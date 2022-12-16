ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham police officer helps citizen build house ramp

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An off-duty Durham police officer helped a neighbor build a ramp for his home. In a tweet on Thursday, Durham police said Officer D. Beugnot was off-duty when he saw a post on the Nextdoor app. The post was asking for help to dig holes to build a ramp for his wife.
DURHAM, NC
Man in Durham hospital after suffering gunshot wound

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot Wednesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Durham officers were sent to the 1200 block of Gilbert Street in reference to a gunshot wound, police said. When they arrived, they found the victim. Police said...
DURHAM, NC
Durham leaders still defining new purpose for old police headquarters

DURHAM N.C. (WNCN) — With the old Durham police headquarters sitting vacant for years, local leaders are starting a renewed effort to find the best use of the space. Talks about the property began four years ago. But, earlier this fall, city council rejected two housing development proposals for the land, citing lower-than-anticipated offers.
DURHAM, NC
As cold front comes, Wake County sees 55% jump in applications for financial help in heating homes

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – As sub-freezing temperatures come to the Triangle, more families in Wake County are asking for help with their energy bills to heat their homes. County officials attribute the cold, coupled with higher energy costs to increasing the number of Wake County Energy Assistance Program applications from 600 in December 2021, to 930 so far this month alone.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Durham offers free Lyft rides to GoDurham Connect bus stops

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Residents in northern Durham have a free option to travel from their homes to GoDurham bus stops, shopping centers, school, and libraries through an expansion of GoDurham Connect’s program with Lyft. GoDurham Connect partners with Lyft to allow riders to take rides for free...
