Looking back at the changing people, places and landscape of the past year. A Staff Conductor with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Assistant Conductor with the Louisiana Philharmonic and with Opera Orlando, Chelsea Gallo added a new title in the spring: Assistant Conductor of The Florida Orchestra. She now leads TFO’s youth and community concerts, conducts select Pops and Morning Coffee concerts, and regularly assists Music Director Michael Francis and other TFO conductors. “We as conductors, we have to learn our art form in front of others,” Gallo told us. “We of course study at our desks, in private, but the execution of our craft has to be with others. So to me, being an Assistant means to grow in classical music, at the expense of others, truly. It’s a really wonderful transitional time before becoming a music director.”

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO