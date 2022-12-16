Read full article on original website
Catalyze 2023: County Commission Chair Charlie Justice
We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. Pinellas County Commission Chair...
St. Pete homebuilding companies merge
St. Petersburg-based residential real estate companies Canopy Builders and Brick Street Homes are merging – allowing them to expand their portfolio and deliver more homes. Canopy Builders has built 135 homes and has 100 units planned for 2023. “With this merge, Canopy Builders can better serve our customers, employees...
Catalyze 2023: City Councilmember Richie Floyd
We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. The end of 2022...
Can the ferry create a wave of economic growth?
Cross Bay Ferry officials hope to boost local commerce through a new initiative that connects downtown Tampa and St. Peterburg businesses with passengers. Leadership with HMS Ferries, which operates the service, recently announced the launch of a Community Partner Program meant to spur economic activity around the ferry’s destinations. Jeff Philbin, director of business strategy for local marketing firm Schifino Lee, hosted an informational webinar Wednesday that explained the initiative’s benefits and opportunities.
Sports provided $109M in local economic impact
Local leaders recently discussed how sporting events brought an unprecedented financial windfall to Pinellas County and its municipalities in 2022 – and how they could boost those numbers moving forward. Craig Campbell, interim director of sports and events for Visit St. Pete/Clearwater (VSPC), led his department’s update during Wednesday’s...
City invites public to weigh in on Trop proposals
December 20, 2022 - Starting Dec. 19, Monday, the City of St. Petersburg is inviting the community to give feedback on the four proposals submitted for the Historic Gas Plant District/Tropicana Field redevelopment project, according to the city's announcement. The proposers are 50 Plus One, Hines and Tampa Bay Rays, Restoration Associates and Sugar Hill Community Partners. Submissions by individuals, organizations and businesses will be considered by St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch, who will select the developer by the end of January. Responses from the public will be accepted through Monday, Jan. 23. The community is also invited to hear from the four proposers at a community presentation on Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Coliseum. The feedback can be submitted here.
Catalyze 2023: Kevin Hendrick, Pinellas County Schools
We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. Kevin Hendrick is Superintendent...
Community partners provide food for 300 families
December 22, 2022 - The St. Pete Free Clinic, Palm Harbor Parks & Recreation Department, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and Board of County Commissioners partnered to provide fresh produce and groceries to nearly 300 families. The giveaway took place Dec. 16 at the Sunderman Complex in Palm Harbor. According to the release, local volunteers distributed 12,248 pounds of food to Pinellas residents in need.
County employees give away 110 bikes
December 22, 2022 - Pinellas County government employees recently gave away 110 bicycles and 79 locks to less fortunate families as part of the 36th annual Christmas Bicycle Drive. The county’s Human Services Department identified deserving recipients. Employees donated nearly $10,000 to purchase the gifts. “It is an amazing opportunity for all the employees to rally around together at a time that’s special to their families but is also a time to give to others,” said Commissioner Dave Eggers in a statement.
Pinellas participates in new opioid recovery network
Local and state health officials are now implementing a “first-of-its-kind” coordinated care model to reduce an opioid epidemic showing no signs of abatement. Leadership from Florida Departments of Health (FDOH) and Children and Families held a press conference alongside their Pinellas County counterparts in St. Petersburg Tuesday. Together, they announced the formation of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) Network.
Tampa inflation rate drops; still among highest
Inflation fell below 10% in the Tampa metro area last month for the first time since January. A subsequent Bloomberg article said the abatement could be “the strongest sign yet that the worst may be over for U.S. consumers.” However, consumer price index data shows that Tampa Bay’s 9.6% year-over-year increase is the fourth-highest in the nation, behind Phoenix, Miami and Atlanta, respectively. According to a WalletHub report, November’s local inflation rate was 1% higher than September, also tied for the fourth highest in the nation.
County officials activate cold night shelters
December 21, 2022 - The Homeless Leadership Alliance (HLA) announced Wednesday that Pinellas County cold night shelters would open at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24. The press release states that all sites provide a warm and safe place to sleep, and many serve a meal. County officials activate the shelter when the National Weather Service expects “feel like” temperatures to drop below 40 degrees between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Families with children should call 2-1-1 for information about family shelters. To volunteer or donate, visit the website here. The following facilities will open in St. Petersburg: Northwest Presbyterian Church at 6330 54th Ave. N.; WestCare Turning Point at 1810 5th Ave. N.; Unitarian Universalist Church at 100 Mirror Lake Dr. N.; and the Salvation Army at 1400 4th St. S.
Your weekend arts forecast: Making spirits bright
You’d better not pout, I’m telling you why. Very few tickets remain for the St. Pete theatrical celebrations of Christmas, but if you hurry it up, you might get lucky. What does that mean? It means that The Night Before, freeFall Theatre’s cozy musical play about friends singing and reminiscing together as a blizzard rages outside, is sold out tonight and Friday.
Munch’s Restaurant sells; new year to bring changes
After 70 years in the same location in southeast St. Petersburg, Munch’s Restaurant and Sundries is about to serve its last breakfast, at least under that name. Munch’s will close on Dec. 30. The one-acre property at 3920 6th Street South is under contract, commercial agent Lisa Ulrich...
St. Pete artist Nick Davis dies at 31
I’m still trying to find my place in the art world. That’s why I just love to draw. I just love to know that art is taking care of itself. And I won’t be here forever, so with the time that I do have, I’d rather my art make an impact. With every opportunity I have to draw, it’s an opportunity to spread a new message. And that’s the only thing I focus on. I don’t need to reach millions of people. I just need to reach one person, and let that one person take the message to the next person.
SPCA opens ‘foster-to-adopt’ program for dogs
December 21, 2022 - SPCA Tampa Bay recently launched a pilot dog adoption program to assist its partners at Pinellas County Animal Services (PCAS) as they address an outbreak of canine pneumovirus. According to the Dec. 15 announcement, SPCA’s Largo shelter has over 40 dogs available for adoption, and officials hope to get as many as possible into homes by the end of December. The program allows families to take a dog home for up to 30 days before completing the adoption. PCAS temporarily paused intakes and adoptions, and the SPCA hopes to expand its capacity through the program. Interested families must register at the SPCA Tampa Bay shelter at 9099 130th Ave. N, in Largo. They will receive food and supplies for the dog and medication if the pet contracts the upper respiratory virus. For more information, visit the website here.
