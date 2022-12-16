ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

New Top Airbnb Host in Texas for 2022 Has a Fantastic Yurt Rental

Texas is a big, beautiful state, there is so much to do and explore. To help make that easier there are tons of vacation rentals all across Texas offering different amenities and a wide variety of prices. But recently Airbnb released their list of the Top Airbnb Hosts for 2022 and the person who claimed the top spot has an exciting Yurt rental in Dripping Springs, Texas that would make anyone want to sign up to spend a weekend there.
TEXAS STATE
Warm Holidays: Have You Ever Tried Dr. Pepper Like This In Texas?

Ah Dr. Pepper. I think it's a requirement to love the drink in the state of Texas isn't it? Especially for us in Central Texas, as it was invented in Waco after all. Dr. Pepper over the years has had different variations and flavors. We even have our favorite mixes of other beverages with it to make a tasty concoction. But there's one way many of us probably don't drink sodas: warm.
TEXAS STATE
Just In Time Texas! Here Are The Top 3 Best Last Minute Gifts For Christmas

Texas if you’re anything like me when it comes to the holidays you procrastinate when it’s time to buy presents. I don’t know why every year I tell myself I’m going to buy Christmas presents early, and every year I wait till the last minute. The benefits of my years of procrastination are now that I know exactly what are the top three last-minute items to give someone for Christmas. Last-minute items don’t always mean that you’re being inconsiderate, you might just be a procrastinator like myself so here are the top three best last-minute gifts to give someone.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls

Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
TEXAS STATE
Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?

I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
TEXAS STATE
The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border

That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
DEL RIO, TX
Texas’ Shortest Interstate Is In El Paso – And It’s Really Short

Texas has 3,233 miles of intestate highways. The longest one, at 878.7 miles in length, is IH-10 which goes through El Paso. The shortest one lies completely within El Paso. It seems amazing how much highway there is in Texas but, how could we not win this one? We're the largest state in the continental United States. The largest of all 50 states, Alaska, is big in area but short on highways.
EL PASO, TX
Here Are a Few Tips – Just in Case Your Pipes Freeze

Yes, we are actually getting cold weather for Christmas, very cold! Currently the lowest temperature forecasted for the Crossroads is hovering around 20 degrees with three or possibly four days of below freezing nights. With the current forecast, the scenario of your pipes freezing is much less than last February....
TEXAS STATE
Temple, TX
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas.

