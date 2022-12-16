Read full article on original website
Bath County reopens famous Warm Springs pools and more Va. headlines
• Bath County is celebrating the reopening of the storied Warm Springs pools after the 19th-century bathhouses were shut down for an extensive restoration project.—Cardinal News. • A former police chief of Buena Vista was arrested and charged with misusing public money.—Roanoke Times. • The Virginia Department of...
Conspirators given decades in prison for $1.5 million Virginia furniture store hack
Six men who used a chain of fictitious furniture stores to steal $1.5 million and hack a Virginia server hosting financial data were sentenced to a combined 31 years in prison.
JUST IN: Driver indicted after crashing bus of kindergarteners on Cox Farms trip
A bus driver was indicted by a grand jury yesterday (Tuesday) for allegedly driving drunk while transporting D.C. kindergarten students home from a trip to Cox Farms in Centreville. Troy Reynolds, 48, faces nine felony charges of child endangerment and three misdemeanor charges, including a second offense of driving while...
Arlington County mom, son, daughter missing
The family of Latasha Boatwright reported her and her two children missing.
A Dolly Parton hay bale and more Virginia headlines
• Richmond-area Democrats went to party-run polling places Tuesday to pick a nominee to replace the late congressman Donald McEachin in the 4th Congressional District. Votes in the matchup between state Sen. Jennifer McClellan and state Sen. Joe Morrissey will be hand-counted later today.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • The city of...
Three major thoroughbred stakes races to relocate to Virginia in 2023
RICHMOND, VA – After approval from the American Graded Stakes Committee, the Office of the Governor announced on December 21, 2022, that three internationally-renowned Thoroughbred stakes races will be moved to Virginia. Those turf races that will soon run at Colonial Downs in New Kent are the Grade 1 Arlington Million and Beverly D. Stakes and the Grade 2 Secretariat Stakes.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Barn Owl
This adult Barn Owl was brought to us from Fauquier County after being found down next to a roadway, presumably after being struck by a car. Although we take in over 100 owls each year, only a couple of them are Barn Owls. On exam, the bird was quiet, had...
Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign is back to deter drunk driving this holiday season
Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DUI enforcement and public education campaign is back on Virginia’s roads this holiday season to close out its 21st year of deterring drunk driving. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, formerly known as Checkpoint Strikeforce, combines law enforcement efforts with research-based outreach to remind Virginians to plan for a safe ride home after drinking.
Virginia subcommittee on campaign finance reform still failing to complete only job
After getting off to a slow start in 2021, it looked like the Virginia General Assembly’s joint subcommittee on campaign finance reform was going to get through 2022 without a meeting. Then a meeting appeared on the legislative calendar for Dec. 12. A few days later, it was canceled....
Three education groups propose alternate Virginia history standards
Three education groups have asked the Virginia Board of Education to consider an alternative version of the history and social science standards for K-12 schools. On Tuesday morning, the Virginia Social Studies Leaders Consortium, Virginia Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, and American Historical Association published their own draft standards, developed after the November draft released by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration led to public outcry.
Extraordinary Registered Nurse, Danielle Quesenberry, recognized at Fauquier Health as DAISY award winner
Nurses at Fauquier Health continue to be honored with The DAISY Team Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The DAISY award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. We are proud to announce that the fourth quarter DAISY Team award recipient for...
Brother of Maryland man killed during suspected carjacking speaks
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County police spent Wednesday afternoon investigating, doing door knocks, and passing out flyers hoping to catch the suspect that took the life of 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas. Thomas was shot and killed during a suspected carjacking at a gas station in Largo. This was possibly one of […]
One Killed In Shooting Near Community College In Maryland
The victim of a shooting in Largo has died after being allegedly shot in the face, authorities say.Prince George's County police are investigating the shooting that they say occurred in the 10000 block of Campus Way South in Largo around 11 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19.Once on the scene, police located an…
Unbelted Driver Ejected, Killed In VA Crash, Police Say
A 26-year-old man who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt died after crashing his Honda while speeding in Northern Virginia overnight, police said.Manassas resident Alex Randy Portillo died at a Virginia hospital late on Tuesday, Dec. 20, following a single-vehicle crash where he rolled over his 2014 Honda C…
Man found shot, dead in parking garage stairwell in Montgomery County
UPDATE, Dec. 22, 3:04 p.m. — Police said the man who died was Charles Joseph Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring, Md. He had been shot. Detectives asked anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070 or to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County […]
Fake police officer on run after entering home and shooting man and boy, DC cops say
A man impersonating a police officer shot two people in a Washington, D.C., home before fleeing, police said. On Dec. 20, the man, wearing a police vest with a badge slung over it, approached a home on Clay Street in northeast Washington, D.C., according to a police press release and accompanying photos.
A Black cemetery erased by authorities and more Va. headlines
• “Developers found graves in the Virginia woods. Authorities then helped erase the historic Black cemetery.”—ProPublica. • A Republican restaurant owner and Virginia Senate candidate who’s been feuding with state authorities over COVID-19 restrictions celebrated a settlement agreement with Virginia ABC after Gov. Glenn Youngkin appeared to rebuke the agency for executing a search warrant against the restaurant. “I’ll be getting my license back and my liquor back, and I’m not paying them a dime.”—Washington Post.
The Wild, Wild DMV: A collection of weird, heartwarming and beloved animal sightings in the DC region
The D.C. area has seen its fair share of animals that aren't native to the region milling around, most recently with a llama on the loose in Fairfax County. So, what other creatures have been spotted out of place in the DMV?. Llama Drama. The llama, named Colby, was found...
$500 a Month Amount People will Receive for 2 Years through Alexandria’s Guaranteed Income Program
$500 a Month Amount People will Receive for 2 Years through Alexandria’s Guaranteed Income Program. City Mayor stated, “To help people and families, we’ll provide funds for them to decide how best to meet their living necessities.” Alexandria, Va. The soon-to-be-launched Guaranteed Income Pilot Program in Alexandria offers selected residents funds worth up to $500 a month for two years.
Families consider class action lawsuit against embattled Md. college savings plan
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Parents who participate in Maryland’s college savings plan, frustrated by a year-long accounting problem that has left many unable to pay tuition bills on time, are considering a class-action lawsuit against the state.
