Bobbi Klein
6d ago
ILLEGAL'S, they work under the table. their kids go to our American schools. eat free breakfast and free lunches, kids on Medicade, section 8 housing. food stamps for kids. They drive cars with no driver's license, sometime no car insurance while someone's else name is on the title of the car. All for free while they work under the table.
11
DeeznutzG0t3m
5d ago
Keep them coming, my tax dollars will pay your snap, free housing and gift cards for ever while I have to pay for my own food out of pocket.
4
Adrian Wilson
5d ago
this is really sad ,but y'all don't help us at all like y'all helping them ,send them back where they came from, Philadelphia is the worst
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Suspect Arrested In Connection With Shooting PPA Officer and NYC Gas Station EmployeeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
What is Wilmington, Delaware Known For?East Coast TravelerWilmington, DE
Did Ellen Greenberg Stab Herself More Than 20 Times? Court Hears the Legal Battle Over Teacher’s DeathNikPhiladelphia, NY
Shake Shack Opens in Springfield, PAMarilyn JohnsonSpringfield, PA
Related
therecord-online.com
For Pennsylvania inmates, phone calls are three times more expensive
HARRISBURG, PA – In Pennsylvania, a phone call from a local jail can cost more than three times the cost of one from a state prison. Thanks to the outsourcing of phone services, high costs get passed off to families of inmates, many of whom are less well-off than the median Pennsylvania family.
fox29.com
City leaders believe new police initiatives are weakening trend of deadly violence in Philadelphia
City leaders credit new police initiatives for helping reduce deadly crime in Philadelphia. Despite the grim milestone of 500 homicides, murders in Philadelphia are currently trending downward by 7% following a historically bloody 2021 in which 562 people were murdered in the city. City officials believe new police initiatives are helping them combat the scourge of gun violence, which Mayor Kenney says accounts for nearly 90% of all murders.
fox29.com
Crumbl Cookies violated child labor laws in 6 states, feds say
Crumbl Cookies, a "fast-growing" Utah-based franchise with nearly 700 locations across the U.S., is accused of violating child labor laws in six states, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The labor department said 11 operators have allowed employees as young as 14 and 15 years old to work more...
fox29.com
Delays, cancelations begin to mount in Philly as major winter storm wreaks havoc across U.S.
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Holiday travel is brisk at Philadelphia International Airport with building delays and cancelations due to winter weather in the middle of the country and the upper Midwest. By late Thursday afternoon, the airport was reporting about 30 cancelations and 112 delays. "We’re really concerned about Chicago, it’s...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announces $5.5M in workforce development grants
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has announced $5.5 million in grants to help Pennsylvania’s workforce development. Industry Partnership (IPs) support businesses partnering to build a stronger, more competitive job market through training, networking, recruitment, and collaboration within targeted industries. The grant program is administered through the Department...
Termaine Saulsbury, Alleged Philly PPA Killer, Taken Into Custody: Police
The man accused of shooting a Philadelphia Parking Authority worker in cold blood has been arrested, authorities say. Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore said on Twitter Wednesday, Dec. 21 that Termaine Saulsbury was arrested by US Marshals on Gerard Avenue in Philly. More details are to come, he added. This...
fox29.com
South Philadelphia Italian bakery seeks to give back to a family in need
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - For well over 100 years, the same brick oven has been serving up one simple, but elegant dish, the tomato pie. And, the brick and mortar store is only open 15 days a year. "It was my grandmother that started making it in the Depression era. Tomato...
