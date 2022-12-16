ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Morgan State vs. Arizona prediction, odds and pick – 12/22/2022

The Morgan State take on the Arizona Wildcats. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Morgan State Arizona prediction and pick. The Arizona Wildcats lost to the Utah Utes a few weeks ago, but they bounced back to beat Indiana and then Tennessee. All is well in Tucson, where head coach Tommy Lloyd continues to show how good he is as a creator of rosters and a developer of talent. Arizona can get up and down the floor but can also pound teams inside with low-post entries and lots of paint touches for its big men. The Cats can win from the perimeter, but they can also control games near the basket. What Christian Koloko, Azuolas Tubelis, and Bennedict Mathurin did last season, Tubelis, Oumar Ballo, Pelle Larsson, and others are doing this season.
TUCSON, AZ
ClutchPoints

Eagles Pro Bowl snubs: Javon Hargrave, 2 others who could have made the roster

The Philadelphia Eagles have been the best team in the NFL this season. Their 13-1 record is easily the best in the league, and unsurprisingly, they ended up leading the league with eight players who were selected to the Pro Bowl. Being selected to the Pro Bowl isn’t viewed in the greatest light nowadays given all the replacement players that end up getting selected, but being picked for the initial roster is quite an achievement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Sixers star James Harden’s heavy minutes must be monitored despite Doc Rivers’ indifference

James Harden may have missed a month of action but he is still playing a lot of basketball for the Philadelphia 76ers. He leads not just the Sixers in minutes per game but the entire NBA. It was an eye-popping trend for the 33-year-old before he injured his foot and missed a month of action. […] The post Sixers star James Harden’s heavy minutes must be monitored despite Doc Rivers’ indifference appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Yankees’ main obstacle in Bryan Reynolds trade with Pirates, revealed

It’s an arms race in New York. With the New York Mets spending an unfathomable amount of money in free agency to bolster their squad, the New York Yankees aim not to be outdone. While they have already fulfilled their most important bit of business in re-signing Aaron Judge and signing Carlos Rodon, the Yankees […] The post RUMOR: Yankees’ main obstacle in Bryan Reynolds trade with Pirates, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Brian Cashman reveals truth bomb on Yankees’ Carlos Rodon pursuit

The New York Yankees bolstered their rotation with one of the best left-handed pitchers in the game in Carlos Rodon, who inked a six-year, $162 million deal with the Bronx Bombers. He was arguably the last top arm left on the open market and Brian Cashman managed to secure his signature. But as the Yanks GM pointed out on Thursday at Rodon’s introductory press conference, this wasn’t the first time the organization has shown serious interest in the southpaw.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
127K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy