Semi truck collision leaves highway filled with brewCristoval VictorialTampa, FL
Authorities say a 75-year-old man was killed after shooting his girlfriend and himself in a Sarasota residence.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Walmart is now using drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Company Works on Revolutionizing Healthcare Staffing ProblemsModern GlobeTampa, FL
stpetecatalyst.com
County officials activate cold night shelters
December 21, 2022 - The Homeless Leadership Alliance (HLA) announced Wednesday that Pinellas County cold night shelters would open at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24. The press release states that all sites provide a warm and safe place to sleep, and many serve a meal. County officials activate the shelter when the National Weather Service expects “feel like” temperatures to drop below 40 degrees between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Families with children should call 2-1-1 for information about family shelters. To volunteer or donate, visit the website here. The following facilities will open in St. Petersburg: Northwest Presbyterian Church at 6330 54th Ave. N.; WestCare Turning Point at 1810 5th Ave. N.; Unitarian Universalist Church at 100 Mirror Lake Dr. N.; and the Salvation Army at 1400 4th St. S.
stpetecatalyst.com
Pinellas participates in new opioid recovery network
Local and state health officials are now implementing a “first-of-its-kind” coordinated care model to reduce an opioid epidemic showing no signs of abatement. Leadership from Florida Departments of Health (FDOH) and Children and Families held a press conference alongside their Pinellas County counterparts in St. Petersburg Tuesday. Together, they announced the formation of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) Network.
stpetecatalyst.com
County employees give away 110 bikes
December 22, 2022 - Pinellas County government employees recently gave away 110 bicycles and 79 locks to less fortunate families as part of the 36th annual Christmas Bicycle Drive. The county’s Human Services Department identified deserving recipients. Employees donated nearly $10,000 to purchase the gifts. “It is an amazing opportunity for all the employees to rally around together at a time that’s special to their families but is also a time to give to others,” said Commissioner Dave Eggers in a statement.
Largo apartment fire spreads to multiple units
There is no word on how many residents were displaced.
stpetecatalyst.com
Can the ferry create a wave of economic growth?
Cross Bay Ferry officials hope to boost local commerce through a new initiative that connects downtown Tampa and St. Peterburg businesses with passengers. Leadership with HMS Ferries, which operates the service, recently announced the launch of a Community Partner Program meant to spur economic activity around the ferry’s destinations. Jeff Philbin, director of business strategy for local marketing firm Schifino Lee, hosted an informational webinar Wednesday that explained the initiative’s benefits and opportunities.
stpetecatalyst.com
Community partners provide food for 300 families
December 22, 2022 - The St. Pete Free Clinic, Palm Harbor Parks & Recreation Department, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and Board of County Commissioners partnered to provide fresh produce and groceries to nearly 300 families. The giveaway took place Dec. 16 at the Sunderman Complex in Palm Harbor. According to the release, local volunteers distributed 12,248 pounds of food to Pinellas residents in need.
Person fatally shot in Tampa
A person was fatally shot Wednesday in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Tornado causes thousands of dollars of damage in St. Pete, none injured
The 50-plus foot high oak tree that shaded his house for years had snapped in half near the base by the EF-1 tornado and its 100 mile-per-hour winds that briefly popped up in Pinellas County. In an instant, it undid the new backyard he and his wife finished just a month and a half ago — on her birthday.
Arctic air mass heading to Tampa Bay expected to bring chilly Christmas
An arctic airmass making its way through the United States could make things chilly for anyone waking up early on Christmas morning.
10NEWS
Pinellas sheriff calls 10 Tampa Bay jail investigation 'embarrassing,' makes changes
In an email containing a link to our investigation, the Pinellas County sheriff called what we found “embarrassing” and increased penalties for distracted deputies. The Pinellas County Sheriff is making changes because of 10 Investigates’ story last month on distracted detention deputies. We reported last month that...
stpetecatalyst.com
Update on Howard Frankland, Gateway Expressway
Cranes on barges can be seen as cars zip past the hundreds of workers constructing the new Howard Frankland Bridge that will link Tampa and St. Petersburg. The new $865 million bridge, expected to be completed in late 2025 or early 2026 (weather permitting), will have eight lanes: four will be general use lanes, allowing drivers to travel from Tampa to St. Petersburg, and four will be express lanes with two lanes from the St. Petersburg side toward Tampa and two lanes from the Tampa side toward St. Petersburg.
Woman, 2 children rescued nearly 100 miles off Pasco County shore
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a mother and two children nearly 100 miles off the Pasco County coast after their boat became disabled on Sunday.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete homebuilding companies merge
St. Petersburg-based residential real estate companies Canopy Builders and Brick Street Homes are merging – allowing them to expand their portfolio and deliver more homes. Canopy Builders has built 135 homes and has 100 units planned for 2023. “With this merge, Canopy Builders can better serve our customers, employees...
Bicyclist killed in crash on Tamiami Trail in Sarasota
One person was killed in a crash on Tamiami Trail in Sarasota on Monday night, authorities said.
stpetecatalyst.com
City invites public to weigh in on Trop proposals
December 20, 2022 - Starting Dec. 19, Monday, the City of St. Petersburg is inviting the community to give feedback on the four proposals submitted for the Historic Gas Plant District/Tropicana Field redevelopment project, according to the city's announcement. The proposers are 50 Plus One, Hines and Tampa Bay Rays, Restoration Associates and Sugar Hill Community Partners. Submissions by individuals, organizations and businesses will be considered by St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch, who will select the developer by the end of January. Responses from the public will be accepted through Monday, Jan. 23. The community is also invited to hear from the four proposers at a community presentation on Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Coliseum. The feedback can be submitted here.
Hillsborough County workers face paycheck problems ahead of holidays
Workers estimate that hundreds of county employees have not been paid correctly over the past month.
Crews battle large fire at scrap metal yard near Port Manatee
Firefighters are working to put out a massive fire at a scrap metal yard near Port Manatee. ABC Action News has confirmed the North River Fire District is on the scene working to put out the fire.
'Came out of nowhere:' Shocking video shows close encounter with a Florida lightning bolt
A line of showers and thunderstorms produced damaging winds, an EF-1 tornado and dangerous lightning in the Tampa Bay region on Thursday.
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
Shooting suspect found dead during Sarasota standoff
A man accused of shooting a woman was found dead Monday during a standoff with deputies in Sarasota, authorities said.
