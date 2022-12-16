Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Related
Foles trying to give Colts fresh start against Chargers
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (8-6) at INDIANAPOLIS (4-9-1) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN. LAST MEETING: Chargers won 30-24 in OT, Sept. 8, 2019 in Los Angeles. LAST WEEK: Chargers beat Titans 17-14; Colts lost to Vikings 39-36 in OT. CHARGERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (12), RUSH (31), PASS (2), SCORING (14) CHARGERS DEFENSE:...
CBS Sports
Bills' Ed Oliver: Might miss Saturday's game
Oliver (calf) is listed as questionable to play Saturday against Chicago. Oliver appeared with a calf injury on Wednesday's injury report that limited him during that day's practice. It now appears this issue has gotten worse, as he did not participate in Thursday's preparatory sessions and could be in line to miss his first game since Week 5. With fellow defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) also listed as questionable after logging three limited sessions Week 16, the Bills could turn to DaQuan Jones and Tim Settle to take on bigger roles against Chicago's run-heavy offense.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Expected to play Thursday
Knight (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Jaguars, is in line to play, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports. Despite being listed as a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Knight still took a designation into the Week 16 contest. Fantasy managers who are planning on using Knight this week will still want to ensure that he's officially cleared when the Jets release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Knight has taken hold of the lead role out of the New York backfield, but after three quality performances to kick off his NFL career, the undrafted rookie out of NC State stumbled in last week's loss to the Lions. He carried 13 times for just 23 yards against Detroit and failed to draw a target across his 28 snaps.
CBS Sports
Browns' Nick Chubb: Dealing with foot issue
Chubb won't practice Tuesday due to a foot injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Chubb hit the 20-carry threshold for the fifth time in 14 appearances this season Sunday against the Ravens, finishing with 99 yards on 21 rushes. His DNP on Tuesday may be maintenance-related as a result, but his status still will be one to monitor as the week goes on to get a sense of his availability for Saturday's game against the Saints.
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris dies: Steelers legend of 'Immaculate Reception' fame was 72
Franco Harris, whose "Immaculate Reception" was a highlight in a decorated Pro Football Hall of Fame career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks, has died, CBS Pittsburgh confirmed with the family. He was 72. No cause of death was immediately known. Harris, who played 12 of his 13 NFL...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable Friday
Murray (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports. Murray was sidelined for Tuesday's game against Memphis but was a full participant during Thursday's practice session that didn't include any live portions. He'll be re-evaluated after the Nuggets' shootaround Friday, but he'll have a chance to suit up against Portland.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Partial activity Tuesday
Hendrickson (wrist) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, per the team's official site. Hendrickson, who missed last weekend's matchup against Tampa Bay due to the fractured wrist he suffered in Week 14 versus Cleveland, has since popped up as a limited participant during Tuesday's walk-through session. With Sam Hubbard now in line to miss multiple games with a calf injury, Cameron Sample, Joseph Ossai and Jeff Gunter could all be slated for heavy snap counts Saturday against the Patriots if Hendrickson is unable to gain medical clearance in time.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Another blank effort
Watson hauled in zero of two targets for zero yards during Sunday's 30-24 overtime victory versus the Texans. Watson hasn't hauled in a pass in either of the last two games despite playing 60-plus percent of the snaps in each of them. He hasn't drawn more than two targets since Week 11, and there's little reason to roster him in any format at this point.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Listed as questionable for TNF
Knight (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Jaguars after being deemed a full participant on Wednesday's practice report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, previously noted that Knight came out of Week 15 action with an ankle issue,...
CBS Sports
Bills' Josh Allen: Limited in practice to begin week
Allen was a limited practice participant Tuesday due to a right elbow injury. Allen has been listed on the Bills' injury report for each of the past six weeks due to the elbow injury he originally sustained Week 9 against the Jets, but Tuesday marks the first time he's been anything other than a full participant since late November. The Bills haven't indicated that Allen is dealing with any sort of setback following Saturday's 32-29 win over the Dolphins, so at this stage of the week, fantasy managers can probably view his limitations as precautionary unless the team says otherwise. Allen is still expected to be ready to go for the Bills' Week 16 game in Chicago on Saturday.
