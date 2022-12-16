Read full article on original website
7 Fun Ideas to Beat Boredom During a Snow Storm in Illinois
If you find yourself stuck at home during a snowstorm in Illinois, there are plenty of ways to entertain yourself and pass the time!. I love staying home in general, so finding something to keep me occupied definitely isn't a problem. Now, if there is a giant blizzard outside and the roads are crappy that's even more of a reason to plan a day of fun at home.
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
Illinois People HATE These Top 10 Christmas Songs With A Burning Passion
There are certain Christmas songs that bring warm fuzzy feelings, holiday cheer, and great past memories... These are not those songs. We asked people, what is the one Christmas song they absolutely cannot stand. The song that every time it comes on they scream, moan and groan, or turn the music off.
Illinois Man Spots Santa’s Elf In Bar Bathroom, Guess What Happens Next?
It was just another night at the local bar in Illinois, and a man had popped into the restroom to do his business. As he was washing his hands, he couldn't help but notice a pair of pointy shoes and striped socks peeking out from under the stall door. He...
Illinois’ Love Affair with Pumpkin Corn Chowder Is A Head-Scratcher
It's no secret that Illinois has a reputation for having some unusual tastes. From deep dish pizza to the beloved Chicago-style hot dog, the Land of Lincoln is no stranger to culinary quirks. But there's one dish, in particular, that seems to have a special place in the hearts (and stomachs) of Illinoisans: pumpkin corn chowder.
10 Fun Games to Beat the Blizzard Blues In Illinois
Playing games at home during a blizzard can be a great activity for the whole family. Not only is it a fun way to pass the time, but it can also help bring the family closer together and create lasting memories. One of the benefits of playing games at home...
The 12 Pains of Christmas 2022 in Illinois
It's the most wonderful time of the year... or is it? If you live in Illinois, you may have a different opinion, especially this year with the whopper of a winter storm we're expecting over the next few days. While every holiday season can be high-stress, Christmas of 2022 seems...
Dire Wolves In Illinois? New Exhibit Investigates Illinois’ Past.
Celebrate the holidays with Burpee Museum's Holocene Holiday on Friday, December 30th, at Rockford' most fossil packed location! The museum will be full of one-day-only activities for adults and children alike from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm. Dive into the past and take a trip from the Holocene epoch to...
Many Wisconsin Residents Are Flabbergasted By 4 Weird Lights Spotted in the Sky
Several residents have shared videos of 4 weird lights flying in the sky about 35 miles North of Milwaukee, Wisconsin about 2 weeks ago, and no one seems to know what they are. Were Several UFOs Just Spotted Flying Over Wisconsin?. To be completely honest, I don't much buy into...
3 Important Things Every Illinois Homeowner Needs to Do Now To Prevent Frozen Pipes
With 25 to 35 below-zero windchills expected in Illinois over the next few days, make sure you do these 3 things TODAY to avoid waking up to a frozen pipes surprise on Christmas morning. Ways to Prevent Frozen Pipes. Frozen pipes are no joke - they can cause serious damage...
You Won’t Believe How These IL Teens Tried To Ruin Christmas
A group of teens in Illinois just made Santa's bad kid list and should get coal in their stockings after committing crimes against Christmas. Teenagers In Illinois Will Make Some Bad Decisions. I'm not afraid to admit I did some things as a teenager that I'm not proud of. Most...
Ice Jams and Flooding Possible on Illinois Rivers as Temperatures Drop
Some of the coldest temperatures in years will descend on Illinois over the next few days and could cause increased river ice jams and flooding. According to the advisory from the National Weather Service in Chicago, there will be "favorable conditions" for river ice formation that could result in ice jamming along the Rock, Fox, and Kankakee Rivers through early next week.
Illinois Doggie Daycare Santa Photos Will Melt Your Heart
You may think you board your dog at the best doggie daycare in Illinois, but do they take santa photos? I didn't think so!. I don't have a dog, or a cat, or anything that might make me sneeze. I'm allergic to most pets, but you know what I'm not allergic too? Cute photos of pets!
What Are The ‘Rules’ For Tipping A Garbage Person In Illinois?
If you're a resident of Illinois, you know that having reliable garbage collection is crucial. If the person is an afterthought in your mind that could quickly change if they were to stop picking up your trash. These workers are busting their butt to do their job to the best of their abilities, so it's always a nice gesture to show your appreciation with a tip. But how much should you tip, and how can you do it safely and effectively?
One Illinois City Just Became The Most Unlikely Elote Capital of America
Despite the 10,000,000+ acres of corn in Illinois, there are a ton of different foods and cultures. Outside of Chicago, there are plenty of mid-sized cities with beautiful parks, rich histories, and friendly locals. But now, it seems that one of them has gained a new claim to fame: and it's all because of Elote.
One of the 10 Best Cocktail Bars in the US is in Illinois
Finding a bar that makes a great cocktail that suits your taste can be difficult. But you won't have any problems finding a drink you'll love at this cocktail bar in Illinois, named one of the best in America. The travel website farandwide.com, put together a list called America's Best...
Sleepy? New Study Shows How Sleep Deprived Illinois Really Is
Obviously, from the photos I've chosen to accompany this piece, you can tell that Illinoisans are a well-rested, solid-eight-hours-of-shut-eye-every-night bunch of people, right?. Not even close, unfortunately. Looking at the numbers, it seems like we could all use some caffeine to help perk us up after a short night of...
IL Drug Dealer Hoping For Get Out Of Jail Free Card For Christmas
This little Santa helper in Illinois got busted for bringing "special" treats to naughty adult boys and girls. It's Illegal To Sell Drugs In Illinois Even During The Holidays. Recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois but there are some rules. Residents can't just randomly sell weed as a side hustle. It has to be an official dispensary. If you break the law, there's a good chance you'll go to jail. Even during the holidays.
Best & Worst Times to Travel for Christmas and New Year’s in Illinois
If you have travel plans for Christmas or New Year's in Illinois, it's important to consider the best and worst times to hit the road. One of the WORST TIMES to travel is during the actual holiday itself. Sure, on Christmas Day and New Year's Day many people are at home with their families, so definitely fewer cars on the road.
Legend Says this Illinois ‘Thunderbird’ Picked Up a Small Child
Is there really a bird strong enough to pick up a child? Many believe that answer is yes and that it really happened in Illinois and they have video to prove it. The case of the Illinois "Thunderbird" dates back to a video that first surfaced at Lake Shelbyville, Illinois back in 1977. The History Channel even had an episode of Monster Quest which referred to this "Bird-Zilla" that is said to have picked up a small child. Atlas Obscura confirms the "picking up a small child" aspect of this story.
