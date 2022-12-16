ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

25-year-old former Navy sailor sentenced to 12 years in connection to 2021 deadly DUI crash

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G51nV_0jlM0aiC00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A former Navy sailor has been sentenced to 12 years in prison following a DUI crash in September 2021 that left one person dead.

According to police, 25-year-old Alexis Whitehead was sentenced to 12 years in prison for manslaughter, causing the death of another by racing, DUI causing significant and permanent injury, and DUI.

The charges stem from an incident on September 5, 2021, off of Hampton Boulevard . Police say Whitehead was with a group of friends in the parking lot of a Norfolk hookah lounge when another person revved his vehicle and prompted Whitehead’s friend to ask if the man wanted to race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vgxd8_0jlM0aiC00
Alexis Whitehead (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department)

Whitehead and a caravan of cars then headed southbound on Hampton Blvd. in the direction of the bridge that crosses Lafayette River. Whitehead began racing with another car and was passing other vehicles in the caravan at an extremely high rate of speed while crossing the bridge.

One of Whitehead’s friends in the car yelled for her to slow down, however, she did not respond and continued driving her vehicle at a high speed, police say.

She then lost control of the car and overcorrected at the bench in the road near the intersection of Hampton Blvd. and Manchester Ave, which resulted in the car hitting the curb and going airborne.

Police say the car then crossed the opposite lanes of traffic, knocked down a tree, and snapped a utility pole into three pieces before coming to a stop.

The Event Data Recorder from Whitehead’s car recorded that she was driving at 132 miles per hour seconds before the impact.

Due to the force of the crash, all of the passengers in Whitehead’s car were thrown around inside the vehicle and ended up in the back seat. 23-year-old Nitanjae Terry was partially ejected through a rear window.

Moments after the crash, the car caught on fire and was extinguished by a bystander. Whitehead did tell police she had been drinking earlier in the day and paramedics say they could smell alcohol on her breath. Her blood alcohol level was later determined to be .159.

All of the passengers in the vehicle were transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening. Terry suffered the most serious injuries and later died at the hospital.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 13

robertl37
5d ago

This incident goes hand and hand with experts saying our Military has no discipline. We are no longer in a position of power. I have been hearing throughout the ranks this claim that our military is soft and woke and from everything that I have seen it is true. Our toughest warriors have been purged from the military. I live very close to multiple military bases and it is shocking to see almost exclusively "Trans" soldiers and trans sailors leaving the base to shop. Even my neighbors noticed that there doesn't seem to be any straight military people around.

Reply(2)
8
Tara HornSmith
4d ago

She was already out of the Navy. If you think about what is doing on with the military start blaming the Federal Government. The military wasn't like this. I come from 7 generations of family members in the military this would have never happened back than. That accident almost hurt my younger children

Reply
3
Howard johnson
6d ago

Her career is gone down the drain! The Navy didn't waste any time discharging her!

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Drunk driver gets 7 years after killing man on Virginia’s I-64

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old man was sentenced to seven years in prison after he fatally struck a man on I-64 in Norfolk, Virginia while driving drunk. Judge Mary Jane Hall on Friday sentenced Juan Franklin Ramirez-Urrea to seven active years in prison after he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter from driving under the influence, and DUI, back in October, per a release from the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Teen shot to death in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A teenager was shot in killed in Portsmouth and another is charged with murder, police said. On Wednesday afternoon, officers were called to the 100 block of Sykes Avenue for reports of shots fired. They arrived at 3:43 p.m. and they found a 17-year-old boy dead with gunshot wounds.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man fatally shot in 'officer-involved shooting' in Portsmouth

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Man fatally shot in ‘officer-involved shooting’ in …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. 19-year-old man arrested in connection to shooting …. According to police, 19-year-old Josiah...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

‘Officer-involved shooting’ in Portsmouth under investigation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating an “officer-involved shooting” on Thursday in the Port Norfolk area of the city. Police say it happened in the 500 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue, near Woodrow Street. The call came in at 10:34 a.m. Police haven’t said who...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man arrested following bank robbery in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested following a bank robbery Saturday morning in Virginia Beach. According to police, a man entered the Wells Fargo, located at 125 Independence Blvd, on Dec. 17 around 9:06 a.m. Police say the man displayed a note demanding money before fleeing. VBPD detectives were able to […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Mother charged after 5-year-old’s death in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of a 5-year-old boy who died this week in Portsmouth faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder, child neglect and child cruelty, after she admitted he’d been around fentanyl and crack cocaine the night before. Police announced Kara Faulkner’s arrest on Wednesday morning....
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves Wednesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Greenbrier wasn’t the only Hampton Roads mall hit by jewelry thieves on Wednesday. Virginia Beach police say a jewelry store inside Lynnhaven Mall was targeted in a “smash and grab” larceny. Chesapeake police labeled their case a “robbery,” but Virginia Beach police later clarified they’re being labeled larcenies because employees weren’t threatened.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Pursuit through several Hampton Roads cities ends in crash, arrest

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man police had been trying to stop Saturday in Chesapeake for expired tags faces additional charges after not stopping and driving through Norfolk and into Hampton before crashing and being taken into custody, Chesapeake Police said. Demonte Lassiter, 28, faces felony charges in connection...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

52K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy