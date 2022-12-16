Read full article on original website
Related
CDC issues warning about rise of invasive strep A infections in children
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health advisory Thursday warning clinicians and public health authorities about a recent rise in invasive strep A infections in children. The CDC was notified of a possible increase in infections at a hospital in Colorado in November, and possible increases in infections in other states were…
NBC Washington
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried to Be Released on $250 Million Bail, Will Live With His Parents
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will be released on $250 million bail, a federal judge ruled, while he awaits trial for eight federal criminal charges related to alleged fraud at his collapsed crypto empire. Bankman-Fried was extradited from the Bahamas to Westchester County in New York on Wednesday night after days...
White House: Russia's Wagner received arms from North Korea
The White House says a private Russian military company has taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster its forces as it fights side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine
Comments / 0