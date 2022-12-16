Read full article on original website
Dan Campbell’s Aidan Hutchinson comment gets laugh out of reporters [Video]
When the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would come in and dominate from the get-go. But, those who pay attention to the NFL, including head coach Dan Campbell, were well aware that it is pretty rare for a rookie to come in and dominate from Day 1. Hutchinson got off to a bit of a slow start, but since then, he has come on strong and he has been a very good player on the Lions’ defense.
Bills try to clinch AFC East against Bears, eye No. 1 seed
The Buffalo Bills can clinch their third straight AFC East title when they meet the Bears in frigid Chicago on Saturday
How Detroit Lions can clinch playoff spot sooner than you think
Prior to the start of the 2022 season, many believed the Lions would take a huge jump and at least double, and possibly triple, their win total from 2021 when they finished with a 3-13-1 record. Following their Week 15 win over the New York Jets, the Detroit Lions are now 7-7, and their playoff chances have suddenly increased to 40%. There has been plenty of talk for a while now about the Lions needing to win out to get into the playoffs, but it is very possible that they could clinch a spot before the final week of the season.
Packers role player shares how Aaron Rodgers helped him
Aaron Rodgers has at times been saddled with a reputation for being a bit prickly with teammates and playing favorites in the locker room. That is not the experience one Green Bay Packers role player has had with him, though. Punt returner Keisean Nixon, a first-year Packer who took over the role midseason after the... The post Packers role player shares how Aaron Rodgers helped him appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Updated Lions 2023 Draft Order after Rams MNF Loss
The Rams losing continues to aid the Detroit Lions.
Detroit News
Thursday's NFL: Injured Eagles QB Hurts expected to be sidelined at Dallas
Philadelphia — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not expected to play Saturday because of a sprained right shoulder, putting Gardner Minshew in line to start against the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts was injured on a hard tackle during Sunday's win at Chicago. The Eagles have the best record in...
Detroit News
'We've done a good job': Lions defense improves as missed tackles fade
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions missed more tackles than any team in the NFL a season ago. This year, they rank fifth — as in, only four teams have less missed tackles through Week 15. Amongst a bevy of inflection points and game-changers, this statistic is a...
Detroit News
Lions' Melifonwu set to play against Panthers, reintroduce fans to what he can do
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have been blessed with good health in recent weeks, getting more players back from injury than losing guys to issues. But the team faces a dilemma this week, with veteran safety DeShon Elliott slated to miss his first game of the year, due to a shoulder injury he suffered last week against the New York Jets.
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 15 win over Jets
Following their Week 15 win over the New York Jets, the Detroit Lions have now moved to 7-7 on the season, and their playoff hopes remain very much alive. Of course, the more games the Lions win, the lower their draft slot will go, though, we are completely fine with that at this point. As far as the Los Angeles Rams go (we care about them because the Lions get their first-round pick), they lost to the Packers in Week 15, which helps the Lions in terms of their draft position. Below are the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks following Week 15.
Dan Campbell gives unfortunate update on S DeShon Elliott
This past Sunday, the Detroit Lions may have defeated the New York Jets to move to 7-7 on the season, but they lost starting safety DeShon Elliott when he was forced to leave the game win an injured shoulder. On Monday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters and he said the team was still gathering information on Elliott’s injury. Just moments ago, Campbell spoke to reporters and he gave an unfortunate update regarding Elliott.
Detroit News
Lions' Alex Anzalone running through past adversity, ball carriers on way to career season
Allen Park — A scar on Alex Anzalone's right shoulder tells a story of the adversity he's faced playing the game he loves, while his contributions to the Detroit Lions' turnaround tells the story of his ability push through it. From the end of his college career at Florida...
