College Basketball Odds: Morgan State vs. Arizona prediction, odds and pick – 12/22/2022
The Morgan State take on the Arizona Wildcats. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Morgan State Arizona prediction and pick. The Arizona Wildcats lost to the Utah Utes a few weeks ago, but they bounced back to beat Indiana and then Tennessee. All is well in Tucson, where head coach Tommy Lloyd continues to show how good he is as a creator of rosters and a developer of talent. Arizona can get up and down the floor but can also pound teams inside with low-post entries and lots of paint touches for its big men. The Cats can win from the perimeter, but they can also control games near the basket. What Christian Koloko, Azuolas Tubelis, and Bennedict Mathurin did last season, Tubelis, Oumar Ballo, Pelle Larsson, and others are doing this season.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets injury update for Nets showdown
Friday night will feature a marquee matchup between two of the top teams in the NBA today in the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets. Unfortunately, former back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo could be in danger of missing this contest now that he’s popped up on the injury report. The...
Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs injury updates for Eagles showdown
Heading into Week 16, the Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, they may be without two of their foundational pieces on the defensive side of the ball in Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. Both Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs...
Eagles Pro Bowl snubs: Javon Hargrave, 2 others who could have made the roster
The Philadelphia Eagles have been the best team in the NFL this season. Their 13-1 record is easily the best in the league, and unsurprisingly, they ended up leading the league with eight players who were selected to the Pro Bowl. Being selected to the Pro Bowl isn’t viewed in the greatest light nowadays given all the replacement players that end up getting selected, but being picked for the initial roster is quite an achievement.
Sixers star James Harden’s heavy minutes must be monitored despite Doc Rivers’ indifference
James Harden may have missed a month of action but he is still playing a lot of basketball for the Philadelphia 76ers. He leads not just the Sixers in minutes per game but the entire NBA. It was an eye-popping trend for the 33-year-old before he injured his foot and missed a month of action. […] The post Sixers star James Harden’s heavy minutes must be monitored despite Doc Rivers’ indifference appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Yankees’ main obstacle in Bryan Reynolds trade with Pirates, revealed
It’s an arms race in New York. With the New York Mets spending an unfathomable amount of money in free agency to bolster their squad, the New York Yankees aim not to be outdone. While they have already fulfilled their most important bit of business in re-signing Aaron Judge and signing Carlos Rodon, the Yankees […] The post RUMOR: Yankees’ main obstacle in Bryan Reynolds trade with Pirates, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew get major status update for Week 16 vs. Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles have a huge Week 16 matchup awaiting them. They will face the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. As Jalen Hurts tries to play despite a shoulder injury, it’s looking like the MVP candidate will not take to the field to help his squad secure its 14th win of the season.
Lamar Jackson’s return on hold, Tyler Huntley to lead Baltimore in Week 16
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will not make his return from a PCL injury as Tyler Huntley takes the start against the Atlanta Falcons this Saturday, according to a Thursday tweet from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Tyler Huntley earned a 1-1 split in two starts for the Ravens, competing...
Nets star Kevin Durant’s strong Twitter reaction as technical fouls pile up
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has had his fair share of difficulties in dealing with contentious decisions made by officials. After all, the referee’s whistle plays a huge part in determining the rhythm of the game. And it seems as if, more often than not, Durant has borne the brunt of the officials’ ire.
New York fans will be sweating out next 24-48 hours after Carlos Correa-Giants debacle
A physical for shortstop Carlos Correa will take between 24-48 hours for the New York Mets to review, a sign that can have Mets fans nervously sweating after Correa’s failed deal with the San Francisco Giants in MLB free agency, according to a Thursday tweet from MLB Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo.
Brian Cashman reveals truth bomb on Yankees’ Carlos Rodon pursuit
The New York Yankees bolstered their rotation with one of the best left-handed pitchers in the game in Carlos Rodon, who inked a six-year, $162 million deal with the Bronx Bombers. He was arguably the last top arm left on the open market and Brian Cashman managed to secure his signature. But as the Yanks GM pointed out on Thursday at Rodon’s introductory press conference, this wasn’t the first time the organization has shown serious interest in the southpaw.
Yankees fans won’t love NY Post’s Aaron Judge decision after Mets’ Carlos Correa blockbuster
The New York Mets are starting to steal the show in the Big Apple. Although the New York Yankees are still very good and one of the most well-known teams in the world, the Mets are looking to upstage them and become the MLB’s best team. Their sudden signing of Carlos Correa shows they are willing to go all out for a championship.
Mets owner Steve Cohen’s spending spree highlights owners’ brazen collusion hypocrisy
The New York Mets are the talk of baseball after going all in to win with some key free agency pickups. However, many around MLB are astonished at owner Steve Cohen’s lavish spending to improve his team with additions like Carlos Correa and Justin Verlander and the re-signings of Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo.
What Mets plan for Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty should be after MLB free agency binge
After an unprecedented spending spree during MLB free agency, the New York Mets roster seems just about set. How that affects their top prospects, including Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty, is to be seen. We will discuss what the Mets plan should be for Alvarez and Baty after their MLB free-agency binge.
