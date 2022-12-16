ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Dangerous Christmas Toy Recalls For Alabama

With Christmas just around the corner, should parents be concerned with toy recalls? The answer is yes. Toys get recalled for various reasons. So I did some digging and found that there are current recalls, and we want to keep Alabama's children safe. Recalls range from choking hazards to falls...
Sub-Freezing Temps Expected in Alabama Prompts Hard Freeze Watch

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a "Hard Freeze Watch." This watch starts on Friday, December 23 at 12:00 a.m. until Sunday, December 25 at 9:00 a.m. Dangerously cold air is on the way to the Deep South including Alabama. This “Hard Freeze Watch” truly means “stay watchful” and “be prepared” for conditions to impact your area. There is the potential for sub-freezing temperatures to take place over a prolonged period.
What Those Numbers On Your Alabama License Plate Really Mean

Have you ever wondered what the meaning of the numbers and letters are on your Alabama license plate?. I've always wondered but never really bothered to go dig in to find out. Well, recently I came across information that is gonna help me get a lot more sleep at night because I won't randomly wake up in the middle of the night, wondering what are those numbers on the back of my license plate really mean.
