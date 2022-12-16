ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, VA

SAR participates in Wreaths Across America at Ketoctin Baptist Church Cemetery

On December 17, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter (CMWII) of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated with two SAR chapters in a Wreaths Across America ceremony conducted by the Ketoctin Daughters of the American Revolution. The ceremony was held at the Ketoctin Baptist Church Cemetery, Purcellville, Loudoun County. Wreaths Across America is a nationwide program that honors veterans of all wars.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
Santa brings cheer to local seniors with help from WC Sheriff’s Office

Local civic groups round out the year with another collaborative tree planting. Earlier this year, the Front Royal Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC), in partnership with the Front Royal Department of Public Works, Warren County Department of Parks and Recreation, the Front Royal Tree Stewards, and the Warren County Virginia Democratic Committee (WCDC), collectively won a $5500 grant from the VA Department of Forestry’s Virginia Trees for Clean Water program.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Jeremiah J. Casey (1951 – 2022)

Jeremiah J. Casey, 71, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at his home. Services will be private. Mr. Casey was born September 17, 1951, in Kittery, Maine, the son of the late Floyd Stephen and Mary Margaret O’Donovan Casey. He was a carpenter by trade.
LINDEN, VA
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Barn Owl

This adult Barn Owl was brought to us from Fauquier County after being found down next to a roadway, presumably after being struck by a car. Although we take in over 100 owls each year, only a couple of them are Barn Owls. On exam, the bird was quiet, had...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
Only the best need apply

I have great expectations and anticipation regarding the changes to come with the new Town Council members elected this past election. One of the many highlights during this cycle was the commitment from most of the candidates to move the council further to transparency in their decision-making. As we look back over the past ten years, this has been a concern as we watched previous councils appear to focus on their self-interest rather than what was good for our community.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Town Notice: Severe winter weather preparedness

The Town of Front Royal is closely monitoring the winter weather forecast for mixed precipitation, high winds, and low temperatures and the potential impacts on our community. Be assured that the Town has emergency response plans in place and is prepared to act quickly in the event of Power Outages and other possible issues.
FRONT ROYAL, VA