ATM explodes at Wells Fargo bank branch in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An ATM was left mangled Thursday after police say two men set off an explosive device.Wires could be seen hanging out of the machine in a quiet parking lot outside the Wells Fargo bank branch on Crittenden Street in Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill neighborhood.Someone may have tried to pry open the machine before detonating the explosive just after 4 a.m. Police said no money was taken from the machine.The Philadelphia Police Bomb Squad, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and employees from security firm GARDA were at the scene.The ATM has been targeted before,...
fox29.com
Philadelphia schools to switch to remote learning Friday due to winter storm
PHILADELPHIA - As a winter storm makes its way to the Delaware Valley, bringing rain, snow and bitter cold to the area, Philadelphia schools switched to remote learning for the day. According to the School District of Philadelphia, all schools and administrative buildings will be closed on Friday. "Due to...
fox29.com
Camden public school students to mask up for 2 weeks following winter break
CAMDEN, N.J. - Students and staff in the Camden City School District will wear masks for two weeks after they return from holiday break to limit the spread of COVID and other seasonal illnesses. In a letter to families, the district said the decision was made to be "proactive" and...
The Infuriating New Policy At a Philadelphia Target Store Caught Me By Surprise
A new procedure at a popular Target in South Philly caught me by surprise this past week, and I am. Not. A. Fan. My tale of woe took place at the Target store located at the corner of Washington and Broad in South Philly on Thursday when I went to buy body wash and other hygiene products (as I often do at that Target store).
Fighter jet escorts plane out of restricted airspace over Philadelphia area
It seems like most residents in the Philadelphia area heard a fighter jet fly over the city around 9:20 a.m. Monday.
In Philly, other cities the ‘starter’ home is disappearing | Tuesday Morning Coffee
In too many American cities, renters can't make the leap to homeownership, recent data shows. The post In Philly, other cities the ‘starter’ home is disappearing | Tuesday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Five Montco Towns Among Best Philadelphia Suburbs To Live In
Among the many attractive Philadelphia suburbs in the region, some still offer something extra that puts them among the best places to live in, and five Montgomery County towns are among them, writes Patrick McNichol for Suburban Solutions. These Philadelphia suburbs in Montgomery County rate the best for the commute...
Northeast Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 including water department worker injured
A Philadelphia Water Department worker and another man were shot in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday. Police say the shootings happened around 12:45 p.m. near Torresdale and Cottman avenues.
playpennsylvania.com
Pennsylvania Casinos Deliver Promotional Gifts For The Holiday Season
The holidays are all about giving and Pennsylvania casinos take that to heart. PA casinos are offering customers a variety of promotions to make this holiday season one to remember. Appreciating heroes at Live! Casino Philadelphia. Stop in Live! Casino Philadelphia after a Flyers or Sixers game this month and...
Philadelphia Water Department worker hurt in double shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia Water Department worker and another person were shot Wednesday, police tell CBS Philadelphia.The shooting happened before 1 p.m. on Vista Street near Torresdale Avenue in the Holmesburg section of Northeast Philadelphia.The worker, a 25-year-old man, was shot in the leg. Police said he drove himself and the other victim, a 31-year-old man, to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.The 31-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest.Police were at the scene and had not found a weapon. There were no immediate arrests.Last month, a city sanitation worker was shot and killed while on the job in Mayfair. Police are still searching for two suspects in that shooting.
3 Great Pizza Places In Philadelphia
Philadelphia has some of the best pizza in the country. From coal-fired pies to classic Italian recipes, there's something for everyone in this city. Whether you're looking for a quick bite on the go or a sit-down Italian experience - here are three great pizza places in Philadelphia that you have to try.
morethanthecurve.com
Bad accident along Fayette Street in Conshohocken
Two vehicles were involved in an accident today (12/21/22) near the intersection of 7th Avenue and Fayette Street in Conshohocken. One vehicle’s driver, a male, was transported via helicopter to a hospital in Philadelphia. We are still waiting for confirmation on his condition. According to sources, the driver of the other vehicle did not sustain any significant injuries.
NBC Philadelphia
SEPTA Bus Hit by Gunfire in North Philadelphia
A SEPTA bus was hit by what is believed to be a stray bullet during a shooting in North Philadelphia, SEPTA confirmed Tuesday afternoon. A Route 23 SEPTA bus was struck around 11th and Lehigh streets, according to the transit agency. SkyForce10 showed the SEPTA bus pulled over at Germantown...
