Helios Education Foundation is a philanthropic organization dedicated to creating opportunities for individuals in Arizona and Florida to succeed in postsecondary education. The Foundation invests in initiatives across the full education continuum from early grade success to college- and career-readiness to postsecondary education and its work is driven by four strongly-held beliefs in Community, Equity, Investment, and Partnership.
Pinellas participates in new opioid recovery network
Local and state health officials are now implementing a “first-of-its-kind” coordinated care model to reduce an opioid epidemic showing no signs of abatement. Leadership from Florida Departments of Health (FDOH) and Children and Families held a press conference alongside their Pinellas County counterparts in St. Petersburg Tuesday. Together, they announced the formation of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) Network.
Freeze watch in effect for Tampa Bay
December 22, 2022 - The National Weather Service is placing a hard freeze and freeze watch for areas in Tampa Bay as an arctic cold front moves throughout the U.S. A hard freeze watch will be in effect for Hernando, Pasco and Citrus counties from Friday through Saturday morning as the temperature in the area may drop to the mid-20s. Hillsborough, Manatee, Polk, Highlands and Hardee counties are on a freeze watch Friday night as those areas may experience temperatures in the low 30s. The NWS will continue to post updates via its website and social media accounts.
