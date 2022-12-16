Read full article on original website
Durham, Raleigh communities gather to remember people who died experiencing homelessness
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of names were read aloud Wednesday evening. “We want to make sure that we celebrate them. To let everyone know that these individuals did have stories. They had goals and they had dreams,” said Frank Lawrence, center manager of the South Wilmington Street Center in Raleigh.
She is loved. Raleigh community, officials show out in parade for terminally-ill girl
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There were tears. There was a parade of cars. There were flashing lights from police cars and fire trucks. But most importantly? There were smiles and memories for 3-year-old Jaielle. On Tuesday night, Jada Sherrill publicly asked the Raleigh community to come out for her...
Durham police officer helps citizen build house ramp
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An off-duty Durham police officer helped a neighbor build a ramp for his home. In a tweet on Thursday, Durham police said Officer D. Beugnot was off-duty when he saw a post on the Nextdoor app. The post was asking for help to dig holes to build a ramp for his wife.
Happy 100th birthday, Ava Gardner! Johnston Co. officials celebrate by donating birth certificate to museum
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County is celebrating what would have been leading lady Ava Gardner’s 100th birthday. County officials said Thursday that the Register of Deeds is marking the occasion by donating a copy of her birth certificate to the Ava Gardner Museum. Officials say the certificate...
GoFundMe started for Wilson family that had Christmas go kart stolen
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoFundMe has been started by the neighbor of a Wilson family who had a Christmas present, a go kart, stolen off of their property. The go kart was on a trailer that was also stolen. “I started a GoFundMe last night to try and...
Mom of Raleigh 3-year-old with terminal cancer asks community to take part in car parade for daughter
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh mom, whose daughter has terminal cancer, hopes the community will come together to encourage her little girl to keep fighting. She has organized a car parade for Wednesday at 5 p.m. and she’s asking people to drive by and show support. Wednesday,...
One Moore County woman on a mission to help those impacted most by power grid attack
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Keenya Taylor wears many hats in the Salvation Army in Moore County, since she works alone. The past two weeks have been busy for her, as she worked to assist families impacted after two energy substations were attacked leading to county-wide power outages. “It’s not...
‘Macon’ spirits bright: Wendell boy donates 400 toys to kids at Duke Hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An 8-year-old boy from Wendell is certainly ‘Macon’ spirits bright this Christmas. Macon Mitchell played Santa Claus to hundreds of children who will spend the holidays in the hospital, donating roughly 400 toys to kids at Duke University Hospital in Durham. “I wanted...
Thousands of Wake County children get Christmas wishes fulfilled as Angel Tree distribution begins
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of children in Wake County are getting their Christmas wishes fulfilled this week. Wednesday is the second distribution day for The Salvation Army of Wake County’s ‘Angel Tree Program.’. CBS 17 is a proud sponsor again this year. On the first day...
Man in Durham hospital after suffering gunshot wound
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot Wednesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Durham officers were sent to the 1200 block of Gilbert Street in reference to a gunshot wound, police said. When they arrived, they found the victim. Police said...
Emergency shelters, energy crews prepare for frigid nights over Christmas weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Ahead of cold temperatures and wind gusts Christmas weekend, preparations are well underway to keep the heat on in homes and serve those without a warm place to stay. Duke Energy spokesperson Jeff Brooks said wind gusts that are expected to reach 40 or 50...
WATCH: CBS 17’s Wes Hohenstein explains why it’s the shortest day of the year
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s the shortest day and longest night of the year on Wednesday. Today is the winter solstice, which not only brings the day with the least amount of daylight in the year, but it also marks the beginning of winter. On this day of...
Raleigh entrepreneur introduces African cuisine to the world, named Oprah’s Favorite Things
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Entrepreneur Jainaba Jenga is making it her mission to introduce African Cusine to the world. Jeng is originally from The Gambia, West Africa and moved to North Carolina more than two decades ago. Now, she is the founder of Raleigh-based Kitchens of Africa. The sauces...
Wilson family won’t let go-kart, dirt bike thefts ruin Christmas
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — No one wants to deal with porch pirates this time of year, especially when you’re buying gifts for family. A family in Wilson had a Christmas gift a little bigger than a package stolen from their home. Jason Ellis wanted to buy his three...
Durham leaders still defining new purpose for old police headquarters
DURHAM N.C. (WNCN) — With the old Durham police headquarters sitting vacant for years, local leaders are starting a renewed effort to find the best use of the space. Talks about the property began four years ago. But, earlier this fall, city council rejected two housing development proposals for the land, citing lower-than-anticipated offers.
As cold front comes, Wake County sees 55% jump in applications for financial help in heating homes
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – As sub-freezing temperatures come to the Triangle, more families in Wake County are asking for help with their energy bills to heat their homes. County officials attribute the cold, coupled with higher energy costs to increasing the number of Wake County Energy Assistance Program applications from 600 in December 2021, to 930 so far this month alone.
Raleigh police looking to ID person connected to shooting at occupied business
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a person in connection to a shooting in the city on Dec. 12. Someone shot into an occupied business in the 200 block of South East Street around 9:06 p.m., police said.
Durham offers free Lyft rides to GoDurham Connect bus stops
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Residents in northern Durham have a free option to travel from their homes to GoDurham bus stops, shopping centers, school, and libraries through an expansion of GoDurham Connect’s program with Lyft. GoDurham Connect partners with Lyft to allow riders to take rides for free...
2 displaced in fire caused by lamp used to keep equipment from freezing, Durham fire officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Fire Department said two people were displaced after a fire early Wednesday morning. Fire officials said it was an accidental fire caused by a lamp used to keep equipment from freezing. It comes after North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued a State of...
‘I cannot just stay and watch’: Volunteers send Angier shipping container full of supplies to Ukraine
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, a handful of volunteers in Angier packed a shipping container full of donated supplies headed to Ukraine. Some of those volunteers say they had to do something to help. “I’m Ukrainian, I cannot just stay and watch,” Andriy Ivants, one volunteer, said....
