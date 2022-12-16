ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area is bracing for a chilly holiday weekend as an arctic blast of cool air is forecast to sweep across the U.S. Christmas weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop as low as the 20s and 30s on Christmas Eve with highs only reaching near the 40s and 50s. Temperatures on Christmas Day will start off in the 30s across Tampa Bay with the coldest air north and inland. Highs on Christmas Day should get into the low 50s across most of the area — a few degrees warmer than Saturday.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO