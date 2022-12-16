ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solana Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Jury deliberates Solana Beach stepfather murder case

VISTA, Calif. — The fate of a Solana beach woman accused of murdering her stepfather is in the hands of a jury. Prosecutors wrapped up rebuttal closing arguments Tuesday, alleging Jade Janks, 39, drugged and suffocated her stepdad, Tom Merriman, 64, after finding nude photos of herself on his computer.
SOLANA BEACH, CA
CBS 8

Teen girl hit by airsoft gun in 4S Ranch

SAN DIEGO — A dangerous fad that seemed to have fallen off in recent months may be re-surfacing: drive-by shootings with air-soft or toy guns. Brielle Jurgens had just left a nail studio in a shopping center in 4S Ranch Thursday afternoon. She walked to her e-bike nearby, when she was struck by something in the backside.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy