Read full article on original website
Related
CDC issues warning about rise of invasive strep A infections in children
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health advisory Thursday warning clinicians and public health authorities about a recent rise in invasive strep A infections in children. The CDC was notified of a possible increase in infections at a hospital in Colorado in November, and possible increases in infections in other states were…
NBC Miami
Long Covid Patients Can Face a Battle Trying to Claim Benefits Through Their Workplace Disability Insurance
Many claims for short- or long-term disability insurance benefits are denied when they involve long Covid, according to experts. Even if a short-term claim is approved, it may be harder to get long-term disability insurance benefits. If the claim is denied, the only immediate option to try getting the benefits...
NBC Miami
Tesla, GM, Ford Questioned by U.S. Senator About Chinese Supply Chains and Connections to Forced Labor
Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., asked major automakers, including Tesla, General Motors and Ford to provide details about their Chinese supply chains. Wyden said he wants to assess the "effectiveness of trade-based efforts by the United States to combat forced labor and other serious human rights abuses in China."
NBC Miami
Airlines Cancel Thousands of Flights as Massive Winter Storm and Bitter Cold Sweep U.S. Ahead of Christmas
Airlines canceled more than 4,000 flights from Wednesday through Friday, days before Christmas. High winds, bitter cold and snow were slowing airline operations this week. Airlines are expecting a surge in travelers over the year-end holidays. Airlines canceled hundreds of flights this week as winter storms, bitter cold and high...
NBC Miami
FDA Commissioner Urges Parents Not to Stockpile Children's Flu Medications Amid Shortages
FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said elevated flu and RSV infection levels among kids are leading to unprecedented demand for children's pain and fever relief medications. Manufacturer Johnson & Johnson said it has ramped up production around the clock to try to meet demand. CVS Health, Walgreens and RiteAid have implemented...
NBC Miami
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried to Be Released on $250 Million Bail, Will Live With His Parents
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will be released on $250 million bail, a federal judge ruled, while he awaits trial for eight federal criminal charges related to alleged fraud at his collapsed crypto empire. Bankman-Fried was extradited from the Bahamas to Westchester County in New York on Wednesday night after days...
Real coffee, but a fake 'Starbucks' in piracy-ridden Iraq
There are three "Starbucks" cafes in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, all serving authentic Starbucks coffee in authentic Starbucks cups
Comments / 0