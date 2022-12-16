ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

royalexaminer.com

Bath County reopens famous Warm Springs pools and more Va. headlines

• Bath County is celebrating the reopening of the storied Warm Springs pools after the 19th-century bathhouses were shut down for an extensive restoration project.—Cardinal News. • A former police chief of Buena Vista was arrested and charged with misusing public money.—Roanoke Times. • The Virginia Department of...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

A Dolly Parton hay bale and more Virginia headlines

• Richmond-area Democrats went to party-run polling places Tuesday to pick a nominee to replace the late congressman Donald McEachin in the 4th Congressional District. Votes in the matchup between state Sen. Jennifer McClellan and state Sen. Joe Morrissey will be hand-counted later today.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • The city of...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Three major thoroughbred stakes races to relocate to Virginia in 2023

RICHMOND, VA – After approval from the American Graded Stakes Committee, the Office of the Governor announced on December 21, 2022, that three internationally-renowned Thoroughbred stakes races will be moved to Virginia. Those turf races that will soon run at Colonial Downs in New Kent are the Grade 1 Arlington Million and Beverly D. Stakes and the Grade 2 Secretariat Stakes.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Barn Owl

This adult Barn Owl was brought to us from Fauquier County after being found down next to a roadway, presumably after being struck by a car. Although we take in over 100 owls each year, only a couple of them are Barn Owls. On exam, the bird was quiet, had...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign is back to deter drunk driving this holiday season

Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DUI enforcement and public education campaign is back on Virginia’s roads this holiday season to close out its 21st year of deterring drunk driving. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, formerly known as Checkpoint Strikeforce, combines law enforcement efforts with research-based outreach to remind Virginians to plan for a safe ride home after drinking.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Three education groups propose alternate Virginia history standards

Three education groups have asked the Virginia Board of Education to consider an alternative version of the history and social science standards for K-12 schools. On Tuesday morning, the Virginia Social Studies Leaders Consortium, Virginia Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, and American Historical Association published their own draft standards, developed after the November draft released by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration led to public outcry.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Brother of Maryland man killed during suspected carjacking speaks

LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County police spent Wednesday afternoon investigating, doing door knocks, and passing out flyers hoping to catch the suspect that took the life of 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas. Thomas was shot and killed during a suspected carjacking at a gas station in Largo. This was possibly one of […]
LARGO, MD
Daily Voice

One Killed In Shooting Near Community College In Maryland

The victim of a shooting in Largo has died after being allegedly shot in the face, authorities say.Prince George's County police are investigating the shooting that they say occurred in the 10000 block of Campus Way South in Largo around 11 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19.Once on the scene, police located an…
LARGO, MD
Daily Voice

Unbelted Driver Ejected, Killed In VA Crash, Police Say

A 26-year-old man who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt died after crashing his Honda while speeding in Northern Virginia overnight, police said.Manassas resident Alex Randy Portillo died at a Virginia hospital late on Tuesday, Dec. 20, following a single-vehicle crash where he rolled over his 2014 Honda C…
MANASSAS, VA
royalexaminer.com

A Black cemetery erased by authorities and more Va. headlines

• “Developers found graves in the Virginia woods. Authorities then helped erase the historic Black cemetery.”—ProPublica. • A Republican restaurant owner and Virginia Senate candidate who’s been feuding with state authorities over COVID-19 restrictions celebrated a settlement agreement with Virginia ABC after Gov. Glenn Youngkin appeared to rebuke the agency for executing a search warrant against the restaurant. “I’ll be getting my license back and my liquor back, and I’m not paying them a dime.”—Washington Post.
VIRGINIA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$500 a Month Amount People will Receive for 2 Years through Alexandria’s Guaranteed Income Program

$500 a Month Amount People will Receive for 2 Years through Alexandria’s Guaranteed Income Program. City Mayor stated, “To help people and families, we’ll provide funds for them to decide how best to meet their living necessities.” Alexandria, Va. The soon-to-be-launched Guaranteed Income Pilot Program in Alexandria offers selected residents funds worth up to $500 a month for two years.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Families consider class action lawsuit against embattled Md. college savings plan

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Parents who participate in Maryland’s college savings plan, frustrated by a year-long accounting problem that has left many unable to pay tuition bills on time, are considering a class-action lawsuit against the state.

