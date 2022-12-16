ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

cw34.com

Court eyes Killer Clown trial in May

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Attorneys involved in the trial of the woman accused of dressing up as a clown, and killing the wife of the man she'd later marry, are eying a possible trial date in May. Sheila Keen Warren is accused of killing Marlene Warren in 1990. The...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Man fell for the PBSO bait car, arrested for burglary

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Janeel Frontal had a Truist checkbook, black wallet, three BB&T Debit Cards, a driver's license, four PNC credit cards, two Virginia National Bank debit cards, two virtual wallet PNC cards, a safe deposit key and a Green Dot Visa Card But none of it belonged to him, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Two dead, one injured in murder-suicide near West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead and a third injured following a murder-suicide near West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday night on Meadowbrook Drive, in a neighborhood just northeast of Belvedere Road and Jog Road.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man arrested, charged for Thanksgiving triple shooting in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say they have finally charged the person responsible for the triple shooting that took place on Thanksgiving Day. In an announcement on Thursday evening, the Stuart Police Department said Lonnie Bee Smalls III was responsible for the fatal shooting that took place at the intersection of SE 10th Street and SE Spruce Avenue at about 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 24.
STUART, FL
cw34.com

Nearly $80,000 stolen after local agency falls victim to check fraud

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A governmental agency in West Palm Beach says they have fallen victim to theft and check fraud of nearly $80,000. The Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency (TPA) said multiple vendor checks were deposited in a downtown West Palm Beach United States Postal Service (USPS) mailbox, but never made it to the intended recipients.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Fatal crash in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a fatal crash in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), in the early hours of Dec. 21, Elizabeth Owens, 25, was driving east on St. Andrews Road approaching the intersection with Nassau Road. The...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cw34.com

Dramatic Video: Lifeguards pull drowned swimmer out of the water in Juno Beach

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a swimmer was rescued in Juno Beach, the sheriff's office said he succumbed to his injuries. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 20, Ocean Rescue Lifeguards contacted the department for assistance after reports of one or more swimmers in distress between Juno Beach Park and Loggerhead Beach.
JUNO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Body of 17-year-old boy found near Loxahatchee, deputies say

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they have found the body of a 17-year-old boy who vanished over the weekend. On Wednesday, deputies said Castaneda's body was found near 120th Ave. and 75th Lane N., at around 2:30 p.m. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Emmanuel Castaneda,...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
cw34.com

Detectives looking for missing man, last seen in November

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man last seen in November. The sheriff's office said 50-year-old John Clendaniel was released from the Palm Beach County Jail on Nov. 19, but hasn't been seen since. Detectives said they...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Warming center to open Friday night in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A warming center will open in Okeechobee for the holiday weekend. It will be located at RiteLife on Ne 2nd Street. The shelter will open Friday night through Sunday. Cold air is expected to arrive in our area on Friday. Those who visit are advised...
OKEECHOBEE, FL
cw34.com

72-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 72-year-old man was killed and another person was injured after a crash in Okeechobee County on Tuesday evening. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said just after 6 p.m., the 72-year-old driver was in his Chevy Silverado Pickup headed down US-98 when he "failed to remain in the designated travel lane and crossed into the oncoming traffic." The Chevy collided with a Ford F-350 driven by a 24-year-old man. The Ford was redirected off the roadway onto the north shoulder. The Chevy rotated and came to rest in the westbound travel lanes.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

New pickleball courts open at Jaycee Park in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — As pickleball continues to grow across the U.S., the city of Fort Pierce announces the opening of pickleball courts at Jaycee Park. City officials said Fort Pierce residents have expressed their interest in the sport and have asked for more courts throughout the community.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Pedestrian struck and killed by train in South Bay

SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — A train struck and killed a person in South Bay. The incident happened around 6 a.m. near US 27, between G2 Canal Road and John L. Evans Road. Crews with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue found the pedestrian dead on scene. No word yet on how it happened.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Palm Beach International airport sees holiday and snow storm delays

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly 3,000 flights have been delayed in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to Flight Aware. That winter storm already has some effects at Palm Beach International, with 26 delays reported and at least 2 canceled. Despite this, some Palm Beach residents told us...
PALM BEACH, FL

