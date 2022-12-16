ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Bobbi Klein
6d ago

ILLEGAL'S, they work under the table. their kids go to our American schools. eat free breakfast and free lunches, kids on Medicade, section 8 housing. food stamps for kids. They drive cars with no driver's license, sometime no car insurance while someone's else name is on the title of the car. All for free while they work under the table.

DeeznutzG0t3m
5d ago

Keep them coming, my tax dollars will pay your snap, free housing and gift cards for ever while I have to pay for my own food out of pocket.

Adrian Wilson
5d ago

this is really sad ,but y'all don't help us at all like y'all helping them ,send them back where they came from, Philadelphia is the worst

fox29.com

City leaders believe new police initiatives are weakening trend of deadly violence in Philadelphia

City leaders credit new police initiatives for helping reduce deadly crime in Philadelphia. Despite the grim milestone of 500 homicides, murders in Philadelphia are currently trending downward by 7% following a historically bloody 2021 in which 562 people were murdered in the city. City officials believe new police initiatives are helping them combat the scourge of gun violence, which Mayor Kenney says accounts for nearly 90% of all murders.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Crumbl Cookies violated child labor laws in 6 states, feds say

Crumbl Cookies, a "fast-growing" Utah-based franchise with nearly 700 locations across the U.S., is accused of violating child labor laws in six states, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The labor department said 11 operators have allowed employees as young as 14 and 15 years old to work more...
UTAH STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announces $5.5M in workforce development grants

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has announced $5.5 million in grants to help Pennsylvania’s workforce development. Industry Partnership (IPs) support businesses partnering to build a stronger, more competitive job market through training, networking, recruitment, and collaboration within targeted industries. The grant program is administered through the Department...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

ATM explodes at Wells Fargo bank branch in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An ATM was left mangled Thursday after police say two men set off an explosive device.Wires could be seen hanging out of the machine in a quiet parking lot outside the Wells Fargo bank branch on Crittenden Street in Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill neighborhood.Someone may have tried to pry open the machine before detonating the explosive just after 4 a.m. Police said no money was taken from the machine.The Philadelphia Police Bomb Squad, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and employees from security firm GARDA were at the scene.The ATM has been targeted before,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
playpennsylvania.com

Pennsylvania Casinos Deliver Promotional Gifts For The Holiday Season

The holidays are all about giving and Pennsylvania casinos take that to heart. PA casinos are offering customers a variety of promotions to make this holiday season one to remember. Appreciating heroes at Live! Casino Philadelphia. Stop in Live! Casino Philadelphia after a Flyers or Sixers game this month and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Water Department worker hurt in double shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia Water Department worker and another person were shot Wednesday, police tell CBS Philadelphia.The shooting happened before 1 p.m. on Vista Street near Torresdale Avenue in the Holmesburg section of Northeast Philadelphia.The worker, a 25-year-old man, was shot in the leg. Police said he drove himself and the other victim, a 31-year-old man, to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.The 31-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest.Police were at the scene and had not found a weapon. There were no immediate arrests.Last month, a city sanitation worker was shot and killed while on the job in Mayfair. Police are still searching for two suspects in that shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Philadelphia

Philadelphia has some of the best pizza in the country. From coal-fired pies to classic Italian recipes, there's something for everyone in this city. Whether you're looking for a quick bite on the go or a sit-down Italian experience - here are three great pizza places in Philadelphia that you have to try.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Bad accident along Fayette Street in Conshohocken

Two vehicles were involved in an accident today (12/21/22) near the intersection of 7th Avenue and Fayette Street in Conshohocken. One vehicle’s driver, a male, was transported via helicopter to a hospital in Philadelphia. We are still waiting for confirmation on his condition. According to sources, the driver of the other vehicle did not sustain any significant injuries.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

SEPTA Bus Hit by Gunfire in North Philadelphia

A SEPTA bus was hit by what is believed to be a stray bullet during a shooting in North Philadelphia, SEPTA confirmed Tuesday afternoon. A Route 23 SEPTA bus was struck around 11th and Lehigh streets, according to the transit agency. SkyForce10 showed the SEPTA bus pulled over at Germantown...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

