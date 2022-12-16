Read full article on original website
US to Release Medicine From National Stockpile as Flu Season Rages
The Biden administration said Wednesday it will release doses of prescription flu medicine from the Strategic National Stockpile to states as flu-sickened patients continue to flock to hospitals and doctors' offices around the country. This year's flu season has hit hard and early. Some people are even noticing bare shelves...
The US made $4 billion selling oil this year on President Biden's unprecedented releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The US government has pocketed almost $4 billion from selling oil this year, the Wall Street Journal reported. In a bid to lower gas prices, President Joe Biden authorized releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in March. Since then, the US has sold 180 million barrels of crude at an...
CDC Warns of a Rise in Severe Strep A Infections Among Children
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday alerted the medical community to an increase in pediatric cases of invasive group A strep infections. Group A streptococci are the same bacteria that cause strep throat and scarlet fever, but invasive infections refer to more serious cases in which the bacteria spread to areas of the body that such pathogens normally don't reach, like the bloodstream.
Nearly 107,000 US Drug Overdose Deaths in 2021, CDC's Final Tally Shows
Nearly 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, according to final figures released Thursday. The official number was 106,699, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. That's nearly 16% higher than the nearly 92,000 overdose deaths in 2020. Earlier, provisional data suggested there were more than 107,000...
You Really Should Mask Up Again, Says Infectious Disease Expert: The Tripledemic Is Hitting ‘Too Fast and Too Furious'
Most Americans aren't wearing face masks anymore — and their timing isn't great, says a leading infectious disease expert. Just 26% of Americans reported in October that they're wearing masks outside of their homes. That's a decrease of about 20% to 50% from 2020 and 2021, according to data collected by the Covid States Project.
Data Privacy Rules Are Sweeping Across the Globe, and Getting Stricter
The rules governing how data should be stored, used, and shared can be overwhelming for resource-strapped cybersecurity and risk management departments. Since 2018, the year the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) when into effect, there has been a constant increase in these types of regulations. Thirty-five of the...
Airlines Cancel Thousands of Flights as Massive Winter Storm and Bitter Cold Sweep U.S. Ahead of Christmas
Airlines canceled more than 4,000 flights from Wednesday through Friday, days before Christmas. High winds, bitter cold and snow were slowing airline operations this week. Airlines are expecting a surge in travelers over the year-end holidays. Airlines canceled hundreds of flights this week as winter storms, bitter cold and high...
White House: Russia's Wagner received arms from North Korea
The White House says a private Russian military company has taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster its forces as it fights side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine
Dan Yergin Says There's a Chance Oil Could Go as High as $121 a Barrel When China Fully Reopens
S&P Global's base case forecast for oil prices is $90 a barrel for 2023, but Dan Yergin warns there are major uncertainties looming over markets. For example, he said there's a chance prices could retake $120 when China fully reopens — that would be around the same level as March highs after Russia invaded Ukraine.
