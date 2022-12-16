ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Travel Writer Picks His Top 5 Upstate New York Christmas Towns

Beautiful Christmas towns and villages (and cities) are everywhere in our beloved Upstate New York region. As a travel writer with a dozen Upstate New York books currently on the shelves, I feel that I have been pretty much everywhere in the region. But of course, that cannot be. I am sure there are little towns, hamlets, and villages all over that I have missed in my many miles of travel, research, writing, and speaking. Maybe I will find them in 2023!
Two Places in New York Made the Top 20 for Best Christmas Cities

It's that festive time of the year and with so many destinations to travel pick, why not stay in New York State?. With a long list of places to choose from, WalletHub came up with a statistical ranking of 2022's Best Cities for Christmas. The group made their observations based off of a number of categories, including Traditions, Observance and Shopping.
14 Exquisite Gourmet Cheese Shops in Upstate New York

Cheese production is a big business in Upstate New York. In fact, the Empire State is the fifth largest cheese-producing state in the US (Wisconsin is #1 of course). What many don't know is that New York actually used to be one of the most dominant states in terms of cheese-making in the country. That was about 150 years back at this point. But there are still tons of delicious cheeses being produced in our state and we want to show them off.
One Glorious Gingerbread Village in New York Among Top 10 in Country

One glorious Gingerbread Village in New York is being nationally recognized as one of the best in the country. Turning Stone’s Gingerbread Village is among the “10 Incredible Hotel Gingerbread Displays” in Forbes Travel Guide, an honor the magazine has bestowed on the holiday tradition several times in the past. It's the only display in New York to make the list that includes some of the most prestigious hotels in the country - the Waldorf Astoria in Chicago, The Ritz-Carlton in both New Orleans and Orlando, and The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs.
Eagles Singer Don Henley Buys Luxurious $4.3 Million ‘Green’ Home in California — See Inside! [Pictures]

Eagles leader Don Henley recently purchased a luxurious home in California, and the residence is compatible with his environmental activism. According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Henley bought the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,554-square-foot home for his 24-year-old son, Will Henley, and it's a perfect mix of luxury and green living.
Need Weed? You Can Have it Delivered in New York

Need weed? Have it delivered. Move over Grubhub. Step aside DoorDash. There's a new delivery coming to town - cannabis, brought right to your door. Dispensaries can now get approval from the Office of Cannabis Management to begin delivering to customers. But it's only for medical marijuana, not recreational use.
New York Bans the Sale of Cosmetics Tested on Animals

New York has become the tenth state to prohibit the sale of cosmetics that have been tested on animals. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed the New York Cruelty Free Cosmetics Act which means that any cosmetics newly tested on animals will be prohibited in New York starting on January 1, 2023.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Bill to Ban Holiday Hunting

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would have allowed upstate New York Counties to ban holiday hunting. According to a report by Steve Featherstone of NYup.com, the bill would have allowed upstate New York counties to opt out of the holiday hunt season. The holiday hunt season runs from December 26 to January 1 and covers counties in the Southern Zone, which includes Southern Tier counties. It gives hunters an extra week of the hunting season and it gives younger hunters the chance to hunt during the winter break from school.
Here’s Where You Can Grab Free Christmas Dinner In Central New York

Are you looking for free Christmas dinner here in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley? Look no further than Franco's Pizza in Ilion. Each and every year Franco's in Ilion tries to make live a little easier for everyone by providing a free meal for Christmas. While you're wallets are hurting from the shopping of gifts, and let's be real, groceries, this may be the perfect meal to help not break the bank. They do this according to their Facebook page, to give back to the community and provide a happy warm place for those who might not be as lucky this year:
