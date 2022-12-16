December 20, 2022 - Starting Dec. 19, Monday, the City of St. Petersburg is inviting the community to give feedback on the four proposals submitted for the Historic Gas Plant District/Tropicana Field redevelopment project, according to the city's announcement. The proposers are 50 Plus One, Hines and Tampa Bay Rays, Restoration Associates and Sugar Hill Community Partners. Submissions by individuals, organizations and businesses will be considered by St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch, who will select the developer by the end of January. Responses from the public will be accepted through Monday, Jan. 23. The community is also invited to hear from the four proposers at a community presentation on Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Coliseum. The feedback can be submitted here.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO