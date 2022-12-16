ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 16, 2022

By Melissa Luna
 6 days ago

EL PASO, TEXAS ( KTSM ) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

Colon, Luis Manuel H/M
Age: 45
5’04” 168 lbs.
Black Hair Green Eyes
Espinal, Maurisio H/M
Age: 33
5’04” 190 lbs.
Brown Hair Brown Eyes
ILiff, Nicholas David H/M
Age: 37
5’08” 175 lbs.
Brown Hair Hazel Eyes
Scander, Najib Joseph W/M
Age: 45
5’08” 220 lbs.
Brown Hair Brown Eyes
Webster, Damien Tekkel H/M
Age: 17
5’08” 142 lbs.
Black Hair Brown Eyes
BUSTOS, MARY JANE
DOB: 23 YO
Height: 5’3’’
Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
BARRA, CHRISTOPHER NOE
DOB: 21 YO
Height: 6’0’’
Weight: 184 LBS
Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN
KING, CHAD EVERETT
DOB: 33 YO
Height: 5’7’’
Weight: 150 LBS
Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN
MENDEZ, CHRISTOPHER JAMES
DOB: 47 YO
Height: 6’4’’
Weight: 180 LBS
Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
PEREZ, JOSE ANTONIO
DOB: 25 YO
Height: 5’11’’
Weight: 144 LBS
Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at Crime Stoppers of El Paso .

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, you can use the following link: Wanted Suspects – Crime Stoppers of El Paso .

