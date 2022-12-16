ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to track TPA flights as winter weather disrupts holiday travel

TAMPA, Fla. — Travelers to and from Tampa International Airport should anticipate the possibility of delays and cancellations as many destinations across the United States experience extremely low temperatures, strong winds and snow. As of Thursday morning, TPA had 68 delays and 15 cancellations, according to Flight Aware. Travelers...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay area cold shelters opening for Christmas weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area is bracing for a chilly holiday weekend as an arctic blast of cool air is forecast to sweep across the U.S. Christmas weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop as low as the 20s and 30s on Christmas Eve with highs only reaching near the 40s and 50s. Temperatures on Christmas Day will start off in the 30s across Tampa Bay with the coldest air north and inland. Highs on Christmas Day should get into the low 50s across most of the area — a few degrees warmer than Saturday.
TAMPA, FL
Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes tune to holiday schedule

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Starting Thursday afternoon, the Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes (REL) will begin operating its holiday schedule, according to the Tampa Hillsborough County Expressway Authority (THEA). Starting at 1 p.m., Dec. 22, the Selmon REL will be open eastbound from the downtown area toward Brandon and...
TAMPA, FL
Red tide advisory lifted for all Sarasota County beaches

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The red tide advisory for all 16 Sarasota County beaches has been lifted after being put in place on Nov. 1, health officials announced. The beach advisory signs have been changed at all beaches, alerting people that the water is safe for sunbathing. The red tide sampling map shows only one area near the south point of Sarasota Bay where a low concentration of the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Dog trapped on I-275 overpass rescued, returned to owner

TAMPA, Fla. — Well, that's not something you see every day. Hillsborough County Animal Control rescued a dog trapped on the ledge of an Interstate 275 overpass in Tampa, the county said. According to their statement, the dog was spotted on the overpass over the Armenia Avenue exit on Monday as cars passed by.
TAMPA, FL
Tornado watch has been canceled, storms moving out

TAMPA, Fla. — A tornado watch was allowed to expire at 4 p.m. for all of the Tampa Bay area. Earlier in the day there was the threat of tornadoes and waterspouts, but that risk has started to decrease. The National Weather Service has been out surveying some damage...
TAMPA, FL
3 rescued from disabled sailboat west of Anclote Island

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Three people, including two children, were rescued from their sailboat nearly 100 miles west of Anclote Island, the U.S. Coast Guard reports. The owner of the sailboat called into the U.S. Coast Guard command center some time around 4 p.m. and reported their 25-foot sailboat had become disabled, the agency said. As weather conditions worsened, the Coast Guard sent an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to rescue three people stuck off the coast of Florida.
CLEARWATER, FL
HCSO adds new tech, canine-like robot to help deputies

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies and SWAT team will have some extra help from new technology added to its fleet. Back in October, TeamHCSO's Bomb Disposal Team introduced a new member to the squad: SPOT. The canine-like robot is used for inspecting suspicious devices and allows technicians to operate remotely and increase safety, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
