Juvenile killed following Lawton motorcycle wreck
The Lawton Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a juvenile last week.
Murder charge amended in 2020 stabbing death
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -A Lawton man accused in a 2020 stabbing death now faces a more severe murder charge. Alex Dill is charged with First Degree murder in the death of Charlene Thomas. His charge was amended from second degree murder, which itself had been amended from Dill’s initial charge...
2 sent to hospital after west Lawton wreck
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash in Lawton. It happened just outside of the Walmart on 67th street. The crash involved two vehicles. A black pickup which had significant damage to the front end and a car which was sent...
Lawton man charged with Reckless Conduct with a Firearm
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is facing several firearm charges, including reckless conduct. According to court documents, Lawton Police officers were called out to 35-year-old Maximilano Rodriguez’s home on NE Willow Way lane Monday afternoon, on reports of shots fired. When they got there, officers reportedly found...
Person driving wrong way on I-35 arrested in McClain County, officials say
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — A person driving the wrong way on Interstate 35 was arrested in McClain County, officials said. On Wednesday, a person was driving north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 and caused a crash between two vehicles, according to authorities. Officials said the person driving was arrested for driving under the influence and transported to the McClain County Jail.
Arrest made in alleged home invasion
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrest robbery suspect and victim in alleged “drug rip.” According to the arrest affidavit, on Dec. 10, 2022, police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Borton Street for a burglary. The victim told them three men entered their house and held them and another victim, Daryl Torres, […]
Woman and dog injured in Pit Bull attack
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman and her dog are recovering after they were attacked by a Pit Bull in Wichita Falls Tuesday afternoon. Around 12:10 p.m., when she was walking her dog in the area of Seymour Road and Leighton Circle. Police and animal services responded. A caller said both the woman and her […]
Pursuit ends when suspect crashes into 2 cars
A Wichita Falls man faces numerous charges after police said he crashed into two cars during a pursuit, then got out and ran.
Report of suspicious activity leads to burglary arrests
"The WFPD is proud of the caller for notifying us when they saw something suspicious happening in the neighborhood," WFPD officials said following the arrest of two for an early morning burglary.
Owner believes burglar started fire that destroyed home
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The owner of a home that burned down Saturday morning, killing several animals, believes a burglar broke in and set the fire that destroyed her house and all the families belongings, and also killed several pets and animals. The owner filed a burglary report with police after noticing some things missing […]
Roger the Elf lands on LPD’s shelf
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On December 13, the Lawton Police Department gained a new recruit to the force. “The story behind Elf on the Shelf is that he’s known for mischief, but we wanted to spin it a little bit and show that he’s helping us and he’s clumsy,” said LPD’s Public Information Officer Chris Blessing.
Mangum woman killed in Jackson County wreck
A woman from Mangum, Oklahoma, was killed early Monday morning in Jackson County.
Office Depot employee charged with embezzlement
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita Falls Office Depot employee is accused of embezzling more than $3,000 from registers that he said was used for his sister’s sobriety rehabilitation.Danny Castillo Jr., 30, is charged with theft over $2,500. Police said they were notified of an internal theft investigation at the store in October. The […]
OHP offers winter weather safety tips to drivers
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The weather is being blamed for wrecks across the state. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop G officials said most wrecks in this area happened on I-44 just north of Lawton. OHP said there were hundreds of car accidents Thursday and advised drivers to maintain a safe following...
Jack-knifed semi shuts down westbound I-44 north of Elgin
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - A westbound section of I-44 north of Elgin was closed for almost two hours on Thursday after a semi-truck jack-knifed on the interstate. According to reports from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 6:24 a.m. on I-44 at Mile Marker 55 and was due to adverse weather conditions.
Man claiming to be Lucifer arrested for arson
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man claiming to be the devil was arrested for arson after he allegedly set his apartment on fire. According to the probable cause affidavit, on Dec. 16, 2022, the Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to a structure fire in the 2300 block of 10th Street. They found a mattress […]
Crime of the week: Burglary at Lone Star Dollar Saver #7
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers and the Wichita Falls Police Department need help finding who burglarized Lone Star Dollar Saver #7. It happened on Sunday, November 27, at 3602 Sheppard Access Road. Police said someone broke in and stole scratch-off tickets, a digital video recorder system, and the cash register machine. If you have […]
3 children ages 3 and under found alone in apartment
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is arrested after deputies say they found her three children ages 3 and younger alone in their apartment Sunday. Jasmica Hutchinson faces three counts of child endangerment and abandonment. Wichita County deputies were notified by a maintenance worker at Indian Falls Apartments on Barnett Road that while […]
Woman tells officer she’s putting a hit out on him
A woman arrested for trespassing at a residence she was barred from also faces a retaliation charge after an officer said she told him he was dead, and she was going to put a hit on him.
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Holiday Gate Hours
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Things at Fort Sill are winding down for the holidays, but some staple recreational activities are still available over the break. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison, about upcoming holiday gate hours and what activities are still accessible for soldiers on post.
