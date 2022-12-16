Read full article on original website
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State ChampsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson And Isiah Thomas Were Best Friends Until Isiah Made A Comment About Larry Bird, According To NBA Insider
Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas are two of the greatest point guards we have ever seen and for quite a while, the two of them were very close friends. Magic once spoke about how Isiah was his best friend in the early years of their careers and how they would often get together to talk basketball.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Said Larry Bird Is Far Better Than LeBron James And Any Other Small Forward In NBA History
Michael Jordan and Larry Bird starred in some intense duels during their time together in the NBA. Although His Airness struggled a lot to win against Bird and his Boston Celtics, he put up incredible individual performances to make life a living hell for the C's during the 80s. MJ...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly developing new trade plan after Anthony Davis injury
The Los Angeles Lakers have gone 11-6 in their last 17 games. While that doesn’t seem great, it is a notable improvement from the 2-10 beginning of the season that fans were forced to contend with. Unfortunately, just as L.A. looked to be gaining steam, Anthony Davis got hurt...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Shares The Story Of When Kobe Bryant Picked Him Up And Took Him Out For Dinner Before Going To The Gym: "I'm Going To The Club"
Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant weren't as close as AI would have wanted to be, but they still shared many memories together. They will always be linked with each other as they came to the league in the same year. Iverson was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the No....
Yardbarker
Did the Braves make the right decision with Dansby Swanson?
Over the weekend, the Braves lost their second star player in free agency in as many years. It was announced the Cubs inked Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million contract on Saturday, ending his tenure in Atlanta. Much like Freddie Freeman, Swanson is arguably the best player at his...
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says His Team With LeBron James And Kobe Bryant Would Sweep Michael Jordan's Team In A 3 On 3 Game
Shaquille O'Neal was one of the most dominant players in NBA history and you can make an argument that at his peak, he was the single most dominant one ever. That peak was with the Los Angeles Lakers as he led the team to a historic three-peat and along with him at the time was another one of the greats in Kobe Bryant.
Yardbarker
Dennis Rodman On When Scottie Pippen Didn't Want To Play For Chicago Bulls: "Mike Had A Lot Of Confidence In Me. I'm Not Going To Letting Him Down."
The Chicago Bulls dynasty is undoubtedly one of the best teams ever assembled in the history of the NBA. During the 1990s, there was hardly any team that could go toe-to-toe against the Bulls, and it is evident from the fact that the organization won six NBA Championships in the decade.
Yardbarker
Watch: Stephen A. Smith says 'it’s time' for Buccaneers' Tom Brady to retire
Outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith didn't dance around the issue when discussing the future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Monday. As shared by Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing, Smith explained during Monday's edition of "First Take" why he believes "it's time" for Brady to ride off into the sunset of retirement following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Yardbarker
Isiah Thomas Says Michael Jordan And The Bulls Players Heavily Disrespected Jerry Krause
During the 1990s, the Chicago Bulls had one of the best teams in the league. The franchise won six NBA Championships and truly dominated the NBA. While the credit for it goes to none other than players like Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr, and many more, the person who built this team was none other than Jerry Krause.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Signs With New Team
Kostas Antetokounmpo signed with the Chicago Bulls over the offseason, but he has not played in an NBA game this season. On Friday, the Bulls announced that they have waived Antetokounmpo and signed Carlik Jones. Bulls: "The Chicago Bulls announced today the team has signed guard Carlik Jones to a...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Rob Pelinka And The Lakers After Patrick Beverley Goes Viral For Taunting Chris Paul: "It’s The Most Interesting Storyline There Is About Lakers..."
Without their top four players on Monday, the shorthanded laker hardly stood a chance against the Phoenix Suns, who blew them out by 26 points. But as fans were quick to notice, none of it was enough to stop Patrick Beverley from having a good time. At some point in...
LeBron James, short-handed Lakers struggle to fill holes in lineup in loss to Kings
LeBron James finished with 31 points and 11 assists, but it wasn't enough as the Lakers fell to the Kings 134-120 on Wednesday in Sacramento.
Yardbarker
Yankees Rumors: Royals outfielder hits trade market, could fill LF spot
The New York Yankees are waiting patiently to find themselves a new left-fielder. With Michael Conforto, the last remaining serviceable free agent, general manager Brian Cashman may have to look toward the trade market. The Bombers have been linked to Max Kepler of the Minnesota Twins, but another player has...
Steve Kerr not sugarcoating Warriors' woes after blowout loss to Nets
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said his team has "got to find a way to reverse" its struggles after a 143-113 loss to the Nets dropped its road record to 3-16.
Yardbarker
Zach LaVine reveals his unhappiness with the Bulls
According to a report from Shams Charania, the Bulls have had "multiple team meetings" to work out the problems between LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. The organization is worried about the partnership between the two All-Star wings, despite LaVine having signed a five-year contract for $215 million before the season. The...
Yardbarker
Angels Sign Former Diamondbacks All-Star to Minor League Deal
On Tuesday, the Angels added utility man Brandon Drury to a two-year, $17 million deal , shoring up the depth throughout the lineup. However, on Wednesday, Angels GM Perry Minasian must have woken up in the mood to add even more depth, as Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Halos signed longtime veteran Jake Lamb to a minor league deal, with an invitation to spring training.
Yardbarker
Isiah Thomas Reveals His Sister And Michael Jordan's Brother Hung Out As Friends, His Little Nephew Lived With Michael Jordan
When we take a look at the teams that were historically great in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons certainly had their share of dominance during the 1980s. It was the time when Isiah Thomas was a member of the franchise and was undoubtedly one of the best point guards in the league.
Yardbarker
Isiah Thomas Calls Out Michael Jordan And Chicago Bulls For Taking 3 Bad Boys Players To Win A Championship
Isiah Thomas has taken offense with the fact that the Chicago Bulls used several Bad Boys players to win a championship. The legendary point guard has been engaged in beef with Michael Jordan for many years, and whenever he has the chance to diss His Airness, he doesn't miss it.
