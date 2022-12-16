Read full article on original website
SAR participates in Wreaths Across America at Ketoctin Baptist Church Cemetery
On December 17, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter (CMWII) of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated with two SAR chapters in a Wreaths Across America ceremony conducted by the Ketoctin Daughters of the American Revolution. The ceremony was held at the Ketoctin Baptist Church Cemetery, Purcellville, Loudoun County. Wreaths Across America is a nationwide program that honors veterans of all wars.
Santa brings cheer to local seniors with help from WC Sheriff’s Office
Local civic groups round out the year with another collaborative tree planting. Earlier this year, the Front Royal Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC), in partnership with the Front Royal Department of Public Works, Warren County Department of Parks and Recreation, the Front Royal Tree Stewards, and the Warren County Virginia Democratic Committee (WCDC), collectively won a $5500 grant from the VA Department of Forestry’s Virginia Trees for Clean Water program.
Extraordinary Registered Nurse, Danielle Quesenberry, recognized at Fauquier Health as DAISY award winner
Nurses at Fauquier Health continue to be honored with The DAISY Team Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The DAISY award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. We are proud to announce that the fourth quarter DAISY Team award recipient for...
Jeremiah J. Casey (1951 – 2022)
Jeremiah J. Casey, 71, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at his home. Services will be private. Mr. Casey was born September 17, 1951, in Kittery, Maine, the son of the late Floyd Stephen and Mary Margaret O’Donovan Casey. He was a carpenter by trade.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Barn Owl
This adult Barn Owl was brought to us from Fauquier County after being found down next to a roadway, presumably after being struck by a car. Although we take in over 100 owls each year, only a couple of them are Barn Owls. On exam, the bird was quiet, had...
Only the best need apply
I have great expectations and anticipation regarding the changes to come with the new Town Council members elected this past election. One of the many highlights during this cycle was the commitment from most of the candidates to move the council further to transparency in their decision-making. As we look back over the past ten years, this has been a concern as we watched previous councils appear to focus on their self-interest rather than what was good for our community.
Town Planning Commission approves Swan Estate Development proffers, defers Comprehensive Plan final recommendation
The Front Royal Planning Commission met Wednesday, December 21, welcoming its newest member, Commissioner Glenn Wood, and bidding adieu to newly elected Town Councilman Josh Ingram. The Consent Agenda consisted of a single item, approval of an authorization to advertise a public hearing for a request from Barbara Samuels for...
Warren County High School vs Strasburg – Boys Varsity Basketball, December 20th
Warren County High School vs Rappahannock County – Girls Varsity Basketball, December 21st. Joins us on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, when the Warren County High School Girl’s Varsity Basketball team takes on Rappahannock County High School. The game starts at 6 pm. Catch all the action right here...
Town Notice: Severe winter weather preparedness
The Town of Front Royal is closely monitoring the winter weather forecast for mixed precipitation, high winds, and low temperatures and the potential impacts on our community. Be assured that the Town has emergency response plans in place and is prepared to act quickly in the event of Power Outages and other possible issues.
