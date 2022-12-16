Read full article on original website
WDTV
Christmas at the Fair postponed due to weather
LEWISBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The State Fair of West Virginia has postponed the final two days of Christmas at the Fair due to expected dangerous weather conditions and temperatures. The final two days will now be Dec. 30-31. “As disappointed as we are, we felt it was too dangerous to...
Raleigh County Community Action Association makes the most of the holiday and Sleigh the Day
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local organization helped those less fortunate this holiday season. The Raleigh County Community Action Association held its Sleigh the Day event on Saturday, December 17, 2022. People came out to partner with the organization to donate and give out clothes, blankets, toys, and even toiletries to both families and kids. […]
Beckley Community United Methodist Church holds benefit concert for warming center
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local church held a special concert to help those in need this holiday season. Stories and songs of Christmas past filled the air of the Beckley Community United Methodist Church on Sunday, December 18, 2022. The church held a special sing-along benefit concert to raise money for two special programs, […]
lootpress.com
El Bandido celebrates 2 years at Beckley location
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The El Bandido Mexican Restaurant celebrated two years of businesses at their Beckley location on Robert C. Byrd Drive over the weekend. The establishment, situated near other Raleigh County fixtures such as Staples and Planet Fitness at By Pass Plaza, celebrated the anniversary of their second year in Beckley on Saturday, December 17, 2022.
West Virginia Hive Selects Marcus Thomas of Fat Bottom Coolers 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Hive has selected Dr. Marcus Thomas, owner of Fat Bottom Coolers, as its 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year. Each year, the entrepreneurial arm of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) recognizes top performing Hive clients in a number of categories.
Representatives inspect conditions of manufactured home communities in Mercer County
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — On Monday, December 19, 2022, representatives visited manufactured home parks in the Mercer County area to inspect the conditions where tenants lived. Back on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, attorney Adam Wolfe with Mountain State Justice and others met at the Mercer County Courthouse for a hearing on a lawsuit against the […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!)
Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!) Welcome to Lewisburg, West Virginia! This small mountain town has a big secret – it is officially the coldest place in the state. Come prepared with heavy coats, as temperatures can dip well below freezing during winter. At Lewisburg on December 30, 1917, the thermometer dropped to 37 degrees below zero, West Virginia’s lowest official temperature.
WVNT-TV
Large crowd shows up for Kierra Jackson's vigil in Princeton
The Princeton Senior High School and Mercer County Schools community gathered together Thursday night to hold a vigil to remember Jackson. Large crowd shows up for Kierra Jackson’s vigil in …. The Princeton Senior High School and Mercer County Schools community gathered together Thursday night to hold a vigil...
Raleigh County Commission to appoint acting sheriff on Dec. 27, 2022
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department said goodbye to Sheriff Scott Van Meter at a going-away party this morning. Van Meter was elected Raleigh County Clerk in November, and he takes his new office in early January. Many people are wondering who will take over the last two years of Van Meter’s […]
Community mourning loss of longtime local figure
HINTON, WV (WVNS)– A longtime Summers County servant is remembered for all of her work within the community. 99-year-old Dorothy Jean Boley died on Tuesday, December 13. Boley spent 43 years working for the Clerical Department of the Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad. Dorothy Jean is known for her work and organization of Railroad Days in […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Hampshire, Mineral, and Fayette Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Commission Recap: Two new Raleigh County Deputies appointed
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tuesday’s regular session of the Raleigh County Commission was a brief affair with the bulk of the morning’s time dedicated to standard business. Following introductions and the ceremonial reciting of the pledge of allegiance, the commission discussed exonerations and budget revisions before passing...
Residents in parts of Raleigh County without power
CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Residents are without power after an outage at a substation according to Raleigh County Dispatch. Dispatchers said Sophia Volunteer Fire Department is on scene. Willis Avenue is closed until further notice. If you are traveling in that area, you are urged to use caution or find an alternate route.
The West Virginia town that was once home to the most millionaires in the nation
BRAMWELL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In the 1880s, when railroads in the West Virginia coalfields were booming as coal was pouring out of the mountains, it brought many people to the area to capitalize off the coal boom. The town of Bramwell in Mercer County, established in 1888 and named...
Raleigh County power outage caused by electrocution after attempted copper theft
A power outage in Raleigh County, West Virginia was due to a person who was electrocuted.
WDBJ7.com
Two people shot in Greenbrier Co.
GREENBRIER Co., W.Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were taken to a hospital after being shot Saturday in Greenbrier Co., West Virginia. Around 1:42 p.m. Saturday, the Greenbrier Co. 911 Center received a report about a shooting at a home along State Route 63 near Alderson. The Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Office...
Beckley man recovers at home after alleged kidnapping
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local man who was reportedly kidnapped and kept in a dog cage for a year speaks with 59News about his experiences. Gerald Bennett of Beckley was looking for romance nearly two years ago when he met a woman named Amber on a dating app. He said they moved in with […]
WDBJ7.com
Person electrocuted after attempting to break-into AEP substation
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A person was fatally electrocuted after attempting to cut a chain on an AEP substation in Raleigh County on Tuesday morning. According to AEP spokesperson Phil Moye, the person was cutting through a chain link fence at the Crab Orchard Substation and came into contact with energized equipment. He said the person died as a result.
Do You Remember? ‘Turnpike Trapper’ strands hundreds on West Virginia Turnpike
The weather was pretty chilly on this Monday and even colder weather is in store, but it was not a lot of fun for motorists in our region back on December 18th and 19th, 2009.
wchstv.com
Official: Man killed during attempted copper theft in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was killed while attempting to steal copper cable from an electrical substation Tuesday in Raleigh County, a spokesperson for Appalachian Power confirmed. The incident, which was reported Tuesday morning at the Crab Orchard substation, left about 600 customers without power, according to...
