Five Funds To Watch For 2023
Pyrford Global Total Return – aiming to deliver inflation-beating returns over the long term. Schroder Managed Balanced – diversification is core. M&G Global Macro Bond – experience in the bond market. Jupiter Income – where next for dividends?. Legal & General International Index – global reach...
10 Big Companies Yet To Announce Earnings This Year
Earnings announcements can result in significant movement in stocks. Robust earnings could push stocks to new levels, while less-than-impressive numbers can send shares tumbling. Thus, investors need to be very careful when trading stocks near the earnings date. Good positions can help them make quick and big gains, but a...
These Are The 10 Biggest Centralized Exchange (CEX) Cryptocurrencies
Centralized cryptocurrency exchanges or CEXs are online platforms with the primary function of allowing traders to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. Anyone with an internet connection can use a CEX to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. Coins or tokens that are native to these platforms or facilitate their functioning are CEX tokens....
Layoffs At Autonomous Driving Systems Provider Tusimple Compound Troubles
TSP stock popped higher on Monday but long-term woes drag on sentiment. Amid another weak day in the U.S. equities sector on Monday, autonomous truck-driving systems provider TuSimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSP) moved against the grain, closing up 3.25% against the prior session. Over the past weekend, The Wall Street Journal broke the news that the embattled enterprise plans to lay off at least half its workforce later this week.
Stocks – Short-Term Uncertainty Following Recent Declines
S&P 500 index bounced from 3,800 level – was it a reversal or just upward correction?. The S&P 500 index gained 1.49% yesterday, as it retraced some of the recent declines. It went closer to the 3,900 level again after bouncing from Tuesday’s new local low of 3,795.62. On Tuesday the markets were very volatile, but they didn’t extend their declines. Recently the S&P 500 reacted to last week’s Wednesday’s FOMC interest rate hike, among other factors.
Mullen Automotive Gets A Jolt As The I-GO™ Arrives In Europe
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock is up nearly 4% on news that it has delivered its first I-GO™ vehicles in Europe. The news is the latest headline in the ongoing tug-of-war between the bulls and the bears. Investors wait to hear how investors vote on a proposed reverse stock split.
Lucid Motors Faces A Reality That May Cloud A Bullish Perception
Lucid (LCID) stock continues to fall after completing a $1.5 billion equity offering in an effort to strengthen its balance sheet. The offering highlights the challenges that the company faces on both the supply and demand fronts. The company is clearly concerned about customer cancellations and some auto executives are...
The Fed Has Pricked The Housing Bubble
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. There is no liquidity in the market today. A lot of traders have fled because the winter storm is messing up their holiday and travel plans. So don’t let the daily gyrations bother you. The Labor...
US Markets Bounce Back Buoyed By Strong Earnings From Nike And FedEx
Asian markets follow suit with Hang Seng up over 2%. UK GDP contracts more than expected in third quarter. US Stocks posted their biggest rise in 3 weeks on the back of earnings announcements, ahead of expectations from Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) and FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), and a jump in the US Consumer Confidence Index to 108.3. That’s up sharply from 101.4 in November, following back-to-back monthly declines.
Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
Viking Therapeutics stock jumped after Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted trial results for their new NASHf treatment. A similar parallel move occurred in 2018. Viking could potentially be a buyer for Madrigal’s new drug. VKTX has long been a promising stock, and they still persist. EPS, technically, is negative, but value...
Are Caterpillar And Deere Setting Up To Rally In 2023?
Caterpillar advanced 41.28% in the past three months and 19.16% year-to-date. That’s ahead of the S&P 500’s gain of 2.47% in the past three months and its decline of 18.68% year-to-date. Meanwhile, Deere is up 26.57% in the past three months and 29.76% year-to-date. You may think of...
Santa Rally Revs Up, Top Shares For 2022 And Economic Prospects For 2023
A Santa rally has shown up, but it may be a short lived sleigh ride of optimism as a UK recession rolls in. Energy stocks rise as crude price lift for fourth session in a row. BP, Shell and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust among the most sold shares this year.
Metaverse ETFs Exceeding Sub-Theme Classification – Commentary
The Financial Times reported today that according to Morningstar data, 35 sub-theme Metaverse ETFs have been launched since June 2021, exceeding the number of any other sub-theme ETF classification and proving that the Metaverse is becoming one of the hottest concepts in the history of Exchange Traded Funds. ETC Group...
Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
The stock is down 57.35% so far this year, with many analysts attributing at least part of the decline to Musk being distracted with his purchase of Twitter. Regulatory filings show that on December 14, after the closing bell, Elon Musk sold almost 22 million Tesla shares between December 12 and 14, for a value of $3.58 billion.
FTX could pay over $2,100 per hour for bankruptcy lawyers
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has asked a U.S. bankruptcy judge for permission to pay its top restructuring lawyers as much as $2,165 per hour, an unusually high rate for a company that cannot afford to repay all of its debts.
Should Investors Count On A Santa Claus Rally?
Industry research has empirically proven different types of calendar anomalies. Most scholars have a difficult time rationalizing these phenomena, and many even dismiss them. In this series, we look to elaborate on these anomalies in the equity market and extend them into the options market. We discussed the Day-of-the-Week effect...
Indaba Capital Discloses 8.8% ON24 Stake And Plans To Discuss Ways To Improve Share Price With The Board
Discusses the activists plans it intends to discuss with management and provides some analysis on the company. Fintel reports that today, activist hedge fund Indaba Capital Management, L.P. filed a 13D form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,240,256 shares in online virtual events platform, ON24 Inc (NYSE:ONTF). This represents an 8.8% stake in the company and makes Indaba the second largest shareholder on the register after Lynrock Lake LP.
What Is A Good Monthly Retirement Income For Women Entrepreneurs?
If you’ve been successful in your entrepreneurial ventures, you probably have some means of income for your retirement, but usually, entrepreneurs, particularly women entrepreneurs, need to supplement their monthly retirement income to maintain their lifestyle. Financial risks are higher for women in retirement due to a few factors. They...
The Challenge Of Not Working With An Exit Planning Advisor
When planning to exit your business, having the proper team in place is paramount to your success. CEPA and Founding Partner of REAG, Scott Mashuda shares what he and his buy-side client experienced when trying to close on a deal with an owner who was ill-prepared to exit their business.
Land & Buildings Latest Activist to Target Texas-Based Six Flags (SIX)
Investor says theme park company could add $11 per share by monetizing its real estate and restructuring operations. Jonathan Litt’s Land & Buildings Investment Management, a hedge fund and approximately 3% shareholder in Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX), on Wednesday, urged radical changes and said that the theme park company could add $11 per share by monetizing its real estate and executing an operational turnaround.
