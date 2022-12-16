Braden Gustin sunk a floater with :25 seconds left to give Muskegon Catholic the lead in route to a 43-41 victory on Tuesday evening over Orchard View. The Crusaders trailed for the first 30 minutes of the game falling behind early 8-0 and 15-8 at the end of the first quarter. At halftime the score favored the Cardinals 25-22. An even third quarter kept Orchard View’s lead at three, 33-30 going into the final eight minutes.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO