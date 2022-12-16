Read full article on original website
Hot start pushes North Muskegon to boys basketball win over Shelby
Sharp shooting in the opening quarter got the North Muskegon boys basketball team off to a fast start on Tuesday night. The Norsemen rode that momentum to a 66-41 victory over Shelby on the road in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. After building an 11-point lead, 19-8, at the...
Sparta blitzes Fremont out of the gate in final game before holiday break
Visiting Sparta jumped out to a 11-2 first quarter lead en route to a 49-35 win over Fremont on Wednesday. The Spartans held a 28-11 halftime and a 39-20 third-quarter lead. Khaila Noordyk finished with 12 points and nine boards for the Packers. Andrea Peat dropped 18 points for the...
Mason County Eastern captures league victory over Crossroads
After starting the season with four straight losses, the Cardinals cruised to a 59-19 over Big Rapids Crossroads. Although the Cardinals had only one player reach double figures in scoring, they had enough balance throughout the lineup as well as a stingy defense to cruise to the West Michigan D League win.
Whitehall boys unload on Manistee in WM Conference contest
Whitehall’s boys basketball team pitched a shutout in the first quarter and cruised to a 72-24 victory over visiting Manistee on Tuesday night. The game was a West Michigan Conference Lakes Division contest. The Vikings blitzed the Chippewas, 29-0, in the first period and cruised the rest of the...
Hovey, Escamilla lead Hart past Mesick
Hart’s boys basketball team improved to 6-0 on the season with a convincing 80-46 non-conference win over Mesick on Wednesday night. The game was played at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, part of the college’s invitational tournament. Leading the way for the Pirates was senior Parker Hovey...
Zeeland East outlasts Newaygo in defensive struggle at the Cornerstone University Holiday Tournament
A 7-0 Zeeland East run late in the third quarter sparked the Chix of Zeeland East to a tough victory over the Newaygo Lions on Wednesday. Zeeland East captured a 31-22 victory in the game which was part of the Cornerstone University Holiday Tournament in Grand Rapids. Grace Painter led...
Hesperia sneaks out a victory against rival Holton in boys’ basketball
The Hesperia Panthers and Holton Red Devils had a 32-minute battle on Tuesday night. And in the end, Hesperia posted a 48-45 victory. The game was evenly fought throughout as the first quarter was even at 10-all. Hesperia pulled out to a 26-19 halftime lead. Holton fought back in the third quarter to take a 39-36 third-quarter lead.
Lundquist scores 23 as Oakridge cruises past Coopersville
The Eagles won by a final score of 47-21. The Eagles jumped ahead 13-2 in the first quarter and extended it to 23-11 by halftime. The Eagles continued with solid play at both ends of the court and outscored Coopersville 24-10 over the last two quarters. Anna Lundquist led Oakridge...
Geers has game high 23 points as Kent City outlasts Hart
The Kent City girls basketball team hosted the Pirates of Hart on Tuesday in a matchup of two of the top Division 3 programs in the state. The Eagles came away with a 58-52 victory, handing Hart their first loss of the year. The Pirates fell behind early but made...
Braden Gustin game winner propels Muskegon Catholic to victory over Orchard View
Braden Gustin sunk a floater with :25 seconds left to give Muskegon Catholic the lead in route to a 43-41 victory on Tuesday evening over Orchard View. The Crusaders trailed for the first 30 minutes of the game falling behind early 8-0 and 15-8 at the end of the first quarter. At halftime the score favored the Cardinals 25-22. An even third quarter kept Orchard View’s lead at three, 33-30 going into the final eight minutes.
Western Michigan Christian girls pull out tight victory over Martin
The host Western Michigan Christian Warriors had a battle from start to finish and pulled out a tight 33-31 victory over Martin on Tuesday night. The game was tied after one quarter. The Warriors led by two points at the half and three points after three quarters. Martin led by...
Weirich, Hovey lead Hart over Ravenna
Jumping out to a 22-7 lead early in the game, Hart never looked back in posting a 62-51 victory over Ravenna on the road Tuesday night in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. But the Bulldogs made it interesting, closing the gap to just a 6-point deficit in the third...
McCarthy scores 17 to lead Manistee over Ravenna
Manistee’s girls basketball team got off to a hot start, largely behind the scoring of Libby McCarthy, and then used a solid defensive game to run past visiting Ravenna, 50-23 Tuesday night in a non-conference game at Manistee. Shooting over the top of the Bulldogs defense for a pair...
Holton, Montague split bowling match
The Montague bowling teams split with Holton at Sherman Bowling Center on Monday evening. The Wildcats’ girls won both Baker games, but trailed in the regular games, 1051-950. Montague used those early wins to escape with the victory, 17.5-12.5. Luna Pruitt led with games of 132 and 99 while...
Spring Lake faces tough foes in the pool on Tuesday night
The Spring Lake boys’ swimming team competed in a quad match with Northview, Grandville and Holland on Tuesday evening. It was a tough night, but several Lakers competed well with some personal record swims. “We went up and were heavily out-manned by several schools two to three times our...
Newaygo boys get by Evart while girls fall in Cornerstone Holiday tournament
GRAND RAPIDS –The Newaygo girls basketball team had a hard night in the Cornerstone University Holiday Tournament on Monday evening. The Lions struggled and fell, 53-8. “We have a young group that is seeing the sustained intensity that is needed to compete on the Varsity level against good competition,” said head coach Nathan Thomasma.
Hot start carries Grand Haven boys to big victory over Saginaw Arthur Hill
The Grand Haven Bucs got off to a strong start on Tuesday night thanks to some tough defense and some sharp shooting from behind the 3-point arc. The Bucs led 25-12 after one quarter and cruised to an 81-60 victory over visiting Saginaw Arthur Hill. “We hit five 3’s and...
Pentwater girls fall to Buckley
Still struggling with illness and missing multiple players for Monday night’s non-conference game at Buckley, the Pentwater girls basketball team dropped a 52-14 decision to the Bears. Pentwater trailed, 15-5 at the end of the first quarter and were outscored, 12-5 in the second to go into the locker...
Western Michigan Christian gets win over Pentwater
West Michigan Christian’s boys basketball team earned its first win of the season Monday night when the Warriors defeated visiting Pentwater, 58-48 in a non-conference game at home. It was the completion of a grueling stretch for the Falcons that found them playing four road games in eight days.
Osborne answers the call to take up coaching basketball
Growing up in Rothbury, Dave Osborne was separated from his basketball playing buddies from Montague. Before the days where every kid on the block owned a cell phone, it took a little creativity to get the boys together for a game of basketball. “This is going to sound like 100...
