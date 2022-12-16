ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

CDC issues warning about rise of invasive strep A infections in children

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health advisory Thursday warning clinicians and public health authorities about a recent rise in invasive strep A infections in children. The CDC was notified of a possible increase in infections at a hospital in Colorado in November, and possible increases in infections in other states were…
COLORADO STATE
NBC Miami

FDA Commissioner Urges Parents Not to Stockpile Children's Flu Medications Amid Shortages

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said elevated flu and RSV infection levels among kids are leading to unprecedented demand for children's pain and fever relief medications. Manufacturer Johnson & Johnson said it has ramped up production around the clock to try to meet demand. CVS Health, Walgreens and RiteAid have implemented...

