December 22, 2022 - The National Weather Service is placing a hard freeze and freeze watch for areas in Tampa Bay as an arctic cold front moves throughout the U.S. A hard freeze watch will be in effect for Hernando, Pasco and Citrus counties from Friday through Saturday morning as the temperature in the area may drop to the mid-20s. Hillsborough, Manatee, Polk, Highlands and Hardee counties are on a freeze watch Friday night as those areas may experience temperatures in the low 30s. The NWS will continue to post updates via its website and social media accounts.

4 HOURS AGO