LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills still have a few important goals to achieve before they turn their attention toward the biggest prize of all. They can clinch their third straight AFC East title this week, and a No. 1 seed playoff seed is in sight. For all the prizes out there, coach Sean McDermott insisted the focus is simply on beating the struggling Bears when his team visits frigid Chicago on Saturday. “We’re facing a Chicago Bears team that is playing really good football right now and they play extremely hard,” he said. “I think Coach (Matt) Eberflus has done a great job of changing that culture, perhaps, at least from the outside looking in, in terms of how they’re playing.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO