ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Christmas at the Fair postponed due to weather

LEWISBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The State Fair of West Virginia has postponed the final two days of Christmas at the Fair due to expected dangerous weather conditions and temperatures. The final two days will now be Dec. 30-31. “As disappointed as we are, we felt it was too dangerous to...
LEWISBURG, WV
lootpress.com

El Bandido celebrates 2 years at Beckley location

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The El Bandido Mexican Restaurant celebrated two years of businesses at their Beckley location on Robert C. Byrd Drive over the weekend. The establishment, situated near other Raleigh County fixtures such as Staples and Planet Fitness at By Pass Plaza, celebrated the anniversary of their second year in Beckley on Saturday, December 17, 2022.
BECKLEY, WV
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!)

Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!) Welcome to Lewisburg, West Virginia! This small mountain town has a big secret – it is officially the coldest place in the state. Come prepared with heavy coats, as temperatures can dip well below freezing during winter. At Lewisburg on December 30, 1917, the thermometer dropped to 37 degrees below zero, West Virginia’s lowest official temperature.
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNT-TV

Large crowd shows up for Kierra Jackson's vigil in Princeton

The Princeton Senior High School and Mercer County Schools community gathered together Thursday night to hold a vigil to remember Jackson. Large crowd shows up for Kierra Jackson’s vigil in …. The Princeton Senior High School and Mercer County Schools community gathered together Thursday night to hold a vigil...
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Community mourning loss of longtime local figure

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– A longtime Summers County servant is remembered for all of her work within the community. 99-year-old Dorothy Jean Boley died on Tuesday, December 13. Boley spent 43 years working for the Clerical Department of the Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad. Dorothy Jean is known for her work and organization of Railroad Days in […]
HINTON, WV
Lootpress

Commission Recap: Two new Raleigh County Deputies appointed

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tuesday’s regular session of the Raleigh County Commission was a brief affair with the bulk of the morning’s time dedicated to standard business. Following introductions and the ceremonial reciting of the pledge of allegiance, the commission discussed exonerations and budget revisions before passing...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Residents in parts of Raleigh County without power

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Residents are without power after an outage at a substation according to Raleigh County Dispatch. Dispatchers said Sophia Volunteer Fire Department is on scene. Willis Avenue is closed until further notice. If you are traveling in that area, you are urged to use caution or find an alternate route.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Two people shot in Greenbrier Co.

GREENBRIER Co., W.Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were taken to a hospital after being shot Saturday in Greenbrier Co., West Virginia. Around 1:42 p.m. Saturday, the Greenbrier Co. 911 Center received a report about a shooting at a home along State Route 63 near Alderson. The Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Office...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley man recovers at home after alleged kidnapping

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local man who was reportedly kidnapped and kept in a dog cage for a year speaks with 59News about his experiences. Gerald Bennett of Beckley was looking for romance nearly two years ago when he met a woman named Amber on a dating app. He said they moved in with […]
BECKLEY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Person electrocuted after attempting to break-into AEP substation

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A person was fatally electrocuted after attempting to cut a chain on an AEP substation in Raleigh County on Tuesday morning. According to AEP spokesperson Phil Moye, the person was cutting through a chain link fence at the Crab Orchard Substation and came into contact with energized equipment. He said the person died as a result.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Official: Man killed during attempted copper theft in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was killed while attempting to steal copper cable from an electrical substation Tuesday in Raleigh County, a spokesperson for Appalachian Power confirmed. The incident, which was reported Tuesday morning at the Crab Orchard substation, left about 600 customers without power, according to...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy