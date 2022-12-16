Read full article on original website
One school ran away with the best National Signing Day
Money talks, as the saying goes. And nowhere does it talk louder in college football than at Oregon, whose NIL collective apparently lured a boatload of talented football recruits to Eugene. Division Street, led by Nike co-founder and Oregon booster Phil Knight, is the marquee NIL collective in college sports....
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steelers Veteran Linebacker Believes Rookie 7th-Round Pick Mark Robinson Is ‘Going To Be A Good One’
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected linebacker, Mark Robinson in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft . He has only been active for three games this season with Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane remaining healthy throughout the majority of the year. The late round pick wasn’t even recognized as a linebacker until his final year at Ole Miss in 2021. He flashed in the preseason for Pittsburgh displaying both speed and the ability to hit hard. His chances have been minimal, but he has soaked it all in and got his first real action in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.
NFL Analyst Makes Very Bold Statement On Packers’ Playoff Hopes
The Green Bay Packers did their part in keeping their playoff hopes alive, defeating the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, 24-12. It was arguably one of their best all-around games of the season as the offense moved the ball with success and the defense was dominant. Green Bay...
Three options for the Eagles in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft
Things are looking sunny in Philadelphia. The Eagles are in the rare position of being the No. 1 team in the NFL with a 13-1 record while also having a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. As of this writing, the Eagles are projected to secure the No. 8...
49ers' Kyle Shanahan provides an injury update on Deebo Samuel
The San Francisco 49ers have three games remaining before their first playoff game. They have already clinched the NFC West. While the No. 2 seed could still be in play, head coach Kyle Shanahan wants to be strategic and careful with his banged-up players, ensuring that his team is as healthy as can be come postseason action.
Fans React To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Monday Night
After Baker Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams to a miraculous Thursday Night Football win just over a week ago, various NFL media outlets were singing Mayfield’s praises. However, after his dismal performance against the Green Bay Packers last night, the tables have turned, and in a big way.
Ben Roethlisberger makes argument for Steelers to shut down QB Kenny Pickett
The Steelers' (6-8) playoff hopes are looking pretty bleak. Is there an argument to be made about shutting down rookie QB Kenny Pickett for the rest of the season?. Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger believes there is. "I don't want to say ever 'listen I'm done for the season,' but...
Eagles' Gardner Minshew had crazy living arrangement during offseason
Gardner Minshew is considered by many to be the most interesting man in the NFL, and the quarterback’s offseason living arrangement was one of the ways he earned that distinct honor. Minshew is under contract for $2.54 million with the Philadelphia Eagles. That is more than enough money to...
John Lynch provides injury update on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is likely done for the season. There is a slight chance he could return in some capacity late in the playoffs, assuming the Niners make a deep run. However, that's not something the team is counting on or even optimistic about. The 49ers are pushing forward with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm of the offense.
ESPN analyst sees Lions picking defense over QB in draft
Jared Goff’s career revival has minimized the Detroit Lions’ need to spend a premium 2023 draft pick on a quarterback, and ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell believes the team is primed to take the presumed consensus top defensive player in the draft. “The Lions are probably a season away...
Celebration Bowl-winning coach takes shot at Deion Sanders, Jackson State after game
North Carolina Central spoiled the Deion Sanders farewell party last week when they defeated Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl, and head coach Trei Oliver has since made it clear that he is not a fan of his Hall of Fame counterpart. After NCCU’s thrilling 41-34 overtime win over Jackson...
Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
Jets QB Zach Wilson gifts offensive line Christmas surprises
After getting sidelined earlier in the season, Wilson recently got his starting job back after quarterback Mike White sustained an injury. Wilson reportedly ruffled some of his teammates' feathers for his lack of accountability during games in which he wasn't playing good football before he was benched. The 2021 first-round...
ESPN's Brian Windhorst: Anthony Davis' injury is 'not good'
The Lakers haven't yet announced their evaluation of Davis, who collided with Denver's Nikola Jokic during Friday night's game. But ESPN's Windhorst believes the injury was very serious. "Suffice to say, he's not going to be out a game or two," reported Windhorst on his podcast "Brian Windhorst & The...
Cowboys defense in trouble regardless of Eagles' starting QB
The Cowboys defense, which has allowed more than 20 points five times this season, is not trending upward. Over the past two games, it has allowed 63 points. With the Eagles third-ranked offense coming to town, that's not ideal. And, yes, we know Philadelphia (13-1) may sit quarterback Jalen Hurts...
Nick Foles’ quote about Colts is not exactly encouraging
Nick Foles may be one of the more experienced backup quarterbacks in the NFL, but it does not sound like the veteran is confident he has mastered the Indianapolis Colts offense. The Colts have benched Matt Ryan in favor of Foles for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers....
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Credits One Particular Defender For Team’s Phenomenal Run-Stopping Performance In Week 15 Victory
The Pittsburgh Steelers run defense suffered a setback in the Week 14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. With Lamar Jackson out of the lineup, it was quite obvious they were going to run the ball heavily, especially with running back JK Dobbins back in the lineup. That’s just what they did, and the Steelers run defense still couldn’t stop them. That was despite the Ravens being down to their third-string QB, Anthony Brown.
PFF proposes Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love trades
The Green Bay Packers are going to have quite the offseason ahead of them. Whether it starts at the end of the regular season or after/during the playoffs, there are going to be questions surrounding the quarterback position in 2023 and beyond. Earlier, I wrote an article on everything Packers...
Watch: Broncos, Rams 'ugly' Christmas jersey prank is perfect metaphor for failed seasons
Players on the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams were recently pranked into believing they would be wearing "ugly" Christmas jerseys during their Week 16 game on the Sunday holiday. Broncos kicker Brandon McManus and Rams safety Nick Scott collaborated with CBS Sports ahead of time in the attempt to...
