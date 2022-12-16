ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Montanans- This is a MUST-DO Craft for the Holidays

My co-host Michael and I were talking about trying crafts during holiday break. The kids will really like this one. I don't have children, so I did it for myself. I love trying new things and seeing if it works out like I hope. Plus, Montana is about to get colder this week. This will be the week do to this experiment.
Why a Popular Montana Singer Refused to Go on TikTok

You probably heard the latest news that Montana state government employees are now banned from using the Chinese-owned app TikTok on state-owned devices and for state business. Several other conservative-led states like Florida and neighboring South Dakota have made similar moves given the Communist Chinese government's ability to spy on...
What Are Games That Montanans Love to Play During the Holidays?

Whether by tradition, culture, or even just because you're bored, there are plenty of reasons people play games during the holiday season. For those celebrating Hanukkah, spinning the dreidel is a tradition. In my household, we get out playing cards and play multiple games of Canasta, all while trying to keep the peace when someone in our family gets really cutthroat in that game. I asked around the office about which games their families played and here's what I found out.
Montanans Wouldn’t be Caught Dead in this New Denim Style

With each new generation comes a new style of… Jeans. Montanans love their jean jackets, denim pants, and I’ve even seen a denim cowboy hat. Although the all-denim look a.k.a. “the Canadian tuxedo” was very popular in the early 2000's it looks like it’s making a comeback. Those jeans with the holes in the knees are my go-to, and I call them "My church pants."
Eagles Singer Don Henley Buys Luxurious $4.3 Million ‘Green’ Home in California — See Inside! [Pictures]

Eagles leader Don Henley recently purchased a luxurious home in California, and the residence is compatible with his environmental activism. According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Henley bought the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,554-square-foot home for his 24-year-old son, Will Henley, and it's a perfect mix of luxury and green living.
Single Digit Highs Will Plunge Billings into a Super Deep Freeze

Most of Montana has gone through a massive snowstorm recently but it seems like Billings got a pretty small amount of that snow in comparison to other areas. However, the snow isn't going to be a massive issue this weekend; instead, we're about to see some frigid temperatures starting this weekend that will continue into next week. We hope you'll like single digit highs and negative teens for lows.
Montana Highway Patrol Prohibits Workers Comp. for PTSD?

The Mayo Clinic defines PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) as,. A mental health condition that's triggered by a terrifying event — either experiencing it or witnessing it. Symptoms may include flashbacks, nightmares and severe anxiety, as well as uncontrollable thoughts about the event.”. Other symptoms include intrusive thoughts, reliving the...
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

