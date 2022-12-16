ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
104.3 WOW Country

Are These The Best Food Trucks In Idaho?

I remember mine, I was working for a mortgage company after high school and every morning we would have a food truck show up. Now, this was back in 2003 when I don't think food trucks had become such a craze, this was when food trucks were called "roach coaches" and any other nickname I'm sure you and your friends had for them.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Now One of The Worst States With Christmas Spirit

Does the influx of Californians associate with the lack of Christmas spirit in Idaho?. Probably not, but since 2020 the Christmas spirit has declined tremendously. Is that because in 2020 the pandemic had us really starting to appreciate our loved ones, and time slowed down to a halt in 2020 which allowed us to take a breath from everything else that is going on?
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idahoan Wins Huge Payday Ahead of $510 Million Mega Millions Drawing

If you have an old Mega Millions ticket floating around your wallet, you may want to take it out and double-check those numbers!. Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $510 million, the second-largest jackpot for the game in 2022. While no one has won the jackpot since mid-October, there have been 33 tickets worth $1 million or more sold in 18 states since then. Idaho happens to be one of those states!
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

World Famous Christmas Experience is Less Than 5 Hours From Boise

The countdown to Christmas continues, and I must confess that I've been holding on to this little secret for quite some time. Our state has some of the most festive light displays in the country. You won't find many neighborhoods or cities in Idaho that have yet to embrace the Christmas spirit. However, a truly one-of-a-kind Christmas experience you can only see in Idaho is five hours from Boise.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

What is the Most Misspelled Word in Idaho and Surrounding States?

I will admit right here right now, I am not a great speller. Words like definitely and Wednesday mix me up from time to time. Do you tout yourself as a great speller? Did you win the spelling bee in school or do people turn to you for help with how to spell things? Well good for you, for most of us there are words that are just plain tricky to spell.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

3 Places To Warm Up With Your Clothes Off In Idaho [Pics]

How do you plan on staying warm this winter, nude hot springs?. A great way to stay warm this winter is the obvious, HOT SPRINGS! But you should be careful which ones you go to, especially if you're new to the area. I'm no scientist so I found Tophotsprings.com to educate you and me on what makes these hot springs work "Idaho’s geothermal activity causes natural hot springs to pop up all over the state, and soaking in this mineral rich water is an experience unique to any other."
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Cute Idaho Mountain Town Is Actually The Smallest City In America

One of the many qualities that attract people to Idaho is the smaller cities. Even Boise, Idaho's largest city, is much smaller than places like Los Angeles and other California towns that so many have moved here to escape. The mass exodus from California has led to the growth of the Treasure Valley. The smallest towns in Idaho have yet to see that growth. The smaller cities have gotten smaller during the same time Boise has seen massive growth.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Three Top Favorite Liquors

Business Insider worked together with BARTENDr the social app. Together they analyzed liquor sales along with gathering and analyzing posts and photos of 700,000 users. At this point they took the info to determine the brands of liquor users around the country prefer depending on the state they live in. The result was a pretty interesting snap-shot look at what each state likes to drink the most and boast about the most.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Severe Cold Winter Weather Stay Warm Survival Tips

So much for global warming. The temperatures in our state continue to reach historic lows. Weather forecasters continue to tell us that a real white Christmas could happen in the Treasure Valley this year. This year's winter temperatures are shocking to folks who've moved to Idaho and the Treasure Valley expecting a light or mild winter in the mountain west.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

The Most Mysterious Satellite Photos in Idaho And Surrounding States

Idaho is home to a lot of things. Mountains, beautiful weather, Big Foot, and some of the most mysterious things you could ever find on Google Earth. Random, I know but hear me out. It's this time of year when a lot of people talk about "most searched ____ of 2022" and it got me thinking... what weirdness is sitting right in front of us in the form of a Google Earth image that sparks mystery, laughs, or straight up fear.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Why Do Trucks Get Stuck In Snow In Idaho More Often?

Without fail, you're bound to see this scene at least once a year in Idaho:. You're driving through a rare snowstorm, trying to keep pace with the vehicles around you. It's difficult to see, with snow blasting your windshield and nearly blinding your vision of the road. When, all of a sudden, you see a pickup truck whizz past you going way over the speed limit.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy