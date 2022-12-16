Sen. Kelly urges collaboration, need to protect water future at Colorado River Water Users Association Conference

photo credit: Courtesy of Pi. 141.../Flickr Earmarks are always a part of any major federal spending bill, many confuse them with pork barrel spending, but earmarks are important ways to pay for expensive local projects. North Coast Representative Jared Huffman says the federal dollars that may soon make their way back to Northern California are crucial. "They're awards that wouldn't have happened in any other program and allowing, you know what, I guess disparagingly is called earmarks, but we call them community projects, to be in a government funding bill gives me the chance to meet those needs," Huffman said. Huffman said not every award...

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 10 MINUTES AGO