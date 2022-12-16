Read full article on original website
New Top Airbnb Host in Texas for 2022 Has a Fantastic Yurt Rental
Texas is a big, beautiful state, there is so much to do and explore. To help make that easier there are tons of vacation rentals all across Texas offering different amenities and a wide variety of prices. But recently Airbnb released their list of the Top Airbnb Hosts for 2022 and the person who claimed the top spot has an exciting Yurt rental in Dripping Springs, Texas that would make anyone want to sign up to spend a weekend there.
Texas Residents Are Protecting Their Pipes With What Fast Food Cup?
Everything is bigger in Texas, even the cold it seems sometimes doesn't it? With the upcoming cold that is on the way, Texans everywhere are preparing their homes to deal with the freezing temperatures. Of course, many things are being done to prep the insides of homes. Faucets left dripping,...
Warm Holidays: Have You Ever Tried Dr. Pepper Like This In Texas?
Ah Dr. Pepper. I think it's a requirement to love the drink in the state of Texas isn't it? Especially for us in Central Texas, as it was invented in Waco after all. Dr. Pepper over the years has had different variations and flavors. We even have our favorite mixes of other beverages with it to make a tasty concoction. But there's one way many of us probably don't drink sodas: warm.
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
Just In Time Texas! Here Are The Top 3 Best Last Minute Gifts For Christmas
Texas if you’re anything like me when it comes to the holidays you procrastinate when it’s time to buy presents. I don’t know why every year I tell myself I’m going to buy Christmas presents early, and every year I wait till the last minute. The benefits of my years of procrastination are now that I know exactly what are the top three last-minute items to give someone for Christmas. Last-minute items don’t always mean that you’re being inconsiderate, you might just be a procrastinator like myself so here are the top three best last-minute gifts to give someone.
Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls
Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
Time To Put Up And Square Up: Is Mutual Combat Allowed In Texas?
We've had those moments in life where someone is getting on our nerves. Sometimes, it even gets heated to an unexpected point. The thought that might cross your mind could even be "man, this person might need a reality check!" It could over the mutual want of one item. There's...
Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?
I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border
That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
Yummy! Here Is Delicious A Texas Style Chicken Chili You Must Have
The weather is getting slightly colder than usual down here in Texas, and when that happens we prepare correctly. We make sure we got the fluffiest coats, the fireplaces are lit, and most importantly we open up those Dutch oven pots and make our Texas-style chicken chili. YUMMY YUMMY IN...
Texas’ Shortest Interstate Is In El Paso – And It’s Really Short
Texas has 3,233 miles of intestate highways. The longest one, at 878.7 miles in length, is IH-10 which goes through El Paso. The shortest one lies completely within El Paso. It seems amazing how much highway there is in Texas but, how could we not win this one? We're the largest state in the continental United States. The largest of all 50 states, Alaska, is big in area but short on highways.
What’s the Difference Between Hemp and Marijuana According to Texas Laws?
Hemp was legalized in Texas in 2019, but Marijuana was not. So what marijuana products are legal under the Hemp Law in Texas?. According to the Texas Tribune, confusion is rampant in prosecution cases since Texas lawmakers legalized some forms of marijuana but not others. Enforcement varies from city to...
Warning! You Won’t Be Able To Buy Alcohol On These Days Here In Texas During The Holidays
You have been warned! Don't get caught with any empty bottle or nothing to drink, if you plan on partaking in libations this holiday season. As you know it is illegal to sell liquor on Sundays in the state of Texas. You may not know that it is illegal to sell liquor on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.
Here Are a Few Tips – Just in Case Your Pipes Freeze
Yes, we are actually getting cold weather for Christmas, very cold! Currently the lowest temperature forecasted for the Crossroads is hovering around 20 degrees with three or possibly four days of below freezing nights. With the current forecast, the scenario of your pipes freezing is much less than last February....
Empty Package Scam Targets Shoppers In Texas And Across The US
Did you know that if you get something in the mail that you didn't order, you can keep it? This could also mean you've been hacked so, keep reading. It's only a few days until Christmas so many people are getting packages delivered left and right as the big day approaches.
