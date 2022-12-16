ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

How To Report Dogs Left in the Cold in Texas

We have all seen those heart-rendering commercials on television, asking for donations to save animals at risk. The images are graphic and horrendous. Animal cruelty can occur anywhere. Arctic cold is here. Boxer puppy dog wearing blue scarf and gilet clothing with fur sitting on snow. Winter in downtown city...
TEXAS STATE
Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls

Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
TEXAS STATE
See the First Automated McDonalds RIght Here In Texas

The robots are coming for your jobs. Sooner or later, most of our jobs could be replaced by robots. At one Texas Mcdonald's, it has already happened. A video from a significant food influencer, Foodie Munster, is going viral now with over 1.2 million views and counting It shows a "grab and go" McDonald's where you can order your food on the McDonald's app, and then the food is served via a conveyor belt in the drive-thru.
TEXAS STATE
Jimmie Allen Shares Tribute to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: ‘I’m So Thankful for the Friendship We Had’

Jimmie Allen is mourning the loss of So You Think You Can Dance alum, former DJ on the Ellen Degeneres Show and his personal friend, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The country singer reacted to the heartbreaking news of Boss' death on social media, sharing a video of the talk show star. In the clip, Boss pokes fun at himself as he tries on a black cowboy hat that is clearly too big for him. The video captures the entertainment celeb's fun-loving and humorous personality.
How About a Car That Runs on Air And Water?

Many Texans are still shell-shocked from the record-high gasoline prices of last summer. Even though prices have come down, we live under the constant threat that they could go sky-high again at a moment's notice. That is why Car And Driver says Electric vehicles or EVs are the future. Not...
TEXAS STATE
ABOUT

103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

