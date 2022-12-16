Read full article on original website
stpetecatalyst.com
Catalyze 2023: Kevin Hendrick, Pinellas County Schools
We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. Kevin Hendrick is Superintendent...
stpetecatalyst.com
Catalyze 2023: County Commission Chair Charlie Justice
We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. Pinellas County Commission Chair...
stpetecatalyst.com
Community partners provide food for 300 families
December 22, 2022 - The St. Pete Free Clinic, Palm Harbor Parks & Recreation Department, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and Board of County Commissioners partnered to provide fresh produce and groceries to nearly 300 families. The giveaway took place Dec. 16 at the Sunderman Complex in Palm Harbor. According to the release, local volunteers distributed 12,248 pounds of food to Pinellas residents in need.
stpetecatalyst.com
County employees give away 110 bikes
December 22, 2022 - Pinellas County government employees recently gave away 110 bicycles and 79 locks to less fortunate families as part of the 36th annual Christmas Bicycle Drive. The county’s Human Services Department identified deserving recipients. Employees donated nearly $10,000 to purchase the gifts. “It is an amazing opportunity for all the employees to rally around together at a time that’s special to their families but is also a time to give to others,” said Commissioner Dave Eggers in a statement.
suncoastnews.com
With school set to close, Pasco proposes $2,000 for staff who stay to the end
As plans to close Pasco County’s Mittye P. Locke Elementary steam ahead, a discussion over whether the school’s teachers should get a bonus to stay through May has stoked a debate over fairness and stalled contract talks for the district’s instructional staff. The School Board in October...
stpetecatalyst.com
Sports provided $109M in local economic impact
Local leaders recently discussed how sporting events brought an unprecedented financial windfall to Pinellas County and its municipalities in 2022 – and how they could boost those numbers moving forward. Craig Campbell, interim director of sports and events for Visit St. Pete/Clearwater (VSPC), led his department’s update during Wednesday’s...
stpetecatalyst.com
Pinellas participates in new opioid recovery network
Local and state health officials are now implementing a “first-of-its-kind” coordinated care model to reduce an opioid epidemic showing no signs of abatement. Leadership from Florida Departments of Health (FDOH) and Children and Families held a press conference alongside their Pinellas County counterparts in St. Petersburg Tuesday. Together, they announced the formation of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) Network.
stpetecatalyst.com
City invites public to weigh in on Trop proposals
December 20, 2022 - Starting Dec. 19, Monday, the City of St. Petersburg is inviting the community to give feedback on the four proposals submitted for the Historic Gas Plant District/Tropicana Field redevelopment project, according to the city's announcement. The proposers are 50 Plus One, Hines and Tampa Bay Rays, Restoration Associates and Sugar Hill Community Partners. Submissions by individuals, organizations and businesses will be considered by St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch, who will select the developer by the end of January. Responses from the public will be accepted through Monday, Jan. 23. The community is also invited to hear from the four proposers at a community presentation on Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Coliseum. The feedback can be submitted here.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete homebuilding companies merge
St. Petersburg-based residential real estate companies Canopy Builders and Brick Street Homes are merging – allowing them to expand their portfolio and deliver more homes. Canopy Builders has built 135 homes and has 100 units planned for 2023. “With this merge, Canopy Builders can better serve our customers, employees...
stpetecatalyst.com
County officials activate cold night shelters
December 21, 2022 - The Homeless Leadership Alliance (HLA) announced Wednesday that Pinellas County cold night shelters would open at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24. The press release states that all sites provide a warm and safe place to sleep, and many serve a meal. County officials activate the shelter when the National Weather Service expects “feel like” temperatures to drop below 40 degrees between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Families with children should call 2-1-1 for information about family shelters. To volunteer or donate, visit the website here. The following facilities will open in St. Petersburg: Northwest Presbyterian Church at 6330 54th Ave. N.; WestCare Turning Point at 1810 5th Ave. N.; Unitarian Universalist Church at 100 Mirror Lake Dr. N.; and the Salvation Army at 1400 4th St. S.
stpetecatalyst.com
SPCA opens ‘foster-to-adopt’ program for dogs
December 21, 2022 - SPCA Tampa Bay recently launched a pilot dog adoption program to assist its partners at Pinellas County Animal Services (PCAS) as they address an outbreak of canine pneumovirus. According to the Dec. 15 announcement, SPCA’s Largo shelter has over 40 dogs available for adoption, and officials hope to get as many as possible into homes by the end of December. The program allows families to take a dog home for up to 30 days before completing the adoption. PCAS temporarily paused intakes and adoptions, and the SPCA hopes to expand its capacity through the program. Interested families must register at the SPCA Tampa Bay shelter at 9099 130th Ave. N, in Largo. They will receive food and supplies for the dog and medication if the pet contracts the upper respiratory virus. For more information, visit the website here.
stpetecatalyst.com
Can the ferry create a wave of economic growth?
Cross Bay Ferry officials hope to boost local commerce through a new initiative that connects downtown Tampa and St. Peterburg businesses with passengers. Leadership with HMS Ferries, which operates the service, recently announced the launch of a Community Partner Program meant to spur economic activity around the ferry’s destinations. Jeff Philbin, director of business strategy for local marketing firm Schifino Lee, hosted an informational webinar Wednesday that explained the initiative’s benefits and opportunities.
Bay News 9
Hillsborough County homeless population grows: 'It’s the best way we can make it'
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The homeless population continues to increase in the Tampa Bay area, particularly in Hillsborough County. The homeless numbers also have increased across Florida. According to the Florida Council on Homelessness Annual 2022 report, there’s a more than 50 percent increase in unsheltered homeless people in...
stpetecatalyst.com
The Shuffle: Comings and goings in the arts ’22
Looking back at the changing people, places and landscape of the past year. A Staff Conductor with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Assistant Conductor with the Louisiana Philharmonic and with Opera Orlando, Chelsea Gallo added a new title in the spring: Assistant Conductor of The Florida Orchestra. She now leads TFO’s youth and community concerts, conducts select Pops and Morning Coffee concerts, and regularly assists Music Director Michael Francis and other TFO conductors. “We as conductors, we have to learn our art form in front of others,” Gallo told us. “We of course study at our desks, in private, but the execution of our craft has to be with others. So to me, being an Assistant means to grow in classical music, at the expense of others, truly. It’s a really wonderful transitional time before becoming a music director.”
hernandonewstoday.com
Media Release 12-17-2022
Search Warrant – Illegal Gambling – Shipwrecked – 2022-34742. On 12-15-2022, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 136 Commercial Way in Spring Hill. The business, “Shipwrecked,” was an illegal gambling “game room.”. An investigation revealed...
1 injured after shooting at Sarasota apartment complex
One person was injured during a shooting at a Sarasota apartment complex, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Woman, 2 children rescued nearly 100 miles off Pasco County shore
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a mother and two children nearly 100 miles off the Pasco County coast after their boat became disabled on Sunday.
Woman wins $1M from scratch-off after trip to Manatee County Publix
A woman won $1 million from a scratch-off after a trip to a Manatee County Publix, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.
Bicyclist killed in crash on Tamiami Trail in Sarasota
One person was killed in a crash on Tamiami Trail in Sarasota on Monday night, authorities said.
Manatee County mom raising awareness about ransom calls after personal experience
A Manatee County mom got a call that would terrify any parent.
