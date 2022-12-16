Read full article on original website
San Diego Padres Sign Another All-Star
California witness says green light uses blinking method to move great distances
Millennial buys apartment on a cruise ship because it's more affordable than living in Southern California
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
Jury finds Solana Beach woman accused of killing her stepfather guilty of 1st degree murder
VISTA, Calif. — After a little over one day of deliberations, a jury in North County found Jade Janks, 39, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her stepdad after finding nude photos of her on the stepfather's computer. The verdict is the end of a week-plus murder...
Jury deliberates Solana Beach stepfather murder case
VISTA, Calif. — The fate of a Solana beach woman accused of murdering her stepfather is in the hands of a jury. Prosecutors wrapped up rebuttal closing arguments Tuesday, alleging Jade Janks, 39, drugged and suffocated her stepdad, Tom Merriman, 64, after finding nude photos of herself on his computer.
San Diego police arrest babysitter in 3 child molestation cases, suspect due in court Thursday
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department’s Child Abuse Unit arrested 22-year-old Zayne St. Julien of Poway in connection with a series of child molestation cases and investigators are now looking for additional victims, police said Wednesday. The incidents happened between July and December 2022 and involved...
'It's been a nightmare to live without him' | Information sought on El Cajon man missing since 1988
SAN DIEGO — Police are asking the public's help for information about a man who went missing in 1988, when he was 19 years old. James Ronald Peters was last seen by his mother on Sept. 2, 1988, according to the El Cajon Police Department. Peters had moved in...
Man who "intentionally crashed wife's car" chuckles about it, then flees scene in Ocean Beach
SAN DIEGO — A man who told witnesses he stole his wife's car and intentionally crashed it into a light post early Tuesday morning is on the run. San Diego police responded to the intersection of Newport Avenue and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard around 5:36 a.m. following reports that a person crashed into a Chase Bank in the area.
El Cajon moves forward with measure that could penalize motels
EL CAJON, Calif. — Minors booking hotel rooms, causing disruption, drug use and attempted homicides: these are some of the 911 calls El Cajon says first responders are having to deal with daily at motels and hotels. “How come half the hotel and motels in the city seem to...
Bicyclist killed in Valley Center hit-and-run identified by family members
VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — Authorities are looking for the driver accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist in North County near Valley Center Road. The family of Mario Lucero described the 71-year-old as very loving and kind. They said he was a fantastic grandfather and are still wrapping their...
Former Grossmont High School student says teacher assaulted her in front of her class and the district failed to act
SAN DIEGO — An 18-year-old former student at Grossmont High School says school administrators and district officials stripped her of her senior year of high school after allowing a teacher to return to class after she says he sexually assaulted her in front of the class. "Jane" and her...
Dozens of puppies who survived car crash now at Helen Woodward Animal Center
SAN DIEGO — Dozens of puppies who survived a car accident in Longview, Texas are now in San Diego. A vehicle carrying 40 Heart of Louisiana Humane Society puppies flipped on its side on Tuesday, December 20 in Longview, Texas after the driver lost control. He crawled out of...
Crime, violence, and fist-fights among young adults plaguing Otay Ranch neighborhood
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Residents and community members of Otay Ranch said they've had enough of the area's crime, violence, and fights involving children and young adults. "My friend's son was the latest victim who was jumped at the mall," said Erykah Garrett. Garrett referred to numerous incidents involving...
Motorcyclist killed after failing to slow down approach to Ocean Beach freeway exit
SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning after failing to slow down his approach to an Ocean Beach freeway exit. San Diego police and California Highway Patrol were called to Sunset Cliffs Boulevard near Nimitz Boulevard around 1 a.m. following reports of a crash. Video from News...
Watch live | Firefighters knock down high rise fire near Petco Park
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department made quick work of a high rise fire that broke out downtown at San Diego's Homelessness Response Center Thursday near Petco Park. The incident was reported just after noon at 1401 Imperial Avenue on the 10th floor, according to the San...
Investigation underway after officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man in Chula Vista
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting reported shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday in Chula Vista. The law enforcement fatal shooting happened in the 1100 block of Broadway near a Walmart parking lot and a shopping center, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Teen girl hit by airsoft gun in 4S Ranch
SAN DIEGO — A dangerous fad that seemed to have fallen off in recent months may be re-surfacing: drive-by shootings with air-soft or toy guns. Brielle Jurgens had just left a nail studio in a shopping center in 4S Ranch Thursday afternoon. She walked to her e-bike nearby, when she was struck by something in the backside.
Unhoused man arrested for stealing excavator to help man change his tire in Downtown
SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested in Downtown San Diego Sunday morning for stealing an excavator from a construction site in an attempt to help a person change their tire. San Diego police received a call from a construction worker in the 600 block of 10th Avenue in Downtown around 7 a.m. who said a man had stolen an excavator from his construction site.
Hit-and-run driver leaves bicyclist lying dead on Valley Center road
VALLEY CENTER, Calif — A person riding a bike was hit by a car and left dead on a Valley Center roadway Saturday night. California Highway Patrol responded to the 9000 block of Cole Grade Road, just north of Valley Center Road, around 6 p.m. following reports of a crash, CHP reports indicated.
Family says staff at San Diego psychiatric hospital failed to stop suicide of loved one
SAN DIEGO — On July 4, 2022, a San Diego grandmother and her two daughters got the call they feared would come. Their nephew, 22-year-old Tyler Thatcher-Cox was dead. Thatcher-Cox, they learned, hung himself with a noose he made from a bed sheet while he was on suicide watch at Aurora Behavioral Health.
Chula Vista police arrest man accused of cutting teen girl's throat in unprovoked attack
SAN DIEGO — Chula Vista police arrested the man accused of slashing a teen girl multiple times in the neck at a Chula Vista bus stop on Tuesday. Antwan Baker, 52, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with attempted murder, the Chula Vista Police Department confirmed. On Tuesday morning,...
MTS code compliance inspector saves two homeless people from fentanyl overdose
SAN DIEGO — The head of MTS security is praising an employee for saving two people from overdosing on fentanyl. At around 9:30 on Tuesday, December 20, San Diego Fire and Rescue says it responded to a call at 5th Avenue and G Street downtown. When crews arrived they...
Man accused of molesting 5-year-old girl extradited from Singapore to San Diego to face charges
SAN DIEGO — A 72-year-old man accused of molesting a 5-year-old girl back in 2017 was arraigned in downtown San Diego Thursday afternoon. According to the San Diego District Attorney's Office, Chester Yang has been a fugitive for the past five years. The DA's office said he fled to Taiwan and authorities in Taiwan refused to extradite him back to San Diego.
