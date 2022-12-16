ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

County officials activate cold night shelters

December 21, 2022 - The Homeless Leadership Alliance (HLA) announced Wednesday that Pinellas County cold night shelters would open at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24. The press release states that all sites provide a warm and safe place to sleep, and many serve a meal. County officials activate the shelter when the National Weather Service expects “feel like” temperatures to drop below 40 degrees between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Families with children should call 2-1-1 for information about family shelters. To volunteer or donate, visit the website here. The following facilities will open in St. Petersburg: Northwest Presbyterian Church at 6330 54th Ave. N.; WestCare Turning Point at 1810 5th Ave. N.; Unitarian Universalist Church at 100 Mirror Lake Dr. N.; and the Salvation Army at 1400 4th St. S.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Pinellas participates in new opioid recovery network

Local and state health officials are now implementing a “first-of-its-kind” coordinated care model to reduce an opioid epidemic showing no signs of abatement. Leadership from Florida Departments of Health (FDOH) and Children and Families held a press conference alongside their Pinellas County counterparts in St. Petersburg Tuesday. Together, they announced the formation of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) Network.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

County employees give away 110 bikes

December 22, 2022 - Pinellas County government employees recently gave away 110 bicycles and 79 locks to less fortunate families as part of the 36th annual Christmas Bicycle Drive. The county’s Human Services Department identified deserving recipients. Employees donated nearly $10,000 to purchase the gifts. “It is an amazing opportunity for all the employees to rally around together at a time that’s special to their families but is also a time to give to others,” said Commissioner Dave Eggers in a statement.
stpetecatalyst.com

Can the ferry create a wave of economic growth?

Cross Bay Ferry officials hope to boost local commerce through a new initiative that connects downtown Tampa and St. Peterburg businesses with passengers. Leadership with HMS Ferries, which operates the service, recently announced the launch of a Community Partner Program meant to spur economic activity around the ferry’s destinations. Jeff Philbin, director of business strategy for local marketing firm Schifino Lee, hosted an informational webinar Wednesday that explained the initiative’s benefits and opportunities.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Community partners provide food for 300 families

December 22, 2022 - The St. Pete Free Clinic, Palm Harbor Parks & Recreation Department, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and Board of County Commissioners partnered to provide fresh produce and groceries to nearly 300 families. The giveaway took place Dec. 16 at the Sunderman Complex in Palm Harbor. According to the release, local volunteers distributed 12,248 pounds of food to Pinellas residents in need.
PALM HARBOR, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Update on Howard Frankland, Gateway Expressway

Cranes on barges can be seen as cars zip past the hundreds of workers constructing the new Howard Frankland Bridge that will link Tampa and St. Petersburg. The new $865 million bridge, expected to be completed in late 2025 or early 2026 (weather permitting), will have eight lanes: four will be general use lanes, allowing drivers to travel from Tampa to St. Petersburg, and four will be express lanes with two lanes from the St. Petersburg side toward Tampa and two lanes from the Tampa side toward St. Petersburg.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete homebuilding companies merge

St. Petersburg-based residential real estate companies Canopy Builders and Brick Street Homes are merging – allowing them to expand their portfolio and deliver more homes. Canopy Builders has built 135 homes and has 100 units planned for 2023. “With this merge, Canopy Builders can better serve our customers, employees...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

City invites public to weigh in on Trop proposals

December 20, 2022 - Starting Dec. 19, Monday, the City of St. Petersburg is inviting the community to give feedback on the four proposals submitted for the Historic Gas Plant District/Tropicana Field redevelopment project, according to the city's announcement. The proposers are 50 Plus One, Hines and Tampa Bay Rays, Restoration Associates and Sugar Hill Community Partners. Submissions by individuals, organizations and businesses will be considered by St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch, who will select the developer by the end of January. Responses from the public will be accepted through Monday, Jan. 23. The community is also invited to hear from the four proposers at a community presentation on Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Coliseum. The feedback can be submitted here.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Jake Wells

The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE

