ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

Elyria student arrested after gun found in backpack

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mdDxD_0jlM7mPX00

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – An Elyria High School student was arrested after school officials say a gun was found in their backpack on Friday.

According to Elyria City Schools, a resource officer and school administrators found the gun while searching the student’s bag for a vaping device.

Two minors identified after ‘threatening messages’ were sent to Beachwood students

School officials say the student didn’t pull out the gun or make any threats with it.

The student was taken into custody. Elyria police are investigating the incident.

Nearly 2 weeks from legal sports gambling in Ohio, licensee may face $250K fine

In a Facebook post , the district went on to say that the system it uses to send out robocalls and emergency bulletins was down Friday, so they couldn’t send out a robocall about the incident before posting it on social media.

The service has since been fixed and parents have been notified about the incident, school officials say.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Elyria teenager charged with multiple robberies after arrest for parole violation

ELYRIA, Ohio — A teenager in Elyria has been charged with multiple robberies after being arrested for a parole violation on Wednesday. According to the Elyria Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Harvard Ave. for a report of shots fired just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning. After speaking with multiple residents, officers learned that multiple shots were fired into a dwelling.
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man wanted for biting, strangling victim in 2017 attack

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Stemming from a 2017 incident, Clarence Flowers is charged with abduction, assault and petty theft. According to Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers, Flowers strangled and bit the victim of the event in their right leg as they attempted to escape from his car. After driving the victim to...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Garfield Heights family, police, seek answers on unsolved homicide

CLEVELAND — Family and police in Garfield Heights are still looking for answers following the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Ronnie Briggs in September. At a press conference on Wednesday, detectives showed new a video highlighting two unidentified people of interest -- one of which is believed to have fatally shot Briggs. You can watch the entire press conference in the video player above.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for murder in East Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a man wanted for a murder in East Cleveland. According to the U.S. Marshals, Michael Sheppard, 43, was taken into custody Wednesday morning at a home in the 9500 block of Detroit Rd. in Cleveland. East Cleveland police...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Euclid mom desperate for her 2 sons to return home

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy and his 16-year-old brother have been missing for several weeks now and their mom said she is very afraid for their safety. Le’Shawn Terrell didn’t come home from school on Dec. 12. Leon Terrell Jr. ran away from his grandmother’s Cleveland...
EUCLID, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

81K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy