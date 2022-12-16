ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Diddy attorneys want woman suing him to stop using pseudonym

By City News Service
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MGP4v_0jlM61AY00

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Lawyers for Sean ``Diddy'' Combs argue in new court papers that a former nanny who alleges she was wrongfully fired should have to identify herself in future court pleadings and that her claim for punitive damages should be dismissed.

The woman is currently identified only as Jane Roe in her Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit brought Sept. 27 against Diddy, Combs Enterprises LLC and three other companies, alleging pregnancy discrimination, violation of the pregnancy disability law, retaliation and various state Labor Code violations. Her court papers state she is not using her real name in order to protect her privacy and that of her children.

Roe seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

The suit states that Roe is the niece of Combs' late romantic interest, Kim Porter, who died in November 2018 at age 47 of pneumonia.

In their court papers, Diddy's attorneys state that this description amounts to an indirect identification of the plaintiff that contradicts her wish to use a pseudonym for privacy reasons.

In addition, Roe's claim with the state Department of Fair Employment and Housing contains her full name and is accessible through the California Public Records Act, defeating any privacy assertion Roe has, according to Diddy's attorneys' court papers.

Diddy's attorneys also maintain in a separate motion that her claim for punitive damages should be stricken because her court papers are unclear which of the five defendants are culpable for what actions.

A hearing on Diddy's two motions is scheduled March 22.

In Roe's suit, she alleges that Diddy asked her live with him and his family and in order to be the full-time nanny to his and Porter's then-11-year-old twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie, the day after Porter died.

The woman maintains she cared for the girls around the clock and that Diddy began a plan to take her job away when she came forward about her pregnancy in August 2020 and wanted maternity leave.

Roe says she was fired in January 2021.

Los Angeles, CA
