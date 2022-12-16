ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

7 Fun Ideas to Beat Boredom During a Snow Storm in Illinois

If you find yourself stuck at home during a snowstorm in Illinois, there are plenty of ways to entertain yourself and pass the time!. I love staying home in general, so finding something to keep me occupied definitely isn't a problem. Now, if there is a giant blizzard outside and the roads are crappy that's even more of a reason to plan a day of fun at home.
Illinois’ Love Affair with Pumpkin Corn Chowder Is A Head-Scratcher

It's no secret that Illinois has a reputation for having some unusual tastes. From deep dish pizza to the beloved Chicago-style hot dog, the Land of Lincoln is no stranger to culinary quirks. But there's one dish, in particular, that seems to have a special place in the hearts (and stomachs) of Illinoisans: pumpkin corn chowder.
10 Fun Games to Beat the Blizzard Blues In Illinois

Playing games at home during a blizzard can be a great activity for the whole family. Not only is it a fun way to pass the time, but it can also help bring the family closer together and create lasting memories. One of the benefits of playing games at home...
The 12 Pains of Christmas 2022 in Illinois

It's the most wonderful time of the year... or is it? If you live in Illinois, you may have a different opinion, especially this year with the whopper of a winter storm we're expecting over the next few days. While every holiday season can be high-stress, Christmas of 2022 seems...
Ice Jams and Flooding Possible on Illinois Rivers as Temperatures Drop

Some of the coldest temperatures in years will descend on Illinois over the next few days and could cause increased river ice jams and flooding. According to the advisory from the National Weather Service in Chicago, there will be "favorable conditions" for river ice formation that could result in ice jamming along the Rock, Fox, and Kankakee Rivers through early next week.
Illinois Doggie Daycare Santa Photos Will Melt Your Heart

You may think you board your dog at the best doggie daycare in Illinois, but do they take santa photos? I didn't think so!. I don't have a dog, or a cat, or anything that might make me sneeze. I'm allergic to most pets, but you know what I'm not allergic too? Cute photos of pets!
What Are The ‘Rules’ For Tipping A Garbage Person In Illinois?

If you're a resident of Illinois, you know that having reliable garbage collection is crucial. If the person is an afterthought in your mind that could quickly change if they were to stop picking up your trash. These workers are busting their butt to do their job to the best of their abilities, so it's always a nice gesture to show your appreciation with a tip. But how much should you tip, and how can you do it safely and effectively?
One of the 10 Best Cocktail Bars in the US is in Illinois

Finding a bar that makes a great cocktail that suits your taste can be difficult. But you won't have any problems finding a drink you'll love at this cocktail bar in Illinois, named one of the best in America. The travel website farandwide.com, put together a list called America's Best...
Sleepy? New Study Shows How Sleep Deprived Illinois Really Is

Obviously, from the photos I've chosen to accompany this piece, you can tell that Illinoisans are a well-rested, solid-eight-hours-of-shut-eye-every-night bunch of people, right?. Not even close, unfortunately. Looking at the numbers, it seems like we could all use some caffeine to help perk us up after a short night of...
IL Drug Dealer Hoping For Get Out Of Jail Free Card For Christmas

This little Santa helper in Illinois got busted for bringing "special" treats to naughty adult boys and girls. It's Illegal To Sell Drugs In Illinois Even During The Holidays. Recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois but there are some rules. Residents can't just randomly sell weed as a side hustle. It has to be an official dispensary. If you break the law, there's a good chance you'll go to jail. Even during the holidays.
Legend Says this Illinois ‘Thunderbird’ Picked Up a Small Child

Is there really a bird strong enough to pick up a child? Many believe that answer is yes and that it really happened in Illinois and they have video to prove it. The case of the Illinois "Thunderbird" dates back to a video that first surfaced at Lake Shelbyville, Illinois back in 1977. The History Channel even had an episode of Monster Quest which referred to this "Bird-Zilla" that is said to have picked up a small child. Atlas Obscura confirms the "picking up a small child" aspect of this story.
