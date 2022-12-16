Read full article on original website
Semi truck collision leaves highway filled with brewCristoval VictorialTampa, FL
Authorities say a 75-year-old man was killed after shooting his girlfriend and himself in a Sarasota residence.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Walmart is now using drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Company Works on Revolutionizing Healthcare Staffing ProblemsModern GlobeTampa, FL
How to track TPA flights as winter weather disrupts holiday travel
TAMPA, Fla. — Travelers to and from Tampa International Airport should anticipate the possibility of delays and cancellations as many destinations across the United States experience extremely low temperatures, strong winds and snow. As of Thursday morning, TPA had 68 delays and 15 cancellations, according to Flight Aware. Travelers...
Tampa Bay area cold shelters opening for Christmas weekend
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area is bracing for a chilly holiday weekend as an arctic blast of cool air is forecast to sweep across the U.S. Christmas weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop as low as the 20s and 30s on Christmas Eve with highs only reaching near the 40s and 50s. Temperatures on Christmas Day will start off in the 30s across Tampa Bay with the coldest air north and inland. Highs on Christmas Day should get into the low 50s across most of the area — a few degrees warmer than Saturday.
Tampa Bay homeless urged to seek shelter against bitterly cold weather
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Homelessness is on the rise in our area, and while that’s always a concern, bitter cold temperatures heading our way could make matters worse – if not dangerous. That has area shelters ramping up resources ahead of the Christmas freeze heading our way. “Oh,...
Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes tune to holiday schedule
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Starting Thursday afternoon, the Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes (REL) will begin operating its holiday schedule, according to the Tampa Hillsborough County Expressway Authority (THEA). Starting at 1 p.m., Dec. 22, the Selmon REL will be open eastbound from the downtown area toward Brandon and...
NORAD Santa Tracker: How to track Santa Claus on Christmas Eve
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's almost time for Santa Claus to climb into his sleigh and take to the skies with his reindeer to deliver presents around the world. As he makes his annual trip, you can actively track where he is and where he's going on Christmas Eve, all thanks to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).
$11.75 million waterfront home in Tampa Bay area is sold
TAMPA, Fla. — An extravagant home in one of the Tampa Bay area's most exclusive communities has sold for $11.75 million after only being listed for 29 days, according to a release from Smith & Associate Real Estate. The home, located on Oceanview Drive in the Tierra Verde Westshore...
Red tide advisory lifted for all Sarasota County beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The red tide advisory for all 16 Sarasota County beaches has been lifted after being put in place on Nov. 1, health officials announced. The beach advisory signs have been changed at all beaches, alerting people that the water is safe for sunbathing. The red tide sampling map shows only one area near the south point of Sarasota Bay where a low concentration of the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected.
When will trash be collected for Christmas and New Year's?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The holiday trash schedule can be hard to keep track of and with Christmas Day and New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, who knows when to put the trash can out on the curb?. All counties across the Tampa Bay area will not be...
4 Habitat for Humanity homes dedicated just in time for the holidays
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Four families will be spending their holidays in their very own homes, thanks to Habitat for Humanity. The homes are being dedicated just three days before Christmas. Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties is hosting the four home dedication ceremonies located in...
Police: Potential falling glass shuts down portion of Ashley Drive in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A portion of Ashley Drive is shut down to prevent broken glass from the Regions Bank building from hitting anyone in the roadway, the Tampa Police Department said. Northbound and southbound traffic on Ashley Drive is blocked between Jackson Street and Whiting Street as a precaution.
Traveling through TPA this week? Here's what to expect now and for holiday travel to come
TAMPA, Fla. — 'Tis the season to travel through Tampa International Airport. Airport officials expect about 75,000 people traveling through each day. As the Tampa Bay area grows, Tampa International Airport officials believe the airport needs to do the same. In about five Christmases from now, airport officials want...
Bicyclist seriously injured in crash in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A bicyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Monday evening in St. Petersburg. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of 38th Avenue North and 39th Street North. A 2006 Toyota Solara stopped at the stop sign before turning...
Dog trapped on I-275 overpass rescued, returned to owner
TAMPA, Fla. — Well, that's not something you see every day. Hillsborough County Animal Control rescued a dog trapped on the ledge of an Interstate 275 overpass in Tampa, the county said. According to their statement, the dog was spotted on the overpass over the Armenia Avenue exit on Monday as cars passed by.
Tornado watch has been canceled, storms moving out
TAMPA, Fla. — A tornado watch was allowed to expire at 4 p.m. for all of the Tampa Bay area. Earlier in the day there was the threat of tornadoes and waterspouts, but that risk has started to decrease. The National Weather Service has been out surveying some damage...
Switch in Rays' practice facility causes changes to spring training schedule
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays announced on Tuesday the team will be splitting their spring training between Disney and Tropicana Field — a move that has shifted the spring training schedule for the entire Grapefruit League. Because the Rays are unable to host games or...
End of an era: Munch's Sundries to close next week
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In just a few days, a St. Pete staple will close its doors for good. Munch's Sundries' last day open is Dec. 29. The owner, Larry Munch, sold the diner and said he doesn't know what's next for the South St. Pete iconic business. Munch's...
3 rescued from disabled sailboat west of Anclote Island
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Three people, including two children, were rescued from their sailboat nearly 100 miles west of Anclote Island, the U.S. Coast Guard reports. The owner of the sailboat called into the U.S. Coast Guard command center some time around 4 p.m. and reported their 25-foot sailboat had become disabled, the agency said. As weather conditions worsened, the Coast Guard sent an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to rescue three people stuck off the coast of Florida.
HCSO adds new tech, canine-like robot to help deputies
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies and SWAT team will have some extra help from new technology added to its fleet. Back in October, TeamHCSO's Bomb Disposal Team introduced a new member to the squad: SPOT. The canine-like robot is used for inspecting suspicious devices and allows technicians to operate remotely and increase safety, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport sees high traffic as holiday travel kicks in
SARASOTA, Fla. — Managers of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) say Hurricane Ian forced a bump in traffic at their airport. They say this was the busiest November they've had in history, and now they're preparing for even more holiday travelers. The airport saw around 359,000 passengers travel...
Police: 2 hospitalized after St. Petersburg grocery store shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Detectives from the St. Petersburg Police Department are working to learn more about a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shadyside Meat Market, located at 4200 15th Avenue South in St. Pete. The area was blocked off while police canvassed the area, but it has since reopened.
