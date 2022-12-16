Read full article on original website
University Hospital appoints Ed Jimenez as new CEO
Newark, N.J.-based University Hospital named Ed Jimenez its new president and CEO, according to a press release sent to Becker's. He replaces Shereef Elnahal, MD, who was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as undersecretary of Veterans Affairs for health. University Hospital then named Mary Naples interim president while it went through the search process.
12 hospital, health system leaders describe 2022 in 1 word
Becker's asked hospital and health system presidents and CEOs to describe their organization's 2022 using one word. None of them used the word "easy," but "grateful" came up more than once. From rural hospitals to academic health systems, from safety-nets to children's hospitals, here is how 12 healthcare leaders defined...
105 hospital, health system projects in 2022 worth $100M or more, ranked
Becker's has reported on more than 100 hospital and health system projects worth $100 million or more in 2022, including 20 with a $1 billion price tag or higher. Big-ticket 2022 hospital and health system projects, in order from most to least expensive:. 1. Developer breaks ground on $5B medical...
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's since Dec. 16:. 1. Sowmya Viswanathan, MD, was selected as the new chief physician executive of Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare. 2. H. Takaji "Harry" Kittaka, MD, departed as chief transformation officer of Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System. 3....
What 7 CNOs told Becker's about nurse well-being, retention this year
Supporting nurses and promoting their well-being was a top priority for chief nursing officers this year amid workforce shortages and ongoing pandemic stressors. Below, find a sampling of insights that CNOs shared with Becker's regarding these efforts in 2022. Erica DeBoer, RN. Chief Nursing Officer at Sanford Health (Sioux Falls,...
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Allegheny Health Network, based in Pittsburgh, seeks a revenue integrity analyst. 2. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago...
Hospital consolidation continues: 12 M&As that grabbed headlines in 2022
Consolidation continued to take flight across the healthcare sector this year, with many hospitals and health systems pursuing mergers and acquisitions to scale and reduce costs, provide additional care services and strengthen their footprint in certain markets. Here are 12 key transactions that were announced or have been completed this...
Kaiser, Cleveland Clinic, Providence: 20 chief digital officer moves in '22
As hospitals and health systems continued their shift to digital this year, several named their inaugural chief digital officers while other digital chiefs left for new jobs in other industries. Here are 20 chief digital officer appointments and exits in 2022:. 1. Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic named Terri Couts, RN,...
10 notable CFO transitions this year
From leadership appointments at newly formed health systems to financial experts stepping into CEO positions and the end of some decades-long healthcare careers, here are 10 CFO moves that captured the attention of Becker's Hospital Review's readers this year:. 1. Anthony DeFurio was named executive vice president and CFO of...
BayCare names chief physician executive
Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare will welcome Sowmya Viswanathan, MD, as its new chief physician executive at the start of 2023. Dr. Viswanathan's role is effective Jan. 1. She has worked for BayCare since June as vice president and CMO of the system's St. Joseph's, St. Joseph's Children's and St. Joseph's Women's hospitals in Tampa.
Virtual nurses, bots, AI: Digital health predictions for '23
A "headline-grabbing" health system/digital health company merger? Less digital health investment from hospitals? More virtual healthcare workers to meet staffing shortages?. These are some of the predictions health system chief digital officers made for the industry in 2023. Here are those digital health forecasts for the new year, as told to Becker's by nine executives:
Virtual everything, asynchronous care, sustainability: Healthcare innovation predictions for '23
Healthcare had an innovative year, with many new technologies entering the frame for hospitals and health system innovation arms investing in promising solutions. But what will 2023 bear for healthcare innovation? Becker's got forecasts from five health system leaders:. Thomas Graham, MD. Chief Innovation and Transformation Officer of Kettering (Ohio)...
10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Emory Healthcare, based in Atlanta, seeks an assistant director of pharmacy services. 2. Intermountain Healthcare,...
4 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Four chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Dec. 15:. El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center named Suzanne Martinez, RN, chief nursing officer, NBC affiliate KYMA reported Dec. 21. Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, N.C., has selected Danielle Mahaffey, MD, to serve as chief medical officer.
5 health systems seeking revenue cycle vice presidents
Five health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle vice presidents. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. 1. Appalachian Regional Healthcare, based in Lexington, Ky., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle. 2. Carilion Clinic, based in Roanoke, Va., seeks a...
Physicians
Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Wash., is restructuring its psychiatric inpatient department and services, affecting some physicians, the hospital confirmed to Becker's. A statement from the hospital says the move "will allow us to continue the same level of imperative mental health services for this vulnerable population amid...
Pickleball grows in popularity, along with more trips to the doctor
(The Center Square) – Washington’s official sport pickleball is becoming popular throughout the U.S., and driving more injuries. Pickleball has been the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. over the last two years, with participation seeing over 40% in growth, according to the Sport & Fitness Industry Association. The game’s roots began in 1965 when former Washington state Lt. Gov. Joel Pritchard and a friend of his were looking to play...
Colorado hospital workers' future up in air as leadership stays silent
Troubled Leadville, Colo.-based St. Vincent Health made payroll Dec. 9, but its financial future and that of its workers remains unclear. Members of hospital leadership, who did not return calls from Becker's, are restricting themselves from making public comments on the situation and, in some cases, have taken vacation or leaves of absences, according to a Dec. 14 report in The Leadville Herald Democrat.
3 providers choosing Conifer for RCM services
Here are three providers that chose Conifer Health Solutions for revenue cycle management services this year:. 1. Chicago-based Sinai Medical Group on Oct. 20 selected Conifer for a five-year revenue cycle management partnership. The partnership involves full engagement, with a focus on clinical documentation improvement and coding. 2. Conifer on...
25 happiest US cities
Six of the 10 happiest U.S. cities are in California — in part because of residents' high incomes, according to a ranking published Dec. 20. The list comes from financial technology company SmartAsset, which analyzed the 200 largest cities in the U.S. based on 13 metrics across three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life. Read more about the methodology here.
