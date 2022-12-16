ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Cortland man sentenced to serve nine years for possessing and trading child porn

By Reegan Domagala
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44C2cU_0jlMB35600

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 58-year-old Cortland man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for distributing, receiving, and possessing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Friday, December 16.

During his guilty plea, 58-year-old Jon Burns admitted to the following:

  • Burns actively traded child pornography images and videos on social media messaging apps on his own electronic devices.
  • On January 4, 2022, Burns distributed a video file depicting sexual conduct with a child who was between eight and 10 years old.
  • On February 24, 2022, he admitted to receiving a video file depicting sexual conduct with a child who was about six years old.
  • On March 8, 2022, Burns admitted to knowingly possessing over 2,000 image files and over 750 video files depicting child pornography on his cellphone, iPad, and two tablet computers.

After Burns serves nine years in federal prison, he also has a 15-year term of supervised release, according to Chief United States District Judge Brenda K. Sannes. Burns was also ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution, a $600 special assessment and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Burns’ case was investigated by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Investigators of the New York State Police, Computer Crimes Unit (NYSP-CCU).  The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey J.L. Brown as part of Project Safe Childhood.

