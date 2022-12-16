ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Strickland Plumbing Offers These Extreme Cold Weather Tips

An arctic blast is forecast to move into East Texas beginning Thursday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to plummet from the mid-50s midday Thursday to near the freezing mark by sunset. By the time you wake up early Friday morning, temperatures will be near single digits with wind chill temperatures near...
TEXAS STATE
Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls

Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
TEXAS STATE
Fighting in Texas Will Net You an Assault Charge Unless You Fight This Way

I am not a fighter. That doesn't mean that a disagreement or a situation wouldn't warrant a fight but I certainly would not seek one out. There are those that just want nothing more than to get into some form of fisticuffs anytime they are out in public. This behavior will easily lead to an assault charge and possibly some jail time. But what if I told you that if you have a beef with someone and the only resolution is to throw hands, it can be done without any charges being filed. Oh yes and its a Texas law. Let's take a look at the facts.
TEXAS STATE
Here are the 10 Oldest Restaurants in the Great State of Texas

There are so many things to love about the great state of Texas, but the variety of delicious food has to be high on your list. And it’s not just one certain thing, all foods are represented in Texas and they’re all done very well. Obviously, Texas barbecue has created quite the name for itself but the seafood, Cajun food, and down-home comfort food is not to be overlooked.
TEXAS STATE
The Last 13 Sears Hometown Stores In Texas To Close

After learning that the Sears Hometown Store in Nacogdoches was closing down, I was interested to find out how many of these stores were left around the state of Texas. The stores have little in common with the Sears stores of old that sold everything from clothes to guns via mail order to rural communities around the state. According to The Wall Street Journal, these were spun off from Sears Holdings in 2012.
TEXAS STATE
Eagles Singer Don Henley Buys Luxurious $4.3 Million ‘Green’ Home in California — See Inside! [Pictures]

Eagles leader Don Henley recently purchased a luxurious home in California, and the residence is compatible with his environmental activism. According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Henley bought the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,554-square-foot home for his 24-year-old son, Will Henley, and it's a perfect mix of luxury and green living.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jimmie Allen Shares Tribute to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: ‘I’m So Thankful for the Friendship We Had’

Jimmie Allen is mourning the loss of So You Think You Can Dance alum, former DJ on the Ellen Degeneres Show and his personal friend, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The country singer reacted to the heartbreaking news of Boss' death on social media, sharing a video of the talk show star. In the clip, Boss pokes fun at himself as he tries on a black cowboy hat that is clearly too big for him. The video captures the entertainment celeb's fun-loving and humorous personality.
KICKS 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

