Indiana Wesleyan University takes over Scott Jones' troubled Eleven Fifty Academy

Indiana Wesleyan University has acquired key assets of Indianapolis-based Eleven Fifty Academy, a coding and cybersecurity boot camp founded and led by embattled tech entrepreneur Scott Jones.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Under the agreement, Marion-based IWU acquired Eleven Fifty Academy’s curriculum, trademarks, trade names, domain names and social media accounts, according to a news release issued by the university Friday afternoon.

The school also will assume responsibility for the continued education of roughly 65 students scheduled to complete the program in March 2023.

IndyStar reported last week that Eleven Fifty Academy was mired in debt. Former staff and students said the coding academy was unable to make payroll in recent months. The nonprofit also underwent a massive layoff in January.

Jones, who gained fame and wealth by revolutionizing voicemail, will not be involved in the academy moving forward. IWU's board of trustees has approved the acquisition.

Jones blamed the state for defunding his academy, claims the Holcomb administration denies.

“The Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees, acting on behalf of the entire board, enthusiastically and unanimously approved the acquisition of key assets from Eleven Fifty Academy at today’s board meeting,” Carl Shepherd, IWU Board of Trustees Chairman said in a statement. “The University has a long and successful history of innovation in higher education. I am excited to watch as the administration works with local and state officials and the private sector to leverage the Academy to address the workforce needs today and in the future.”

In its statement, IWU thanked Jones for his efforts to retrain Indiana's workforce, adding that now it's focused on hiring a managing director to oversee the nonprofit. Eleven Fifty Academy will operate as an affiliate organization of IWU. The academy's former president, John Qualls, will help with the transition in the interim.

“We believe strongly in developing programs that align with our commitment to academic excellence,” IWU President Dr. Jon S. Kulaga, said in the news release.

“The Eleven Fifty Academy acquisition of key assets supports our online and regional center strategy to provide lifelong learners opportunities to further their education and create a better life for themselves, their families, and our community. We strongly believe the Academy is a valuable resource in assisting Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and his administration’s focus on addressing the workforce needs throughout the state of Indiana.”