CBS Sports
Bills' Ryan Bates: Back in full Wednesday
Bates (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday. Bates didn't suit up last weekend against Miami due to an ankle issue, but his ability to practice without limitations Wednesday suggests that he'll be ready to reclaim his usual starting right guard spot in Week 16 versus the Bears.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Added to injury report
Huntley was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to right shoulder tendinitis. Huntley wasn't listed on the Ravens' initial Week 16 injury report that was released Tuesday, so the fact that he was limited a day later is noteworthy. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, which sets the stage for Thursday's practice to be pivotal with regard to both quarterbacks' chances of playing Saturday against the Falcons. If Jackson ends up being ruled out for the Week 16 contest and if Huntley is cleared to play, the latter will be in line to make his third consecutive start.
CBS Sports
Falcons' John FitzPatrick: Designated to return
The Falcons designated FitzPatrick (undisclosed) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. FitzPartick has been on Atlanta's injured reserve since the beginning of September due to an undisclosed injury, but Tuesday now marks the start of the 21-day window for the team to activate him back to their active roster. With Kyle Pitts (knee) now done for the year, the Falcons could give the rookie tight end some extra snaps down the stretch alongside Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Gets full tag on practice estimate
Burks (concussion) was listed as full on Tuesday's practice estimate, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Since sustaining a concussion Week 13 at Philadelphia, Burks missed back-to-back contests while sitting out all sessions during prep for Weeks 14 and 15. Earlier Tuesday, coach Mike Vrabel relayed to Turron Davenport of ESPN.com that he hoped Burks would take part in the upcoming walkthrough, and the rookie wide receiver was able to handle enough reps to be considered a full participant. That doesn't necessarily mean Burks is in the clear yet as he makes his way through the protocol for head injuries, but he at least appears to be in the final phase or two, which bodes well for his odds to return Saturday versus the Texans.
CBS Sports
How to watch Jets vs. Jaguars: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars are even-steven against one another since October of 2017 (2-2), but not for long. New York will play host again and welcome the Jaguars to MetLife Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday. The Jets have a defense that allows only 18.79 points per game, so Jacksonville's offense will have their work cut out for them.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Washington Commanders special teamer Jeremy Reaves breaks down after learning he made the Pro Bowl
On Wednesday evening, four Washington Commanders players learned from head coach Ron Rivera that they had been named to the Pro Bowl this season. For wide receiver Terry McLaurin, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, and punter Tress Way, it was a great accomplishment and reward for their hard work and excellent play -- but it paled in comparison to what was felt by safety and special teams standout Jeremy Reaves.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Cleared for contact
Wilson (knee) is practicing in a normal jersey Wednesday. This is a major step in Wilson's recovery, as it marks the first time he's taken contact in a practice this season. The 28-year-old winger will likely need to log a number of full practices before getting the green light to enter the lineup, but it appears as though Wilson will likely be cleared to make his season debut sooner rather than later. He racked up 24 goals, 52 points, 151 shots and 240 hits through 78 games last season.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Rob Zastryzny: Joins Pittsburgh
Zastryzny signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Thursday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Zastryzny split the 2022 campaign between the Mets and Angels, and he had six big-league appearances between the two clubs. He spent most of the season at the Triple-A level and had a 3.42 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 68:20 K:BB across 55.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Lions playoff outlook: Detroit's path to the playoffs, remaining games, what needs to happen
The 7-7 Detroit Lions are a rollercoaster, but entering Week 16 with three games remaining in the 2022 regular season, they're on the upswing with six wins in their last seven games and a real shot at their first playoff appearance since 2016. Expectations weren't too high in the Motor City for this season after a 3-13-1 2021 campaign that led them to picking native son and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson second overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, the Lions understand the chance they have to break into the NFL's Big Dance. According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, Detroit has a 30.8% chance to reach the postseason.
Comments / 0