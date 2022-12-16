Read full article on original website
Related
SignalsAZ
Drop that Boot! Pajamas Parties, Holiday Closures, Baby Galaxies – My Drive December 21st, 2022
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover the Whiskey Row Boot Drop, Prescott Valley Holiday Closures, Prescott area bars, taverns, and saloons you should try, and more. Buckle up...
SignalsAZ
Swing on the Monkey Bars, Holiday Sports, Menorah Lighting, and Santa’s Calling! | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region on Cast11:
SignalsAZ
YC Nursing Program Celebrates 45 New Registered Nurses
A passing score on a national exam is now the only thing separating 45 new Yavapai College Nursing Program graduates and their dreams of joining the healthcare frontlines. The 44 men and women representing both the YC Prescott and Verde Valley campuses celebrated their successful nursing student journeys with a traditional pinning ceremony on Dec. 9 in the YC Performing Arts Center. The pinning of each graduate by one or a bevy of loved ones was a highlight of the ceremony that also featured a recitation of the Florence Nightingale pledge and emotional speeches.
SignalsAZ
28 NARTA Grads Earn Badges, Positions with AZ Law Enforcement
The Yavapai College-based Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy, NARTA, is sending 28 new police officers to work supporting law enforcement agencies across Arizona. NARTA Class 53 graduates celebrated their successful completion of a rigorous 21-week training program on Dec. 8 in the YC Performing Arts Center. The ceremony featured a swearing-in, presentation of individual performance awards, and the traditional pinning of badges by the new police officers’ loved ones.
SignalsAZ
Coconino NF Seeks Input on Mount Elden/Dry Lake Hills Area
The Coconino National Forest is seeking public input on outfitter and guide proposals that would operate both in the Mount Elden/ Dry Lake Hills (MEDL) area and in the Flagstaff Ranger District (FRD). The FRD is considering issuing a total of seven special use permits to various outfitters through the...
SignalsAZ
Gnats on Houseplants: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott teach us about gnats on houseplants. Learn what you should do if you broke a tree branch, how to get ride of gnats in your houseplants, and more!. Check out more of The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe...
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Minimum Wage Increases on January 1
The minimum wage in the City of Flagstaff will increase to $16.80 on Jan 1, 2023. This increase was announced by the City in September of 2022. Flagstaff voters passed the Minimum Wage Act (“the Act”) on November 8, 2016, as a citizen’s initiative (Proposition 414). The Act, which is codified in Title 15 of the Flagstaff City Code, prescribes that beginning in 2023, the Flagstaff minimum wage shall be increased annually by the increase in the cost of living.
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Seeking Board, Commission Members
The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill various roles in several boards and commissions. The positions are volunteer positions and offer an opportunity for residents to be a part of what happens in Cottonwood. Planning and Zoning Commission. The City of Cottonwood is seeking to fill one seat...
SignalsAZ
Chino Valley North Road 1 East Closed Dec 22nd
North Road 1 East between East Road 3 North and East Perkinsville Road will be closed for the installation of new underground utilities on Thursday, December 22nd between 8:30 am and 5:00 pm. Drivers are asked to obey traffic control devices, signage, and flaggers. Use caution around construction personnel and...
Comments / 0