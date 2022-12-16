OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 72-year-old man was killed and another person was injured after a crash in Okeechobee County on Tuesday evening. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said just after 6 p.m., the 72-year-old driver was in his Chevy Silverado Pickup headed down US-98 when he "failed to remain in the designated travel lane and crossed into the oncoming traffic." The Chevy collided with a Ford F-350 driven by a 24-year-old man. The Ford was redirected off the roadway onto the north shoulder. The Chevy rotated and came to rest in the westbound travel lanes.

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO