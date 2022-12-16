Read full article on original website
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Packers role player shares how Aaron Rodgers helped him
Aaron Rodgers has at times been saddled with a reputation for being a bit prickly with teammates and playing favorites in the locker room. That is not the experience one Green Bay Packers role player has had with him, though. Punt returner Keisean Nixon, a first-year Packer who took over the role midseason after the... The post Packers role player shares how Aaron Rodgers helped him appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CB Desmond Ricks chooses Alabama over Florida, LSU
CB Desmond Ricks, who is ranked No. 17 in the 2023 ESPN 300, signed with Alabama on Thursday.
Bills try to clinch AFC East against Bears, eye No. 1 seed
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills still have a few important goals to achieve before they turn their attention toward the biggest prize of all. They can clinch their third straight AFC East title this week, and a No. 1 seed playoff seed is in sight. For all the prizes out there, coach Sean McDermott insisted the focus is simply on beating the struggling Bears when his team visits frigid Chicago on Saturday. “We’re facing a Chicago Bears team that is playing really good football right now and they play extremely hard,” he said. “I think Coach (Matt) Eberflus has done a great job of changing that culture, perhaps, at least from the outside looking in, in terms of how they’re playing.”
Jahan Dotson picks up another NFL weekly award
Former Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson may not have celebrated a win with his teammates in the NFL last weekend, but he certainly left his mark on the football field. And on Thursday, he was honored for his performance on the field as the Pepsi Rookie of the Week. Dotson was the leading receiver for the Washington Commanders with 105 yards and a touchdown in Washington’s 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. Dotson led all players in the game with his receiving yardage and he seems to be putting together a solid finish to his rookie season...
Suns update: Devin Booker (groin) to miss third straight game Friday vs. Grizzlies
Devin Booker will miss his third straight game with groin soreness Friday against the West-leading Grizzlies (19-11) at Footprint Center to end a four-game homestand. The Suns All-Star guard hasn't played since scoring a season-high 58 points in Saturday's comeback win over the Pelicans. Phoenix (19-13) is coming off a 113-110 loss to...
Rockets want more stops in homestand finale vs. Mavericks
Fewer than 10 days ago, the Houston Rockets appeared to have discovered something defensively that could inspire them to greater
In Franco Harris, the Steelers found a hero ... and a Way
PITTSBURGH (AP) — “The Steeler Way” did not exist at 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 23, 1972. If it had, it would have been synonymous with one thing and one thing only. Losing. Lots of it. Nearly four decades worth of pratfalls and misery cloaked in anonymity. By 3:41 p.m., about the time Franco Harris raced across the goal line while the Oakland Raiders gave chase in what looked more like a dazed trot, everything had changed. They call Harris’ iconic snatch, grab and sprint to the end zone in the final seconds of the 1972 divisional playoff “The Immaculate Reception,” a title that hints at the divine.
