RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – As sub-freezing temperatures come to the Triangle, more families in Wake County are asking for help with their energy bills to heat their homes. County officials attribute the cold, coupled with higher energy costs to increasing the number of Wake County Energy Assistance Program applications from 600 in December 2021, to 930 so far this month alone.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO