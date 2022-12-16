ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas County, MO

Salem man facing charges of assault after hitting officer, pursuit through Dent and Texas counties

By Ben Gilbert
KOLR10 News
 6 days ago

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Salem was arrested early on Dec. 15 following a pursuit that occurred in Dent and Texas counties.

Tommy Johnson, 41, is facing charges of resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license and third-degree assault of a law enforcement officer.

According to a press release from the Texas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Route VV in Licking following the report of a vehicle fleeing from a traffic stop by the Dent County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies located the vehicle and observed it traveling 86 miles per hour and crossing the center line. The pursuit continued through Dent County roads and eventually on Monty Drive when the vehicle drove off the road and became stuck. While attempting to free the vehicle, Johnson reversed and struck the patrol car, according to the release.

Johnson and the passenger exited the vehicle and were pursued on foot. After a taser was deployed, Johnson stopped running but failed to comply with the deputy’s commands to get on the ground.

A physical altercation occurred where Johnson struck the deputy with his fist. The deputy was able to overcome the resistance and take Johnson into custody. The passenger was not located.

Johnson is being held in the Texas County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

KOLR10 News

