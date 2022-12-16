Michigan football lands first class of 2025 commit: 4-star DB Chris Ewald Jr.

As Michigan football puts the finishing touches on 2023 recruiting class, it's already getting a head start on the class of 2025.

On Friday, the Wolverines received a commitment from Chris Ewald Jr., a four-star defensive back from Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood Florida.

The 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back is rated the No. 38 prospect in the nation for his class, the No. 3 defensive back and the No. 5 player in the state of Florida.

Ewald, who is the Wolverines' first commit in the Class of 2025, received an offer from Michigan during his freshman year. He also held offers from Georgia, Florida, Miami, Penn State, Texas A&M and Oregon.

Ewald Jr. took an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor for the spring game in April.