Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon’s two new Police Sergeants had their “pinning ceremony” during Wednesday’s City Council meeting. Sergeants Eric Meineke and Greg Jacobsma each received their sergeant stripes, with their wives doing the honors of pinning the gold chevrons to the collars of their uniform shirts. The promotions of Meineke and Jacobsma to the rank of sergeant was approved at the December 7th council meeting. Meineke is also the Police Department’s K-9 handler. Meanwhile, Sheldon City Manager Sam Kooiker says the Police Department is searching for another full-time officer to bring the force to a full complement of eight officers, including the Chief.

SHELDON, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO