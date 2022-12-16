Read full article on original website
Related
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
How To Report Dogs Left in the Cold in Texas
We have all seen those heart-rendering commercials on television, asking for donations to save animals at risk. The images are graphic and horrendous. Animal cruelty can occur anywhere. Arctic cold is here. Boxer puppy dog wearing blue scarf and gilet clothing with fur sitting on snow. Winter in downtown city...
Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls
Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
As Freezing Temps Come – Protect Your Plants
Much of Texas is in for some very cold freezing weather over the next couple of days with expected below 0 wind chills in many areas including the Concho Valley. Here is some advice to help protect your plants from freezing during this weather event. One of the best ways...
See the First Automated McDonalds RIght Here In Texas
The robots are coming for your jobs. Sooner or later, most of our jobs could be replaced by robots. At one Texas Mcdonald's, it has already happened. A video from a significant food influencer, Foodie Munster, is going viral now with over 1.2 million views and counting It shows a "grab and go" McDonald's where you can order your food on the McDonald's app, and then the food is served via a conveyor belt in the drive-thru.
Texas’ New Years Superstitions of Food That Bring Love, Luck and Money
First off, I'll admit from the very start that I am superstitious, but only around the New Year's Eve holiday. When it comes to general superstitions I am NOT superstitious, in fact, I have a nickname for them, I call them "stupid-stitions" because if I step on a sidewalk crack it will not break someone's back.
What’s the Difference Between Hemp and Marijuana According to Texas Laws?
Hemp was legalized in Texas in 2019, but Marijuana was not. So what marijuana products are legal under the Hemp Law in Texas?. According to the Texas Tribune, confusion is rampant in prosecution cases since Texas lawmakers legalized some forms of marijuana but not others. Enforcement varies from city to...
Texas Troopers Encourage Drivers to Not Break These Laws During the Holidays
My buddy Sergeant Marc Couch is the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Public Information Officer (PIO) right here in West Texas. Sgt. Couch asked me to remind anyone driving anywhere in the Lone Star State this holiday season, to drive safely and please obey all the laws. While law...
Donice Morace Pushes Through the Pain of Heartbreak in ‘Wait Til I’m Gone’ [SONG PREMIERE]
Texas native Donice Morace explores the pain of a relationship's final moments in his pure country track "Wait Til I'm Gone," which is exclusively premiering at The Boot today (Dec. 15). The rising talent's latest single presents the final chapter of romance captured through three songs. Released earlier this year,...
Can You Get A Ticket for Driving The Speed Limit In Texas?
The question of whether you can get a ticket in Texas for doing the speed limit comes down to one issue. When you're in the passing lane, sometimes, even when doing the posted speed limit, you could be hindering traffic flow. Can this get you a ticket in Texas?. First,...
Jimmie Allen Shares Tribute to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: ‘I’m So Thankful for the Friendship We Had’
Jimmie Allen is mourning the loss of So You Think You Can Dance alum, former DJ on the Ellen Degeneres Show and his personal friend, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The country singer reacted to the heartbreaking news of Boss' death on social media, sharing a video of the talk show star. In the clip, Boss pokes fun at himself as he tries on a black cowboy hat that is clearly too big for him. The video captures the entertainment celeb's fun-loving and humorous personality.
How About a Car That Runs on Air And Water?
Many Texans are still shell-shocked from the record-high gasoline prices of last summer. Even though prices have come down, we live under the constant threat that they could go sky-high again at a moment's notice. That is why Car And Driver says Electric vehicles or EVs are the future. Not...
103.1 Kickin Country
San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT
103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0