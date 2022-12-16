‘Becky’ steals luxury items from Las Vegas hotel room after giving man ‘virality’ pills: police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who identified herself as “Becky” is accused of offering a man “virality” pills inside a Las Vegas Strip hotel room and then stealing several of his valuables worth tens of thousands of dollars after he fell asleep, police said.

On Nov. 14, a 60-year-old man reported to police that he was the victim of a theft at the Resorts World hotel, documents said.

The man told police he “remembered passing out in his room” with a woman he knew as “Becky,” police said. When the man woke up, he said his Rolex watch and jewelry were missing.

So too was Becky, the man told police.

“Becky” is actually Kendra Burtin, 32, police said.

Burtin and the man met at a bar and then went to his hotel room, police said. Burtin offered the man “some pills that would increase his ‘virality,’” police said. Police used the word “virality.” It was unclear if Burtin said or if the man told police the word “virality” or if he or she actually meant “virility,” which the Oxford Dictionary defines as “the quality of having strength, energy, and a strong sex drive; manliness.”

The man said he fell asleep with the watch on his wrist and rings on his hands.

Fireworks explode during the opening of Resorts World Las Vegas on June 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The items are worth a combined $30,000.

Police reviewed video from the hotel, which they said showed Burtin and the man going to his room, they said.

The man later identified Burtin in a photo lineup, police said.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, officers took Burtin into custody near Hacienda Avenue and Sandhill Road in the east valley, they said.

Officers attempted to serve a search warrant at the home after Burtin’s arrest, but a person in the home refused to exit, they said.

Burtin faces charges of larceny and residential burglary. A judge released Burtin on bond. She was due in court in January.

