deadly wrong-way I-70 crash
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area woman is going to prison for her role in a fatal DUI crash. Desire C. Smith, 41, Blue Springs, was sentenced to 15 years Friday after pleading guilty to DWI Death of a Another Not Passenger, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
Police: One dead in Kansas shooting
KANSAS CITY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead. Just after 9:30p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 4000 block of Lloyd Street in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release. At the scene, police discovered one person...
Suspect charged in Kansas City double murder still missing
JACKSON COUNTY— A Kansas City man has been charged in the October double-murder of Chantell Gipson and Austin Scott, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Glenn A. Pulluaim II, 28, who is still at large, faces two Murder 1st Degree charges and two Armed Criminal Action charges.
Beware the porch pirate this holiday season
With Christmas around the corner and people finishing up their holiday shopping, people should be aware of any Grinches that are out and about. Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett says now is the time of year where people are having packages stolen, whether it be from their porch or even their cars.
