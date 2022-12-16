ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

‘Becky’ steals luxury items from Las Vegas hotel room after giving man ‘virality’ pills: police

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vY6hj_0jlMFMuU00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who identified herself as “Becky” is accused of offering a man “virality” pills inside a Las Vegas Strip hotel room and then stealing several of his valuables worth tens of thousands of dollars after he fell asleep, police said.

On Nov. 14, a 60-year-old man reported to police that he was the victim of a theft at the Resorts World hotel, documents said.

The man told police he “remembered passing out in his room” with a woman he knew as “Becky,” police said. When the man woke up, he said his Rolex watch and jewelry were missing.

So too was Becky, the man told police.

“Becky” is actually Kendra Burtin, 32, police said.

Burtin and the man met at a bar and then went to his hotel room, police said. Burtin offered the man “some pills that would increase his ‘virality,’” police said. Police used the word “virality.” It was unclear if Burtin said or if the man told police the word “virality” or if he or she actually meant “virility,” which the Oxford Dictionary defines as “the quality of having strength, energy, and a strong sex drive; manliness.”

The man said he fell asleep with the watch on his wrist and rings on his hands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16yCYG_0jlMFMuU00
Fireworks explode during the opening of Resorts World Las Vegas on June 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The items are worth a combined $30,000.

Police reviewed video from the hotel, which they said showed Burtin and the man going to his room, they said.

The man later identified Burtin in a photo lineup, police said.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, officers took Burtin into custody near Hacienda Avenue and Sandhill Road in the east valley, they said.

Officers attempted to serve a search warrant at the home after Burtin’s arrest, but a person in the home refused to exit, they said.

Burtin faces charges of larceny and residential burglary. A judge released Burtin on bond. She was due in court in January.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 26

James Bean
5d ago

Real smart. Take some pills that some random bar fly gives you, because they're supposed to put lead in your pencil. Then wonder why you woke up with a headache, and minus a Rolex.

Reply(3)
19
Debra Pellersels
6d ago

so now she is free to do this again. Wait till she gets one of his friends or family members

Reply(1)
6
Rebecca Alvarado
4d ago

I'm going to guess that we are going to start calling anyone who steals "Becky" just like we use Karen for an angry person lol

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police looking for alleged copper wire thief

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspect involved in stealing copper wire in November. Authorities are seeking an adult-sized male between the ages of 30 to 40 years old at the height of 5′5″ to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Ex-Las Vegas police recruit allegedly battered, strangled wife, report says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Las Vegas Metropolitan police recruit is accused of battering, dragging, and strangling his wife, according to an arrest report. Jesus Gonzales-Mazo, 28, was charged with domestic battery by strangulation, assault constituting domestic violence with the use of a deadly weapon and domestic battery. On Dec. 8, Gonzales-Mazo came home around […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Legendary Las Vegas gentlemen’s club demolished

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A piece of Las Vegas’s history crumbled to the ground Monday morning as an infamous gentlemen’s club got demolished. Crazy Horse Too, located on Industrial Road by Sahara Avenue, got the boot from the City of Las Vegas as the vacant building became a hazard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy