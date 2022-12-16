Elyria student arrested after gun found in backpack

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – An Elyria High School student was arrested after school officials say a gun was found in their backpack on Friday.

According to Elyria City Schools, a resource officer and school administrators found the gun while searching the student’s bag for a vaping device.

School officials say the student didn’t pull out the gun or make any threats with it.

The student was taken into custody. Elyria police are investigating the incident.

In a Facebook post , the district went on to say that the system it uses to send out robocalls and emergency bulletins was down Friday, so they couldn’t send out a robocall about the incident before posting it on social media.

The service has since been fixed and parents have been notified about the incident, school officials say.

