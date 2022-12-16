Read full article on original website
Flint’s Top Montana Stories of 2022, Remember This One?
As I look back on the top 10 stories that I covered for the year 2022, this was certainly a remarkable story- and thankfully it had a happy ending. Remember the little boy that went missing in the woods near Troy, Montana and was found safe two days later?. We...
Montanans- This is a MUST-DO Craft for the Holidays
My co-host Michael and I were talking about trying crafts during holiday break. The kids will really like this one. I don't have children, so I did it for myself. I love trying new things and seeing if it works out like I hope. Plus, Montana is about to get colder this week. This will be the week do to this experiment.
Why a Popular Montana Singer Refused to Go on TikTok
You probably heard the latest news that Montana state government employees are now banned from using the Chinese-owned app TikTok on state-owned devices and for state business. Several other conservative-led states like Florida and neighboring South Dakota have made similar moves given the Communist Chinese government's ability to spy on...
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
Ho Ho Ho. Montana Makes The Top 5 States When It Comes To This.
The countdown to Christmas is winding down and all across Montana folks have their trees decorated and their Christmas lights up. The hot chocolate and warm apple cider are flowing, Christmas songs are on the radio, and kids are trying to be a little less naughty and a little more nice.
What Are Games That Montanans Love to Play During the Holidays?
Whether by tradition, culture, or even just because you're bored, there are plenty of reasons people play games during the holiday season. For those celebrating Hanukkah, spinning the dreidel is a tradition. In my household, we get out playing cards and play multiple games of Canasta, all while trying to keep the peace when someone in our family gets really cutthroat in that game. I asked around the office about which games their families played and here's what I found out.
Most Popular Fast Food in Montana, They Missed One
I was scanning through the latest print edition of the Big Sky Business Journal, and I came across this report about the top fast food restaurants in Montana. I like all three that made the top of the list- but I still can't believe that Taco Johns wasn't in the top three.
PETA Wants Montanans To Be Vegan This Holiday To Protect Turkeys
Here in Montana, you know we are known for eating MEAT, and the vegan lifestyle generally isn't common around here. Do we hate vegans? No, but we certainly will joke around with you at the dinner table... or laugh at an impossible burger. So when my email received a release...
Montanans Wouldn’t be Caught Dead in this New Denim Style
With each new generation comes a new style of… Jeans. Montanans love their jean jackets, denim pants, and I’ve even seen a denim cowboy hat. Although the all-denim look a.k.a. “the Canadian tuxedo” was very popular in the early 2000's it looks like it’s making a comeback. Those jeans with the holes in the knees are my go-to, and I call them "My church pants."
Joe Rogan, Matt Walsh, and the Transgender Debate in Montana
Come January, we jump right into it with the Montana legislature and the US Congress both starting new sessions the first week of January. One of the big hot button topics will continue to be the transgender debate, especially when it comes to the controversial targeting of children by the radical Left.
5 Ridiculous Things People Ask When You Say You Live In Montana
When I moved to Montana it was like moving to a different planet. People started asking me the darndest questions. Eventually, I compiled a little list of things people have asked me when I told them I lived in Montana. In no particular order, here are 5 of the most...
If You’re Behind a Montana Snowplow, Look Out For This
Snowplows are out all day and night, making sure the roads are safe for travelers, and it's important to keep in mind that there are a set of rules for dealing with snowplows on the road. This winter, the snowplows are out in full force, clearing roads from Bozeman to...
Eagles Singer Don Henley Buys Luxurious $4.3 Million ‘Green’ Home in California — See Inside! [Pictures]
Eagles leader Don Henley recently purchased a luxurious home in California, and the residence is compatible with his environmental activism. According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Henley bought the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,554-square-foot home for his 24-year-old son, Will Henley, and it's a perfect mix of luxury and green living.
Single Digit Highs Will Plunge Billings into a Super Deep Freeze
Most of Montana has gone through a massive snowstorm recently but it seems like Billings got a pretty small amount of that snow in comparison to other areas. However, the snow isn't going to be a massive issue this weekend; instead, we're about to see some frigid temperatures starting this weekend that will continue into next week. We hope you'll like single digit highs and negative teens for lows.
A Montana Take on “The Twitter Files” and Suppressing Free Speech
I was out on vacation for the last week, so thankfully John Jackson (@pvtjokerus on Twitter) was on hand to get us up to speed on the latest "Twitter files" and the documents dumped onto the Internet by independent reporter Matt Taibbi. We also got a Montana take on the...
Montana Highway Patrol Prohibits Workers Comp. for PTSD?
The Mayo Clinic defines PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) as,. A mental health condition that's triggered by a terrifying event — either experiencing it or witnessing it. Symptoms may include flashbacks, nightmares and severe anxiety, as well as uncontrollable thoughts about the event.”. Other symptoms include intrusive thoughts, reliving the...
Experts Say Montanan’s Should Stop Treating Their Pets Like People
As pet owners, we obviously love our dogs and cats. We buy them treats, groom them, schedule regular vet appointments, and love them to pieces. They are part of our family and it's always heartbreaking when they pass over the rainbow bridge. Should you stop treating them like humans?. One...
Powerful Winter Storm Causes Traffic Nightmare in Montana
Interstate 90 was a parking lot. Traffic came to a complete stand-still many times due to crashes, pile ups, and slide offs. US 93 had dozens of it's own accidents. Montana is having a very rough week on the roads. The Montana Highway Patrol, fire crews, police, medical response teams,...
Massive Montana Drug Bust Puts 22 in Prison and Nets $3 Million
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - U.S. Attorney for the State of Montana, Jesse Laslovich, in an exclusive interview with KGVO News, said 22 individuals, many from Montana, with ties to the vicious Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico, were convicted of drug crimes and received lengthy prison sentences. Laslovich spoke to KGVO...
Montanans With Mental Health Conditions Receiving Support to Get Employed
Support for mental health in the state of Montana has notoriously been low, which is evident from other articles we've written regarding our mental health problems statewide. The United States Department of Labor is about to help alleviate one of the issues that Montanans with mental illnesses have, and that is getting employment support.
