localsyr.com
New York among states with least Christmas spirit
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a report by GetCenturyLink, New York ranks 48th in the United States for Christmas spirit this year. In 2021, the state ranked 50th. In 2020, New York ranked 41st. This year, the most Christmas spirited state is New Hampshire. It was also number one in 2021. Wisconsin ranked second this year and Utah ranked third. Washington, D.C. ranked in last place for the third year in a row.
NYS DMV extends validity of learner permit
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced on Wednesday it has extended the validity of commercial learner permits (CLP) from six-months to one year. The extension comes as an effort to reduce barriers, and support the commercial driver industry amid the national driver shortage.
Pro-oil petition drive in California under question
Community organizer Pete Woiwode was walking to meet a friend at a street festival near downtown Oakland in November when a signature gatherer approached and asked if he wanted to sign a petition to lower gas prices. But Woiwode said that in reading the petition he realized it actually was...
New York Walmart stores to stop selling paper bags in January 2023
NEW YORK (WETM) – Walmart will officially be going paperless in New York after the New Year, several local stores have announced. This follows two years after the Empire State put a ban on single-use plastic bags. Signs at the Horseheads and Painted Post Walmart locations announced that all...
National Grid preparing for power outages
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, employees with National Grid from two different states and one other county were deployed to New York State to help with the storm that will bring the potential for power outages. Jared Paventi, a communications manager for National Grid, said there will be...
Latest on end of week winter weather
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Mother Nature is wreaking havoc on our pre-Christmas travel plans. Here are the latest details. Wet snow is moving into Central New York this afternoon. For some, like in the higher elevations south of Syracuse, 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible by Thursday evening.
Impending storm could impact your last-minute holiday packages
DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– For Lynn Basile and her family, this Christmas will be the first without her brother who passed away in May of this year. She can’t make it to Rhode Island to see her family in person so instead, she shipped out a special gift. “He...
NYSP advises North Country motorists to drive only for emergencies beginning Friday
NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — First responders are preparing for the upcoming storm and forecasted blizzard conditions on the way for the North Country. New York State Troopers said they will be checking major travel routes to make sure motorists are as safe as possible. Travel conditions are expected...
Wind and snow alerts issued for parts of CNY
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Oswego, Lewis, and Jefferson Counties for Thursday night and Friday for winds up to 65 mph. A Wind Advisory is up for much of CNY, including Syracuse tonight from 7 pm Thursday until 7 am Saturday....
Bridge Street Host Chat – December 20, 2022
(WSYR-TV) — Carrie Lazarus joined Steve Tuesday to preview her 10th anniversary special celebrating the ‘Extraordinary: People and Places of Central New York’. She breaks down what led her to creating the show on NewsChannel 9 a decade ago. Turns out that Steve and the sports department played a role in that inspiration.
