Read full article on original website
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall boys unload on Manistee in WM Conference contest
Whitehall’s boys basketball team pitched a shutout in the first quarter and cruised to a 72-24 victory over visiting Manistee on Tuesday night. The game was a West Michigan Conference Lakes Division contest. The Vikings blitzed the Chippewas, 29-0, in the first period and cruised the rest of the...
localsportsjournal.com
Zeeland East outlasts Newaygo in defensive struggle at the Cornerstone University Holiday Tournament
A 7-0 Zeeland East run late in the third quarter sparked the Chix of Zeeland East to a tough victory over the Newaygo Lions on Wednesday. Zeeland East captured a 31-22 victory in the game which was part of the Cornerstone University Holiday Tournament in Grand Rapids. Grace Painter led...
localsportsjournal.com
Hovey, Escamilla lead Hart past Mesick
Hart’s boys basketball team improved to 6-0 on the season with a convincing 80-46 non-conference win over Mesick on Wednesday night. The game was played at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, part of the college’s invitational tournament. Leading the way for the Pirates was senior Parker Hovey...
localsportsjournal.com
Fremont falls in lopsided girls’ basketball game to Maple City Glen Lake
It was not a good evening for the Fremont Packer girls’ basketball team on Tuesday night. It started slowly for Fremont and never got any better as the Packers dropped a 61-16 decision to undefeated Maple City Glen Lake. The game was part of the Holiday Hoops Showcase at Ferris State University.
localsportsjournal.com
Hot start pushes North Muskegon to boys basketball win over Shelby
Sharp shooting in the opening quarter got the North Muskegon boys basketball team off to a fast start on Tuesday night. The Norsemen rode that momentum to a 66-41 victory over Shelby on the road in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. After building an 11-point lead, 19-8, at the...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall sweeps Ludington in bowling action
The Whitehall bowling teams hosted Ludington Monday night and dominated the Orioles, with the Vikings boys winning 30-0 and the girls rolled up a 28-0 win. Gabe Ganos had the two high games for the Viking boys with a 213 and a 193. The girls high games were rolled by...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitaker scores 22 in Reeths-Puffer win over East Grand Rapids
The Reeths-Puffer boys basketball team posted a win in the final round of the Cornerstone University Holiday Tournament on Wednesday evening. Reeths-Puffer topped East Grand Rapids, 58-44. The Rockets jumped out to a 31-14 lead after the first two quarters and carried that momentum into the second half. The lead...
localsportsjournal.com
Newaygo boys get by Evart while girls fall in Cornerstone Holiday tournament
GRAND RAPIDS –The Newaygo girls basketball team had a hard night in the Cornerstone University Holiday Tournament on Monday evening. The Lions struggled and fell, 53-8. “We have a young group that is seeing the sustained intensity that is needed to compete on the Varsity level against good competition,” said head coach Nathan Thomasma.
localsportsjournal.com
Approaching Blizzard of ’22 expected to wipe out entire prep sports schedule for Thursday
The Local Sports Journal coverage area is bracing for the Blizzard of 2022, which is expected to arrive Thursday afternoon. With that, area athletic directors are opting to postpone their sporting events. The following basketball games have been called off tonight:. Boys:. Fremont at Fruitport. Spring Lake at Grand Haven.
localsportsjournal.com
Holton, Montague split bowling match
The Montague bowling teams split with Holton at Sherman Bowling Center on Monday evening. The Wildcats’ girls won both Baker games, but trailed in the regular games, 1051-950. Montague used those early wins to escape with the victory, 17.5-12.5. Luna Pruitt led with games of 132 and 99 while...
localsportsjournal.com
Sparta blitzes Fremont out of the gate in final game before holiday break
Visiting Sparta jumped out to a 11-2 first quarter lead en route to a 49-35 win over Fremont on Wednesday. The Spartans held a 28-11 halftime and a 39-20 third-quarter lead. Khaila Noordyk finished with 12 points and nine boards for the Packers. Andrea Peat dropped 18 points for the...
localsportsjournal.com
Hot start carries Grand Haven boys to big victory over Saginaw Arthur Hill
The Grand Haven Bucs got off to a strong start on Tuesday night thanks to some tough defense and some sharp shooting from behind the 3-point arc. The Bucs led 25-12 after one quarter and cruised to an 81-60 victory over visiting Saginaw Arthur Hill. “We hit five 3’s and...
localsportsjournal.com
Geers has game high 23 points as Kent City outlasts Hart
The Kent City girls basketball team hosted the Pirates of Hart on Tuesday in a matchup of two of the top Division 3 programs in the state. The Eagles came away with a 58-52 victory, handing Hart their first loss of the year. The Pirates fell behind early but made...
localsportsjournal.com
Weirich, Hovey lead Hart over Ravenna
Jumping out to a 22-7 lead early in the game, Hart never looked back in posting a 62-51 victory over Ravenna on the road Tuesday night in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. But the Bulldogs made it interesting, closing the gap to just a 6-point deficit in the third...
localsportsjournal.com
Ravenna and Kent City split bowling match
The Ravenna bowling team split the day against Kent City on Monday evening at Northway Lanes. The boys fought but fell short, 17-13. Matt Anton led with games of 190 and 154 while Jacob Haddock threw games of 175 and 136. Josiah Kantola contributed with games of 145 and 139.
localsportsjournal.com
Lundquist scores 23 as Oakridge cruises past Coopersville
The Eagles won by a final score of 47-21. The Eagles jumped ahead 13-2 in the first quarter and extended it to 23-11 by halftime. The Eagles continued with solid play at both ends of the court and outscored Coopersville 24-10 over the last two quarters. Anna Lundquist led Oakridge...
localsportsjournal.com
McCarthy scores 17 to lead Manistee over Ravenna
Manistee’s girls basketball team got off to a hot start, largely behind the scoring of Libby McCarthy, and then used a solid defensive game to run past visiting Ravenna, 50-23 Tuesday night in a non-conference game at Manistee. Shooting over the top of the Bulldogs defense for a pair...
localsportsjournal.com
Braden Gustin game winner propels Muskegon Catholic to victory over Orchard View
Braden Gustin sunk a floater with :25 seconds left to give Muskegon Catholic the lead in route to a 43-41 victory on Tuesday evening over Orchard View. The Crusaders trailed for the first 30 minutes of the game falling behind early 8-0 and 15-8 at the end of the first quarter. At halftime the score favored the Cardinals 25-22. An even third quarter kept Orchard View’s lead at three, 33-30 going into the final eight minutes.
localsportsjournal.com
Reeths-Puffer falls to DeWitt in Saturday basketball hoops action
The Reeths-Puffer girls basketball team fell in the West Michigan Spotlight at Aquinas College on Saturday. The Rockets lost to DeWitt by a score of 42-29. Both teams found offensive success early, though DeWitt had the upper hand with a 27-16 lead after the first quarter. The scoring fell flat...
localsportsjournal.com
Hesperia sneaks out a victory against rival Holton in boys’ basketball
The Hesperia Panthers and Holton Red Devils had a 32-minute battle on Tuesday night. And in the end, Hesperia posted a 48-45 victory. The game was evenly fought throughout as the first quarter was even at 10-all. Hesperia pulled out to a 26-19 halftime lead. Holton fought back in the third quarter to take a 39-36 third-quarter lead.
Comments / 0